Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the January transfer window’s deadline day.
Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been relatively quiet over the last month, but there is still time for a late deal or two to be in the offing.
Chelsea, the Premier League leaders, have little need to strengthen, but rumour has it that they are in the market for some last-minute additions.
- Chelsea ready to rival Juventus for £5m Sead Kolasinac transfer
- Dimitri Payet claims he 'doesn't need to justify his behaviour' to West Ham
- Roberto Firmino cleared for Chelsea clash after court case is pushed back
Tuesday’s Premier League fixture
All kick-off times are 7.45pm unless stated
Arsenal vs Watford
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
Burnley vs Leicester City
Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion
Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea City vs Southampton
Liverpool vs Chelsea – 8.00pm
