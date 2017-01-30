West Ham have agreed to sell midfielder Dimitri Payet back to Marseille in a £25m move, with the club issuing a firm statement to express their disappointment with his the France international forced his move away from the Premier League club.

West Ham sell Payet back to Marseille for £25m

Sunderland looking to sign Leicester’s unhappy striker Leonardo Ulloa

Branislav Ivanovic closing in on Chelsea exit in move to Russia

Asmir Begovic looking to leave Chelsea after being ‘wasted’ on the bench

Burnley trying to sign Norwich City midfielder Robbie Brady

Southampton eye double-swoop for Serdar Tasci and Madolo Gabbiadini

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all unlikely to make any new signings before January window-deadline

Follow the live news below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

The January transfer window closes at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 December.