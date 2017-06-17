  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid as Man United near Alvaro Morata deal

Live Blog

All the latest news, rumours and gossip from around the Premier League and the rest of Europe

The transfer window is just over the horizon and the rumour mill is cranking well and truly into gear.

Manchester United have money to spend - and have already signed Victor Lindelof for £35m - but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for both Alvaro Morata, while Andrea Belotti looks like he will stay at Torinio.

Chelsea's main man, Diego Costa, looks like he will be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.

Manchester City already have two players with Monaco's Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson in through the door, while Arsenal have snapped up Schalke's Sead Kolasinac on a free.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but won't be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.

Everton are the big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m while Ajax's Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest in the blog below...

Live Updates

Manchester United could be going back to Benfica for a second time this summer to sign Anderson Talisca, after the midfielder claimed Jose Mourinho “loves” him.

Victor Lindelof completed his £35m move to Old Trafford from the Portuguese club on Wednesday to become the club’s first summer signing, but it is understood Mourinho also wants a central midfielder, along with a striker and a winger.

Lindelof is the first player United have signed from Benfica, with the likes of Renato Sanchez and Nicolas Gaitan escaping them, but Talisca is seemingly keen to become the second in a matter of days.

Read more from him below:

Manchester United target claims Jose Mourinho 'loves' him as he eyes Old Trafford move

 

Mohamed Salah could finalise his move to Liverpool by the end of the week after his agent arrived in England.

The former Chelsea winger is understood to have agreed personal terms with the Reds already with only a transfer fee between the Merseyside club and Roma.

Liverpool are willing to make Salah their most expensive ever signing at £35m but the Serie A side are holding out for closer to £40m.

Roma must balance their books by the end of June, according to Corriere dello Sport, and the sale of Salah to the Reds would do just that, with the Italian club already having lined up a replacement for the 24-year-old in Swedish teenager Teddy Bergqvist from Malmo.

And his agent, Ramy Abbas, dropped a huge hint that the deal would be completed imminently.

Mohamed Salah's agent drops hint Liverpool move is imminent

 

Chelsea are understood to be relaxed about stories indicating Antonio Conte is ready to walk away from the club.

The title-winning coach is reportedly frustrated at the lack of incoming transfers secured by the Stamford Bridge club this summer, and is said to be holding off extending his contract until certain conditions are met.

Conte is currently on holiday, his first since agreeing to take over in the spring of 2016, and expected sporting director Michael Emenalo and transfer negotiator Marina Granovskaia to strengthen the squad in his absence.

Chelsea 'relaxed' about reports Antonio Conte is ready to quit Stamford Bridge

 

Manchester United’s new signing Victor Lindelof has said he agreed to sign for the club after speaking to manager Jose Mourinho over the phone.

Lindelof was officially confirmed as a United player on Wednesday after a £30.7m fee for the defender was agreed with Benfica on Saturday.

And although Mourinho insisted in the wake of United’s Europe League victory last month that all transfer matters would be left to the club hierarchy, the Swedish 22-year-old revealed how the Portuguese rang him in a bid to convince him to join the Manchester club.

Victor Lindelof reveals Jose Mourinho phone calls persuaded him to join Manchester United

 

There's no doubting what the big subject of the day/week/month/year is.
 
This man.
 
Read all about his very intriguing situation below:
 
