Transfer news live: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk move off, plus latest gossip, rumours and done deals

Live Blog

All the latest news, rumours and gossip from around the Premier League and the rest of Europe

The transfer window hasn't even swung open for business yet but that hasn't stopped teams up and down the country getting their business done early.

Manchester City already have one player, Monaco's Bernardo Silva in through the door, while another, Benfica goalkeeper Ederson, will soon follow while Arsenal have snapped up Schalke's Sead Kolasinac on a free.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but won't be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.

Manchester United summer transfer targets

Manchester United summer transfer targets

  • 1/10 Gareth Bale, Real Madrid

    The Real Madrid forward would be a marquee signing, the type that the Manchester United boardroom are keen to make, and The Independent has been told by sources from both United and Madrid that a deal is 'much likelier' than ever before.

    Getty

  • 2/10 Marquinhos, PSG

    Aged just 22, Marquinhos has amassed a good deal of experience, making 96 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain since 2013 and playing 17 times for Brazil in the same period. Opportunities in Paris had been fairly limited due to the partnership between Thiago Silva and David Luiz but Marquinhos’ ability was clear nonetheless, and with more responsibility has come growing interest from United. The Manchester club are willing to meet the player’s £52m valuation and would be a significant upgrade on Jones, Smalling and Rojo, all of whom have failed to convince Mourinho. Understandably, however, PSG are extremely reluctant to let Marquinhos leave. Likelihood: 7/10

    Getty

  • 3/10 Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester City

    The title winning goalkeeper could be set to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining Manchester United. It would be fair to say that Leicester reached their pinnacle by winning last season’s Premier League title, and a terrible start to the season this time round is sure to convince some players to seek new challenges. Should they lose De Gea, Schmeichel will be a serious option and at around £15m, United would be getting an experienced goalkeeper with a number of years left in him, who has the club in his blood. Likelihood: 8/10

    Getty

  • 4/10 Willian, Chelsea

    Mourinho is a huge admirer of Willian, who he signed in 2013 while at Chelsea. The pair won a Premier League title and League Cup double together the following year and it is believed that the United manager will do his best to sign the player, who has not been a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s system. Whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, particularly to join Mourinho at their rivals is yet to be seen. Any deal would cost in the region of £32m. Likelihood: 4/10

    Getty

  • 5/10 Andrea Belotti, Torino

    Another of Europe’s most promising players, Belotti is fast becoming a well-known name due to his outstanding performances at Torino, where he has scored 37 goals in 64 appearances since 2015. His best years are still ahead of him aged just 23, which contributes to the incredible €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, negotiated into his contract by club president Urbano Cairo. The long-term knee injury sustained by Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently has compounded Mourinho’s need for attacking reinforcements and Belotti will be high on his list. Having extended his contract in December of 2016 until 2021, Torino will be in no hurry to sell. Likelihood: 5/10

    Getty

  • 6/10 Kieran Tierney, Celtic

    The promising left back, aged just 19, has caught the eye with brilliant performances for his club, racking up forty-six appearances since 2014. He has since won three caps for the Scottish national team and Jose Mourinho, who has been publicly critical of his only natural left back Luke Shaw, is said to be a big admirer of the player’s discipline and maturity. He is valued at £10m by United, while Celtic are bound to demand more from the big spenders if they are to be persuaded to allow Tierney to leave. Likelihood: 8/10

    Getty

  • 7/10 Bernardo Silva, Monaco

    Silva’s teammates Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kylian Mbappe were touted as being big United targets for the summer, yet it is the Portuguese midfielder who seems likeliest of the three to join. The 22 year old midfielder is pragmatic, skilful and extremely hard working, the latter of which Mourinho is known to admire most in a player. At upwards of £60 million, Silva would be an expensive acquisition but a valuable one nonetheless. Likelihood: 7/10

    Getty

  • 8/10 Kyle Walker, Tottenham Hotspur

    Walker has enjoyed seven consecutive seasons of Premier League football and while Antonio Valencia has been publicly praised by Mourinho as the best right back in the world, it is not his natural position. The Tottenham defender is viewed as an ideal option, not least because his recent fall-out with Mauricio Pochettino looks to have all but ended his time as a Spurs player. Disagreements over fitness led to Kieran Tripper getting the nod over his English counterpart in the FA Cup semi-final and North London derby, which Walker did not take well. He is aware that both Manchester clubs will be looking for full backs this summer and that he could at least double his wages at either, making a circa £35 million move likely. If United miss out on Champions League football, it is probable that the player will choose Manchester City. That said, the Red Devils cannot be discounted. Likelihood: 7/10

