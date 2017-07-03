Ey up and welcome to the Independent's transfer news live blog.

Here's a look at what the national newspapers have to say this morning;

Chelsea have inquired about Real Madrid's in-demand full-back Danilo, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The Brazilian has struggled to command a regular first-team spot during his two-year stay at the Bernabeu and Real could be tempted to let him leave if they receive an offer of £30.7m. However, the Premier League champions face competition for his signature with Serie A titlists Juventus also expressing an interest in the former Santos and Porto right-back.

Staying at Stamford Bridge and the Daily Telegraph says Chelsea are plotting another round of negotiations to resolve the future of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

The Italian giants are loath to see the Brazilian left-back leave and hope they can persuade him to stay in Turin by offering him a new contract worth £76,000-a-week. But the Blues would be able to top that with a six-figure deal for the 26-year-old, who is also attracting the interest of Paris Saint Germain.

The Ligue 1 club are also set to test the resolve of Liverpool to hang on to playmaker Philippe Coutinho, reports the Daily Mirror.

The Brazilian midfielder committed his long-term future to the Reds earlier this year by signing a new contract but the Merseysiders would be willing to part with one of their star performers if they received £87.7m from PSG. Barcelona's interest in the 25-year-old has been well-established but they seem to be taking a long-term approach to convincing Coutinho to move.

Looking at potential arrivals at Anfield and boss Jurgen Klopp will tell the club to make a concerted effort to land Naby Keita when he returns to the Melwood base for pre-season training this week, claims the Times.

Leipzig have placed a £70m price tag on the highly-rated Guinea midfielder's head but Liverpool could test the waters by submitting an offer which includes add-ons.

Finally, Celtic look poised to seal the £5m signing of Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda, writes the Daily Star.

The Belgian is on the fringes of the first-team squad after progressing from the youth set-up and it seems the Hoops are set to offer the 20-year-old a way out.