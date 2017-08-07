  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Barcelona bid £120m for Philippe Coutinho, Alexis Sanchez stays at Arsenal, Gareth Bale to Chelsea

All the latest from the crazy world of the summer transfer window

This summer window has of course been dominated by the news that PSG have announced the signing of Neymar from Barcelona in a world record £200m deal.

The Brazilian signs a five-year contract on more than £500,000-a-week after tax to become the world’s most expensive and highest paid player.

But plenty more deals are likely to be completed before the window slams shut.

How Manchester United could line up next season

  • 1/12 How could United line up?

    Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season?

    Getty

  • 2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea

    Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell.

    Getty

  • 3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier

    Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far.

    Getty

  • 4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly

    Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

    Getty

  • 5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof

    Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw

    Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera

    A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband.

    Getty

  • 8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic

    The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line.

    Getty

  • 9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba

    Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field.

    Getty

  • 10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford

    The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term.

    Getty

  • 11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic

    United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through.

    Getty

  • 12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku

    Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice.

    Getty Images

Real Madrid’s interest in superstar teenager Kylian Mbappe is maintaining Manchester United’s belief that they can still sign Gareth Bale this summer, with the club’s long-standing desire to bring him to Old Trafford receiving a boost this week, although David De Gea may need to be involved.

With Mbappe telling Monaco that he wants to leave the club, Real are growing increasingly confident that they can fend off competition to sign the 18-year-old striker this summer.

That could result in Bale heading for the exit in order to free up funds as well as move to a club where he would be guaranteed regular first-team football, something that may not be the case if Mbappe arrives at the Bernabeu before the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa will hand in a formal transfer request after it was revealed there is no way back for him with the Premier League champions, and that he will only move to former club Atletico Madrid.

Follow all the latest with our live blog...

Live Updates

Rafa Benitez is anxious to get some new faces through the door with the season now just around the corner.

The Spaniard has cut a frustrated figure this summer despite Mike Ashley's pledge to give him money to spend.

And he has once again put the pressure on to get deals over the line.

"We know what we need and we will try to do this until the end of the transfer window," he said.

"We are now trying to move in different directions at the same time."

 

Gareth Bale has been named in the Real Madrid squad for the Uefa Super Cup encounter against Manchester United, alongsideCristiano Ronaldo who is in line to make his first appearance of the season after returning from holiday.

Ronaldo only returned to the squad on Sunday after being granted an extended holiday following Portugal’s participation in the Confederations Cup, but Zidane is happy with how the 32-year-old has maintained his fitness levels during his time off and is ready to give him playing time immediately as the reigning Champions League holders take on last season’s Europa League champions.

United will be watching both Ronaldo and Bale closely after their hopes of signing Bale increased this summer due to Madrid’s interest in Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale named in Real Madrid squad to face Manchester United in Uefa Super Cup

 

Leroy Fer is backing new Swansea teammate Tammy Abraham to hit the ground running.

"He is a real talent, he is only 19 years old but he looks so mature already," he said. "He is big but he is very quick with his feet and very sharp in front of goal.

"He is a very good player for us and hopefully he can be as important for us throughout the season as he has been during pre-season.

"He is hungry and desperate to score goals and that is exactly what we need, someone with that hunger."

 
  
Leeds have announced the signing of Manchester United youngster Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan.
 
  
Everton are "close" to signing Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea and they won't stop there with Ronald Koeman eyeing two more new faces to his already bolstered squad.
Jurgen Klopp appears to have finally ended any lingering interest in Virgil van Dijk insisting he's more than happy with the centre backs already in his squad.
Nice have agreed a deal to sign Wesley Sneijder on a free transfer.
 

Antonio Conte has once again bemoaned his lack of squad depth at Chelsea.

Conte, who has spoken of the need for Chelsea to add players to the squad, issued terse responses to questions which he has faced repeatedly of late.

The first sign of tension was when he was asked about the importance of Charly Musonda, who came off the substitutes' bench after being a perennial loanee in recent season.

"Now in this moment all my players in my squad are important," Conte said.

Next the former Juventus and Italy boss declined to answer when asked if his squad was ready to challenge in all four competitions this season.

Conte was then asked what strikers Michy Batshuayi and Alvaro Morata can offer that exiled striker Diego Costa cannot.

He added: "I hope in the future to have a different question... 'if there is necessity to improve our squad', about our strikers.

"I replied. My reply is always one, otherwise it means I was telling you a lie."

 
Barcelona are reportedly "in advanced talks" to sign formerTottenham midfielder Paulinho.
Let's take a look around today's back pages, shall we?

The Daily Star claim Barcelona will offer Liverpool £120million to sign PHILIPPE COUTINHO. The Sun say Barcelona are increasingly confident of finalising a deal this week - potentially for £90million - despite Reds boss Jurgen Klopp saying the Brazilian playmaker will not be sold.

The Daily Express believe Chelsea are ready to challenge Manchester United for the signature of Real Madrid forward GARETH BALE, who will cost about £90million. Meanwhile it is reported that Real have ended their pursuit of KYLIAN MBAPPE to appease Bale.

The Daily Mail report that Stoke have agreed a three-year deal for Cameroon forward JEAN-ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING, who is out of contract at Schalke and will join on a free transfer.

 

Gareth Bale has been told that he is the future of Real Madrid and head coach Zinedine Zidane has publicly defended his recent form, in news that will come as a blow to Manchester United.

Earlier this week, news broke that Bale was willing to move to Manchester should Real Madrid decide to sell him this summer.

The long-mooted big-money transfer was still subject to a few issues, but The Independent was told by sources from both clubs that a deal was “much likelier” than at any point in Bale’s time at the Bernabeu.

However, in news that will come as a blow to United, Real Madrid have sought to assure Bale of his place in the team for the 2017/18 season.
Barcelona are stepping up their attempts to sign Liverpoolplaymaker Philippe Coutinho, although the Premier League club maintain they have no intention of selling the Brazilian.
Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Tottenham are working to secure “a few signings” before the end of the summer transfer window.
