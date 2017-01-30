West Ham have agreed to sell midfielder Dimitri Payet back to Marseille in a £25m move, with the club issuing a firm statement to express their disappointment with his the France international forced his move away from the Premier League club.
- West Ham sell Payet back to Marseille for £25m
- Sunderland looking to sign Leicester’s unhappy striker Leonardo Ulloa
- Branislav Ivanovic closing in on Chelsea exit in move to Russia
- Asmir Begovic looking to leave Chelsea after being ‘wasted’ on the bench
- Burnley trying to sign Norwich City midfielder Robbie Brady
- Southampton eye double-swoop for Serdar Tasci and Madolo Gabbiadini
- Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all unlikely to make any new signings before January window-deadline
The January transfer window closes at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 December.
