Friday's FA Cup fixture
West Ham United v Manchester City
Saturday's FA Cup fixtures
Manchester United v Reading
Accrington Stanley v Luton Town
Barrow v Rochdale
Birmingham City v Newcastle United
Blackpool v Barnsley
Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Eastleigh
Brighton & Hove Albion v Milton Keynes Dons
Bristol City v Fleetwood Town
Everton v Leicester City
Huddersfield Town v Port Vale
Hull City v Swansea City
Ipswich Town v Lincoln City
Millwall v Bournemouth
Norwich City v Southampton
Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers
Rotherham United v Oxford United
Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunderland v Burnley
Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon
Watford v Burton Albion
West Bromwich Albion v Derby County
Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest
Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge
Preston North End v Arsenal
Sunday's FA Cup fixtures
Cardiff City v Fulham
Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea v Peterborough United
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
