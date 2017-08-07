This summer window has of course been dominated by the news that PSG have announced the signing of Neymar from Barcelona in a world record £200m deal.

The Brazilian signs a five-year contract on more than £500,000-a-week after tax to become the world’s most expensive and highest paid player.

But plenty more deals are likely to be completed before the window slams shut.

1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

Real Madrid’s interest in superstar teenager Kylian Mbappe is maintaining Manchester United’s belief that they can still sign Gareth Bale this summer, with the club’s long-standing desire to bring him to Old Trafford receiving a boost this week, although David De Gea may need to be involved.

With Mbappe telling Monaco that he wants to leave the club, Real are growing increasingly confident that they can fend off competition to sign the 18-year-old striker this summer.

That could result in Bale heading for the exit in order to free up funds as well as move to a club where he would be guaranteed regular first-team football, something that may not be the case if Mbappe arrives at the Bernabeu before the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa will hand in a formal transfer request after it was revealed there is no way back for him with the Premier League champions, and that he will only move to former club Atletico Madrid.

Follow all the latest with our live blog...

