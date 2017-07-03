  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Jurgen Klopp to demand Liverpool sign Naby Keita and Arsenal close in on Alexandre Lacazette

The summer transfer window is officially open as clubs across the country continue to be linked to every man and his dog.

Alexis SanchezKylian MbappeAlvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku are just a handful of big-name players tipped for a move this summer, with the likes of Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte all eager to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool in a £34.3m move from Roma.

Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m and Ajax’s Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

Newspaper round-up

 
Ey up and welcome to the Independent's transfer news live blog.
 
Here's a look at what the national newspapers have to say this morning;
 
 
 
Chelsea have inquired about Real Madrid's in-demand full-back Danilo, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The Brazilian has struggled to command a regular first-team spot during his two-year stay at the Bernabeu and Real could be tempted to let him leave if they receive an offer of £30.7m. However, the Premier League champions face competition for his signature with Serie A titlists Juventus also expressing an interest in the former Santos and Porto right-back.

Staying at Stamford Bridge and the Daily Telegraph says Chelsea are plotting another round of negotiations to resolve the future of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

The Italian giants are loath to see the Brazilian left-back leave and hope they can persuade him to stay in Turin by offering him a new contract worth £76,000-a-week. But the Blues would be able to top that with a six-figure deal for the 26-year-old, who is also attracting the interest of Paris Saint Germain.

The Ligue 1 club are also set to test the resolve of Liverpool to hang on to playmaker Philippe Coutinho, reports the Daily Mirror.

The Brazilian midfielder committed his long-term future to the Reds earlier this year by signing a new contract but the Merseysiders would be willing to part with one of their star performers if they received £87.7m from PSG. Barcelona's interest in the 25-year-old has been well-established but they seem to be taking a long-term approach to convincing Coutinho to move.

Looking at potential arrivals at Anfield and boss Jurgen Klopp will tell the club to make a concerted effort to land Naby Keita when he returns to the Melwood base for pre-season training this week, claims the Times.

Leipzig have placed a £70m price tag on the highly-rated Guinea midfielder's head but Liverpool could test the waters by submitting an offer which includes add-ons.

Finally, Celtic look poised to seal the £5m signing of Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda, writes the Daily Star.

The Belgian is on the fringes of the first-team squad after progressing from the youth set-up and it seems the Hoops are set to offer the 20-year-old a way out.

It's happening...

 
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said that Alexandre Lacazette’s move to Arsenal is expected to be finalised in “one or two days”.

Arsenal are set to pay around £44m for Lacazette, setting a new club-record transfer fee that surpasses the £42.5m spent to sign Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid in 2013.

Aulas has suggested that a deal between the two clubs is nearly over the line but made it clear that a final fee has yet to be agreed.

"The transfer of Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal could be done in one or two days," he told Le Progres.
 
Read more below:
 

