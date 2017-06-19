  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid as Manchester United target Cristiano Ronaldo return

All the latest news, rumours and gossip from around the Premier League and the rest of Europe

The summer transfer window is in full flow as the annual Cristiano Ronaldo saga about him leaving Real Madrid continues to gather pace.

Manchester United are frontrunners for his signature, as they usually are, but they have other targets, with Alvaro Morata, Ivan Perisic and Andrea Belotti all wanted to follow Victor Lindelof into the club.

Liverpool are expected to announce a new record signing this week if Mohamed Salah completes his £35m+ move from Roma, as Jurgen Klopp eyes seven new targets in total.

How Manchester United could line up next season

  • 1/12 How will United line up?

    Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season?

    Getty

  • 2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea

    Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell.

    Getty

  • 3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia

    Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet.

    Getty Images

  • 4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly

    Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

    Getty Images

  • 5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof

    Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney

    Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho

    Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

  • 8/12 Centre-midfield – Eric Dier

    Mourinho is known to be a fan of the English centre-midfielder, who can also play in the heart of defence and at right-back. Daniel Levy has told United Dier will cost £50m but Spurs could be persuaded to sell for less if they sign another defender this summer.

    Getty

  • 9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba

    Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances.

    Getty

  • 11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic

    United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through.

    Getty

  • 12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata

    Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close.

    Getty

Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters when it comes to new signings, as Benardo Silva and Ederson have both already joined the club.

Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m while Ajax's Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest news in the blog below…

Live Updates

Dier open to United, but Spurs block the way

 
Tottenham Hotspur are refusing to put a price on the head of Eric Dier because they have no intention of selling him to Manchester United.
 
United believe Dier is open to joining them this summer as Jose Mourinho targets a defensive midfielder, which is the Englishman’s favoured position, as he knows he can double is wages at Old Trafford.
 
But Spurs are not willing to play ball, according to The Sun, and are not even going to entertain the thought of Dier leaving, much to United’s frustration.
 
 

Is this how a Ronaldo-led United would line-up?

 

In case you missed it...

 

Ronaldo is 'innocent'

 
La Liga's president Javier Tebas has called Real Madrid losing Cristiano Ronaldo as a 'huge loss' and insisted he is innocent of all tax accusations against him.
 
Looks like even the head of the entire league wants the Portuguese to remain in Spain.
 

An emotional return home?

 

How different could football have been?

 

Ronaldo speaks out... or doesn't

 
Cristiano Ronaldo dodged questions over his Real Madrid future as speculation continues to grow over his future.
 
Ronaldo, currently away on international duty with Portugal at the Confederations Cup, failed to attend the post-match press conference following his country's 2-2 draw with Mexico.
 
Ronaldo set up Ricardo Quaresma for the opener and was awarded man-of-the-match and as a result is required by Fifa to attend but failed to do so with officials confirming he was instead "undergoing treatment".
 
He was, however, able to speak to Fifa's official channel later on suggesting his side have what it takes to turn things around in Group A.]
 
READ MORE:
 

If Klopp gets his men...

 

Gerrard knows best

 
More on Mbappe
 
Kylian Mbappe has told Monaco officials over the weekend that should he leave the club, the only place he wants to go is Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.
 
Bids up to and around €130m are expected to be made from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, City and PSG but Mbappe has decided on Real, say Marca.
 
 
Spurs to get their King?
 

Everything you needed to know about Ronaldo's future

 

7 key questions about Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer story answered

Here are some of the biggest stories doing the rounds this morning on Monday, 19 June:
 
Kylian Mbappe will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.
 
The Spanish newspaper carries a front page quoting Mbappe, the teenager who starred in Monaco's swashbuckling run to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-finals, as saying he "only wants to play in Madrid".
 
He could get his wish should Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club in the wake of the probe into his tax affairs, but it would be bad news for the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool who have been linked with moves to bring Mbappe to England.
 
The Sun reports that Ronaldo has instructed his agent Jorge Mendes to "do anything possible" to force through a return to Manchester United, where he came to prominence between 2003 and 2009.
 
Chelsea will make an increased £60m bid for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, according to the Daily Express and Daily Star, having had an initial offer turned down.
 
The Mirror reports that Southampton are keen on Austria defender Kevin Wimmer, 24, but want Tottenham to reduce their £20million asking price.
 
Striker Josh King has been linked with a move from Bournemouth to Tottenham but has committed himself to the Cherries, telling the Bournemouth Echo: "I was intrigued even being mentioned in the same sentence as Spurs, a big team who play in the Champions League. You never know in football but, hopefully, I will be here next year."
Hello and welcome to The Independent's live transfer coverage.
 
Stay with us all day for the latest news, updates, gossip, and rumours from the Premier League and around the rest of Europe.
 
Will we receive anymore information on Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit? How about Manchester United's imminent signing of Alvaro Morata? Or Liverpool's signing of Mohamed Salah?
 
Join us to keep up to date all day.

Please allow a moment for the blog to load…

