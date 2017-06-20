  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Liverpool hijack Thomas Lemar bid as Manchester United chase another Benfica defender

All the latest news, rumours and gossip from around the Premier League and the rest of Europe

The summer transfer window is in full flow as the annual Cristiano Ronaldo saga about him leaving Real Madrid continues to gather pace.

Manchester United are frontrunners for his signature, as they usually are, but they have other targets, with Alvaro Morata, Ivan Perisic and Andrea Belotti all wanted to follow Victor Lindelof into the club.

Liverpool are expected to announce a new record signing this week if Mohamed Salah completes his £35m+ move from Roma, as Jurgen Klopp eyes seven new targets in total.

Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters when it comes to new signings, as Benardo Silva and Ederson have both already joined the club.

Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m while Ajax's Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest news in the blog below…

Lewandowski peaking United interest again?

 

Ronaldo's rubber duck

 
EXCLUSIVE
 

Manchester United wary of Ronaldo 'circus'

 

Perez addresses Ronaldo situation

 
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has broken his silence over the Cristiano Ronaldo saga and said he will sit down with the Portuguese captain to settle his future soon.
 
READ MORE:
 

Liverpool to scupper Spurs bid

 
 
Liverpool are preparing to hijack Tottenham’s bid for highly-rated Monaco forward Thomas Lemar.
 
That’s according to the French press, at least. It was claimed on sports show Telefoot last night that Spurs were leading the race for the 21-year-old, but that Liverpool would look to make a move at the final hour, potentially scuppering Tottenham’s chances .
 
It was also claimed that Juventus were interested in the winger, but that he was more likely to move to the Premier League.
 
The Frenchman was in superb form last season, scoring nine goals and notching up 10 assists as he played in 34 Ligue 1 games.
Here are some of the biggest stories doing the rounds this morning on Monday, 19 June:
 
Antonio Conte is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions. The Telegraph reports that there have been positive conversations between the Italian head coach and club officials despite claims emerging from Conte's homeland that he was considering his future due to unhappiness over Chelsea's transfer strategy and a desire to have greater power at Stamford Bridge.
 
Dani Alves has told Juventus he wants to leave amid interest from Manchester City, according to the Guardian. The Brazilian defender is reportedly keen to reunite with Pep Guardiola, who managed him at Barcelona. Alves' agent had a meeting with Juve on Monday and made the club aware of his client's desire to move on and he is waiting for permission from the Italian champions to begin talks with City.
 
Barcelona will re-sign Gerard Deulofeu from Everton, according to the Daily Mail. The Spanish winger enjoyed a productive loan spell at AC Milan in the second half of last season and Barca are now preparing a £10.5million bid to return him to the Nou Camp.
 
Torino president Urbano Cairo has told Sky Sport Italia that there have been no approaches from Manchester United or Paris St Germain for in-demand striker Andrea Belotti. The young Italy international scored 26 Serie A goals in 2016-17 but Cairo said: "I've not had any contact from anyone. Not from PSG, Manchester United or AC Milan. He's under contract until 2021 and that means he has to stick with us."
 
Wayne Rooney’s Manchester United future may be the subject of debate but talkSPORT believe he is determined to prolong his career at Old Trafford after returning to training ahead of schedule. The 31-year-old captain has found playing time restricted under Jose Mourinho and his status with England has also declined.
Hello and welcome to The Independent's live transfer coverage.
 
Stay with us all day for the latest news, updates, gossip, and rumours from the Premier League and around the rest of Europe.
 
Will we receive anymore information on Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit? How about Manchester United's imminent signing of Alvaro Morata? Or Liverpool's signing of Mohamed Salah?
 
Join us to keep up to date all day.

