Welcome to The Independent's live coverage of the January transfer window.

The silly season is well under way and we will have the latest speculation, rumour and updates on done deals in our up-to-the-minute blog.

Will Chelsea strengthen to cement their place as title favourites? How will Liverpool compensate for the loss of Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations?

Are Arsenal set to part with any money this month and could Jose Mourinho be tempted to spend at Manchester United?

Follow live updates on the blog below...

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load...

Monday's FA Cup fixture:

Cambridge United vs Leeds United

Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final fixture:

Manchester United vs Hull City

Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final fixture:

Southampton vs Liverpool