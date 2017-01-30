  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Transfer news live: Dimitri Payet leaves West Ham, Asmir Begovic wants to leave Chelsea, Arsenal and United latest

Follow the latest from the penultimate day of the January transfer window

Click to follow
The Independent Football
payet.jpg
Dimitri Payet has left West Ham to return to Marseille in a £25m deal Getty

West Ham have agreed to sell midfielder Dimitri Payet back to Marseille in a £25m move, with the club issuing a firm statement to express their disappointment with his the France international forced his move away from the Premier League club.

  • West Ham sell Payet back to Marseille for £25m
  • Sunderland looking to sign Leicester’s unhappy striker Leonardo Ulloa
  • Branislav Ivanovic closing in on Chelsea exit in move to Russia
  • Asmir Begovic looking to leave Chelsea after being ‘wasted’ on the bench
  • Burnley trying to sign Norwich City midfielder Robbie Brady
  • Southampton eye double-swoop for Serdar Tasci and Madolo Gabbiadini
  • Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all unlikely to make any new signings before January window-deadline

Follow the live news below...

 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

The January transfer window closes at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 December.

Comments