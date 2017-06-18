The summer transfer window is here and up and down the country clubs are getting their business done early.

Manchester United have money to spend - and have already signed Victor Lindelof for £35m - but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for both Alvaro Morata, while Andrea Belotti looks like he will stay at Torinio.

Chelsea's main man, Diego Costa, looks like he will be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.

Manchester City already have two players with Monaco's Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson in through the door, while Arsenal have snapped up Schalke's Sead Kolasinac on a free.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but won't be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.

1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Getty Images

RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first.

CB: Ben Gibson After pulling out of the deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, the Reds have turned their attention to Ben Gibson, who is almost certain to leave Middlesbrough after their relegation. Boro want around £20m after his England call up but Liverpool are confident they can beat Tottenham to his signing.

CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he's guaranteed to get even better next season.

LB: Benjamin Mendy L'Equipe reported on Saturday that Liverpool were now in pole position to sign Mendy from Monaco after overtaking Manchester City in negotiations. The left-back is rating at £40m and would become Liverpool's most expensive ever player, but they need someone to replace James Milner in that position.

LM: Dusan Tadic Liverpool are targeting yet another Southampton star but they are aware they can claim Tadic on the cheap as he has a reported £13m release clause - something he has refused to deny. He would jostle for position with Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho given the extra games the Reds will need to play with their Champions League return.

7/12 LM: Dusan Tadic Liverpool are targeting yet another Southampton star but they are aware they can claim Tadic on the cheap as he has a reported £13m release clause - something he has refused to deny. He would jostle for position with Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho given the extra games the Reds will need to play with their Champions League return. Getty

RM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League's most talented players when he is in-form and injury free.

9/12 RM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free. Getty Images

RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn't given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma's best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season.

CF: Timo Werner The 21-year-old made his full German debut in the friendly against England in March and is regarded as one of Europe's most exciting young strikers, having scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga for Leipzig last season. "If you were to play at Anfield and hear the fans sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone,' it would certainly be something special," Werner told Sport Bild earlier this season.

12/12 CF: Timo Werner The 21-year-old made his full German debut in the friendly against England in March and is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers, having scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga for Leipzig last season. “If you were to play at Anfield and hear the fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ it would certainly be something special,” Werner told Sport Bild earlier this season. Bongarts/Getty Images

Everton are the big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m while Ajax's Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest in the blog below...

Live Updates 27 mins ago Juve enter Donnarumma race The Italian media are reporting that Juventus have entered the race to sign highly-rated AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Last week the 18-year-old told AC Milan that he would not be renewing his current contract, with the Italian club now resigned to losing their brightest talent. Real Madrid immediately emerged as the favourites to sign the teenager, but in Italy it is thought Juventus have an equally good chance of agreeing personal terms with the player. Beppe Marotta, the general director of the Turin club, told the Corriere della Sera: “Yes, Juventus will try to sign Donnarumma. “Juventus are obliged to go for it [the signing] when a player of his level is on the market.” 1 hour ago Smalling to Spurs? The Daily Mail are reporting that Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling. The newspaper claim that Mauricio Pochettino will turn his attention towards the England international after missing out on Harry Maguire to Leicester. Maguire decided to move to Leicester instead of Tottenham because he felt he would get more first-team opportunities. Pochettino wants to bolster his defensive options and the Mail report that Smalling is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford after their £31m acquisition of Victor Lindelof. The paper even claims that Smalling could be used as a makeweight in United’s move for £50m target Eric Dier. 1 hour ago Chelsea want to hijack Morata deal The Mirror are reporting that Chelsea are gearing up to hijack Manchester United’s move for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata. It’s claimed that Roman Abramovich is preparing to bid £70m on the striker, with Chelsea in need of replacing Diego Costa. Morata is thought to already have agreed terms with United but he has a good relationship with former boss Antonio Conte and Chelsea are confident they can persuade him to join the club – should Madrid accept their offer. Chelsea’s interest could suggest they’ve experienced a hiccup in their attempts to sign Everton forward Romelu Lukaku, who is desperate to force through a move away from Everton this summer. 1 hour ago Salah deal nears completion The Italian media are this morning reporting that Liverpool have completed a deal for Mohamed Salah, who will now fly to England to have a medical at the club. Following reports in this country that Liverpool were in the process of agreeing a £45m deal with Roma for the former Chelsea man, Calciomercato are reporting that the deal has been agreed, with Salah having already agreed personal terms. The 25-year-old will now travel to Liverpool for a medical, ahead of an official club announcement. The £45m fee will see Salah become the club’s record signing, ahead of Christian Benteke (£40m) and Sadio Mane (£35m).

