Welcome to The Independent's live coverage of the January transfer window.

The silly season is well under way and we will have the latest speculation, rumour and updates on done deals in our up-to-the-minute blog.

Will Chelsea strengthen to cement their place as title favourites? How will Liverpool compensate for the loss of Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations?

Are Arsenal set to part with any money this month and could Jose Mourinho be tempted to spend at Manchester United?

Follow live updates on the blog below...

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.

Friday's FA Cup fixture

West Ham United v Manchester City

Saturday's FA Cup fixtures

Manchester United v Reading

Accrington Stanley v Luton Town

Barrow v Rochdale

Birmingham City v Newcastle United

Blackpool v Barnsley

Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Eastleigh

Brighton & Hove Albion v Milton Keynes Dons

Bristol City v Fleetwood Town

Everton v Leicester City

Huddersfield Town v Port Vale

Hull City v Swansea City

Ipswich Town v Lincoln City

Millwall v Bournemouth

Norwich City v Southampton

Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers

Rotherham United v Oxford United

Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunderland v Burnley

Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon

Watford v Burton Albion

West Bromwich Albion v Derby County

Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest

Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge

Preston North End v Arsenal

Sunday's FA Cup fixtures

Cardiff City v Fulham

Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea v Peterborough United

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa