Transfer news live: Cristiano Ronaldo to snub Manchester United as Liverpool close in on Mohamed Salah plus gossip

Live Blog

All the latest news, rumours and gossip from around the Premier League and the rest of Europe

The Independent Football

The summer transfer window is set to swing open with the rumour mill already in full flow.

Liverpool are expected to announce a new record signing as soon as today with Mohamed Salah set to complete his £35m+ move from Roma, as Jurgen Klopp eyes seven new targets in total.

Cristiano Ronaldo has thrown a cat amongst the transfer pigeons with Manchester United the frontrunners for his signature, as they usually are, but they have other targets, with Alvaro Morata, Ivan Perisic and Andrea Belotti all wanted to follow Victor Lindelof into the club.

Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters when it comes to new signings, as Bernardo Silva and Ederson have both already joined the club.

Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m while Ajax's Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest news in the blog below…

Live Updates

  
Arsenal appear to have dropped a hint Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are going to stay at the club this summer.
 
Paulinho - remember him? - has been linked with a return to European football with, wait for it, Barcelona.
 
The former Tottenham player, now of Guangzhou Evergrande, has been lighting up the CSL and has become an increasingly key figure with the Brazilian national team.
 
Whether there's anything more to it than mere rumour mill chatter remains to be seen but what a story it would be.
 

Bojan Krkic could be a key player for Stoke next season as he returns from loan spell at Mainz, the club's chief executive Tony Scholes has said.

The 26-year-old left the bet365 Stadium in January in search of regular first-team football but struggled to find form at Mainz, scoring just once in 11 appearances.

"Bojan will return to us on July 1 and who knows? Bojan might be an absolutely key player for us next year," he told the Stoke Sentinel.

"Bojan, on his day, is as good as there is. He was a really important player for us. Perhaps he had his best days prior to his injury, best days for us that is."

 

Lionel Messi told FC Barcelona that he wanted to join Manchester City last summer, as he looked to leave the club in a turbulent off-season.

Messi sensationally quit international football in the wake of Argentina's agonising Copa America final defeat to Chile - their second in 12 months. Messi missed the decisive penalty in the shoot-out and stood down from the national team before, 10 days later, being sentenced for tax fraud.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner told FC Barcelona that week that he wanted to leave and, according to Mundo Deportivo, he even specified that he wanted to head to Man City. Messi was even willing to come out and say in public how angry he was and that he wanted to leave Spain (sound familiar?).

More here:

Messi told Barcelona he wanted Manchester City transfer last summer

 

Uefa have ruled to allow both RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg to play in the Champions League next season, opening the door to the prospect of the two partner clubs facing each other this season.

Both teams are funded by Red Bull and Uefa has detailed rules against two clubs with close ties playing in the same competition. But after a month-long investigation from Uefa, and serious behind-the-scenes changes at the two clubs, Uefa ruled they had done enough.

RB Leipzig will play in the group stage, Red Bull Salzburg in the second qualifying round.

German clubs won't appeal after Uefa clear RB Leipzig and FC Salzburg for Champions League

 

Manchester United have been cleared of any wrongdoing in PaulPogba's transfer from Juventus but the Italian club now face charges.

The Frenchman left the Italian champions for United in a world record £89.3m deal last summer with agent Mino Raiola reported to have earned a fee of up to £41m.

Fifa asked both clubs for "clarification on the deal" last month following claims made in the book Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football

“We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC," a Fifa spokesperson said.

"We cannot comment further as proceedings are ongoing. We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United.”

Manchester United cleared over Paul Pogba transfer but Juventus face Fifa charges

 

A must-read for Liverpool fans on Mohamed Salah from Jack Pitt-Brooke.
The Telegraph are reporting that Watford are close to agreeing an £8m deal for Derby's Will Hughes.
 
Hughes has perhaps plateaued slightly of late but - and it's a big but - when fit is a fine player.
 
And £8m seems a very agreeable price for a young English star with plenty of potential.
 
Marco Silva is starting to build the squad he wants at Vicarage Road after arriving last month.
 

Loris Karius has signalled to Liverpool that he is going nowhere this summer and wants to stay and fight for the No 1 shirt.

The German goalkeeper had been linked with a move back to the Bundesliga this week after enduring a stop-start first season at Anfield.

Karius was signed from Mainz for a fee of £4.7m last summer but made just 10 Premier League starts after losing his place to Simon Mignolet.

Loris Karius tells Liverpool he's going nowhere

 

West Brom are making a fresh attempt to sign Jay Rodriguez fromSouthampton.

The striker is a long-term target for Baggies boss Tony Pulis and he can leave Saints this summer.

Press Association Sport report Albion have resurrected a move with £12m likely to be enough to sign the England international.

West Brom resurrect move for Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez

 

Cristiano Ronaldo is rethinking his desire to leave Real Madrid after hearing Florentino Perez's stirring defence of him on Spanish radio, claim newspaper reports in Spain. 

The Madrid president, who was re-elected unopposed this week, gave a full-length interview to Onda Cero where he spoke at length about the Ronaldo situation. 

Perez defended the 31-year-old superstar, claiming the tax issues were simply a "misunderstanding" and denying that Cristiano would ask to leave in an attempt to have any fines paid by the club. 

More here:

Cristiano Ronaldo rethinking decision to leave Real Madrid

 

Swansea City chaiman Huw Jenkins has insisted it would be “hard to suggest what sort of value” Gylfi Sigurdsson carries in the transfer market, adding that the club have received ‘no firm bids’ for the “priceless” midfielder. 

The 27-year-old played a crucial role in helping Swansea avoid relegation last season and has subsequently been linked to a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton andTottenham.

But, speaking to Sky Sports, Jenkins stressed that the Swans are looking to add to their attacking options, rather than sell, and insisted that the club would “do everything in our power” to keep hold of him.

Tottenham and Everton transfer target Gylfi Sigurdsson is 'priceless' to Swansea

 

Torino president Urbano Cairo has insisted that the Serie A side have no intention of selling the highly-sought Andrea Belotti amid reported interest from the likes of Manchester UnitedAC Milanand Paris Saint-Germain.

After enjoying a stellar season with the Italians, in which he scored 26 Serie A goals for the club, the forward has subsequently been linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

While Manchester United have cooled their interest in the striker, with Il Toro unwilling to accept an offer lower than the striker’s £84m buy-out clause, AC Milan and PSG continue to be linked to Belotti.

But Cairo is insistent that Torino’s prized possession won’t be leaving the club this summer, and added that neither AC Milan nor PSG have made an offer for the forward.

Torino have no desire to sell Andrea Belotti, says club president

 

He's set to be one of the most talked about players of the summer but who is Alvaro Morata?
 
Miguel Delaney takes a look:

Real Madrid's president has indicated the club's interest inManchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is over.

The Spanish giants have instead turned their attention to AC Milan's young stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe.

“'We haven't spoken to De Gea," Florentino Perez told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Monday night.

More here:

Real Madrid have 'not spoken to' De Gea but confirm interest in Mbappe

 

Arsenal have told Barcelona that Hector Bellerin is not for sale and they expect the Spanish defender to remain in north London.

Bellerin emerged as one of the Nou Camp club's top targets and new head coach Ernesto Valverde gave the green light to his signing. 

But the emergence of Marco Verratti onto this summer's market has complicated a summer that was already going to stretch Barca's financial limits, with self-imposed budgets meaning that the club could only countenance a net spend of around £75m this off-season.

More here:

Arsenal tell Barcelona Hector Bellerin is not for sale

 

Let's take a look around the back pages.

Chelsea are preparing for life after DIEGO COSTA by making a serious enquiry about prolific Bayern Munich striker ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI. According to the Daily Mirror, the Pole is unsettled in Bavaria and, after scoring 30 goals as Bayern won the Bundesliga title, would represent a masterstroke in the transfer market if the Blues were to secure his services. Spain international Costa claims he has been told by boss Antonio Conte that he is not in his future plans.

Arsenal are opening contract talks with AARON RAMSEY over a year before his current deal expires, according to the Daily Telegraph. Talks are said to be ongoing with ALEXIS SANCHEZ, MESUT OZIL and ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN and the Gunners are also keen to tie Wales midfielder Ramsey to a long-term arrangement as he remains central to manager Arsene Wenger's plans.

If Juventus lose right-back DANI ALVES to Manchester City they could look to Manchester United's squad for a replacement. The Sun reports that Italy defender MATTEO DARMIAN has been identified as the ideal candidate to succeed Alves in Turin, and United would be willing to let him go as he is not a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail reports that West Brom are ready to reject an improved £15million bid from Leicester for defender JONNY EVANS. The Northern Irishman was reportedly the subject of an opening £10m offer, an initial approach that was actually made before the Foxes landed Harry Maguire from Hull for £17m.

Former Barcelona forward Christophe Dugarry is quoted in Marca as saying he does not think MARCO VERRATTI is good enough to play for the Catalans. The Italian playmaker has been linked with a switch to the Nou Camp from Paris St Germain but Dugarry said: "I'm surprised, because Verratti is anything but a great player. He's a good player, but what has he done? Every six months he appears in the media asking for a raise."

 

 

Mohamed Salah is set to become Jurgen Klopp's first summer signing with the Egyptian due to arrive in England for a medical on Tuesday.

Liverpool secured Champions League football on the final day of the Premier League season and Klopp is set for a bumper summer spend as he looks to assemble a squad capable of challenging both at home and in Europe next term.

And Roma wide-man Salah could be the first of seven new arrivals at Anfield in a deal understood to be worth in the region of £35million although that figure could rise with add-ons.

More here:

Mohamed Salah set to complete £35m transfer to Liverpool

 

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez admitted he has not spoken with Cristiano Ronaldo about his desire to leave the club. 

But the 70 year-old, speaking in an interview to mark his unopposed re-election as the club's supreme leader, backed the Portuguese star in his battle to clear his name of tax offences and insisted that the former Manchester United man remains a Madrid player

"Cristiano has a contract and he is a Real Madrid player," Perez told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

Florentino Perez breaks silence over Cristiano Ronaldo

 

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window.
 
Liverpool are expected to announce a new record signing as soon as today with Mohamed Salah set to complete his £35m+ move from Roma, as Jurgen Klopp eyes seven new targets in total.
 
Cristiano Ronaldo has thrown a cat amongst the transfer pigeons with Manchester United the frontrunners for his signature, as they usually are, but they have other targets, with Alvaro Morata, Ivan Perisic and Andrea Belotti all wanted to follow Victor Lindelof into the club.

Manchester City already have two big names in, as do Everton, as clubs battle to get their business done early.
 
We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.
 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