    Getty

  • 9/10 James Rodriguez, Real Madrid

    25 year old superstar Rodriguez signed for Real Madrid for £63 million in 2014 after stunning performances at the world cup in Brazil the same summer, where he won the goal of the tournament and golden boot awards. Despite his undoubted talent, he has failed to hold down a regular spot under manager Zinedine Zidane this season, who prefers to give opportunities to Isco and Marco Asensio. Madrid will sanction a sale for the Columbian playmaker this summer and Manchester United are frontrunners to sign him for £50 million; meaning the Spanish club would make a significant financial loss on the player. Likelihood: 8/10

    Getty

  • 10/10 Cesc Fabregas, Chelsea

    Fabregas’ name has been associated with United ever since the club tried to convince him to join under David Moyes in 2014. The player opted to join Chelsea due to his ties to London, where he remains very settled with his family, as well as the chance to play under then-boss Mourinho. Even though Fabregas is comfortable where he is, his lack of game time with Conte has left him frustrated and the opportunity to reunite with the man who signed him for Chelsea could prove decisive. United will face competition for the £30 million midfielder from Liverpool and a number of foreign clubs, and there is also the possibility that Conte will convince Fabregas to stay by using their Champions League qualification for next season as a chance to rotate his squad and simultaneously give the Spaniard more games Likelihood: 6/10

    Getty

Manchester United have money to spend too but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for one of Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti as they chase a new No.9 while Chelsea's main man, Diego Costa, looks to be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest with our live blog...

Michy Batshuayi wants more playing time at Chelsea as he fears for his Belgium place ahead of next year's World Cup.

The 23-year-old joined in a £33million deal from Marseille last summer and made only a single start in the Premier League with his other 19 appearances coming from the bench.

Despite his struggles for first team football Batshuayi finished strong scoring four goals in his last three games including the winner against West Brom which sealed the title.

He has been linked with a move away this summer and he concedes that he must play more next season to avoid missing out on the tournament in Russia.

"Everyone knows that I have to play more, that I have to score goals. There's a World Cup coming up next year. I want to be ready," he said ahead of Belgium's World Cup qualifier against Estonia on Friday.

 
We have ourselves a done deal folks - and it's a biggie.

 

Tottenham are keen on signing Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter this summer, but face competition from Bundesliga surprise package Hoffenheim. 

Mauricio Pochettino is reshuffling his defence this summer and Kyle Walker is expected to leave with Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld also experiencing uncertainty over their futures. 

Ginter, 23, is a German international and World Cup winner but would be available for around £15m this summer. While he is open to an exit, Ginter is expected to hold talks with new coach Peter Bosz to find out where the former Ajax boss sees him fitting into his plans. 

The Freiburg-born defender, who can also step into defensive midfield, would represent a bargain in a summer where Virgil van Dijk is expected to fetch north of £50m. 

 

Manchester United have had initial approaches rejected for Torino’s Andrea Belotti and Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, as they decide the next step in their pursuit of a striker, and will likely have to pay at least more than £70m for one of them.

Jose Mourinho is determined to get the club’s first major bit of summer business done by bringing in a No.9 and, amid a frustrating dearth of available players in this market, feels Belotti and Morata are excellent options but even they bring complications in terms of how the deals will be done.

The Portuguese has been especially impressed with the 23-year-old Belotti’s revelatory season, where he has scored 28 goals in 38 games, and United have already discussed a potential bid of around £57m.

The striker has a buy-out clause of £87m, however, meaning Torino are unwilling to accept anything less. United currently do not want to enact that option, because they do not want to deviate from their usual payment structure.

There are also fair questions over whether one good season at that age is worth quite that much. The Old Trafford hierarchy had initially hoped to include Matteo Darmian in any transfer, or arrange a structured deal, but Torino have so far proven reluctant.

It means Morata is likelier the smoother signing to complete, and the cheaper one given that Real currently want £78m, but even that has its issues. Real have naturally already mentioned their long-standing interest in David De Gea any time talks taken been broached, and some kind of swap remains possible.

 

Chelsea striker Diego Costa claims Antonio Conte has told him he is not part of his plans at Chelsea.

The 26-year-old, who scored 26 goals in 46 games for the Premier League champions last season, says Conte sent him a text message informing him of his fate and Costa is now contemplating his future away from Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to reporters after Spain's 2-2 draw with Colombia on Wednesday night, Costa said: "I'm a Chelsea player, but they do not want me there. Antonio Conte has told me by message that I do not follow at Chelsea and that's it. Conte said he did not count on me for next season.

"It's a shame, I've already forwarded the message to Chelsea people to decide. But it is clear that the coach does not count on me and does not want me there. You have to find a team."

 
Good morning everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window.
 
It's still early and the window hasn't even technically opened yet but that hasn't stopped teams from getting business done - or not getting business done in Liverpool's case.
 
We will have all the latest news, views, rumours, gossip and those all-important done deals for you right here throughout the day so don't touch that dial.
 
Without further ado, off we go.

