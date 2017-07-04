  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Manchester United to sign Alvaro Morata and Nemanja Matic this week as Chelsea eye club-record fee

Keep up to date with all the latest news from the transfer world

How many signings will there be on Tuesday?

The summer transfer window is officially open as clubs across the country continue to be linked to every man and his dog.

Alexis SanchezKylian MbappeAlvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku are just a handful of big-name players tipped for a move this summer, with the likes of Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte all eager to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool in a £34.3m move from Roma.

How Manchester United could line up next season

  • 1/12 How could United line up?

    Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season?

    Getty

  • 2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea

    Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell.

    Getty

  • 3/12 Right back – Fabinho

    Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season.

    Getty

  • 4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly

    Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

    Getty

  • 5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof

    Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney

    Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera

    A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband.

    Getty

  • 8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic

    The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line.

    Getty

  • 9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba

    Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field.

    Getty

  • 10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances.

    Getty

  • 11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic

    United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through.

    Getty

  • 12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata

    Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close.

    Getty

Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Michael Keane for a club-record £30m and Sandro Ramirez to add to Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m and Ajax’s Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

We will have all the latest news and reports throughout the day right here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Good morning and welcome to The Independent's transfer live blog for Tuesday 4th July. 
 
Join us throughout the day to keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news, updates, rumours and gossip from the Premier League and around the rest of Europe. 
Here are the biggest stories making the back pages today:
 
West Ham are keen to bring former Manchester United striker JAVIER HERNANDEZ back to the Premier League, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 29-year-old has a year remaining on his contract with Bayer Leverkusen and has a £13million release clause in that deal. Hernandez scored 11 goals in the Bundesliga last season and Leverkusen have yet to make any moves in extending his contract, giving further encouragement to the Hammers.

The Daily Telegraph is also reporting that Chelsea are prepared to pay a club-record £60million fee to bring Juventus left-back ALEX SANDRO to Stamford Bridge. The Serie A champions want to renew the contract of the defender but the Blues are willing to improve on that and are happy to meet the valuation of the 26-year-old. Paris St Germain are also interested in Sandro and Chelsea are waiting to discover if the full-back has the desire to move to England.

Everton are confident of striking a deal to see WAYNE ROONEY return to Goodison Park reports talkSPORT. Manchester United's record goalscorer has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho and Rooney could now follow Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane in joining the Toffees. The 31-year-old still has a year remaining on his contract with the Red Devils but Ronaldo Koeman's side remain confident a deal can be made.

United boss Mourinho wants ALVARO MORATA and NEMANJA MATIC to join the club before the end of the week, according to the Daily Star. United head off on a pre-season tour of the United States on Sunday and Mourinho wants both players to be on the plane for the trip. Defender Victor Lindelof is the only new arrival at Old Trafford so far as Chelsea are waiting to finalise a deal for Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko before allowing Matic to leave and Morata's move is held up by Real Madrid's interest in United goalkeeper David De Gea.

And finally, the Guardian reports that Crystal Palace have been put off by a £30million asking price for Liverpool defender MAMADOU SAKHO. New Eagles boss Frank de Boer believes he can bring in up to five players for the combined cost of the Frenchman and the Merseyside giants are refusing to drop their valuation.

