Manchester United look set to sell another one of Louis van Gaal’s signings after agreeing a £21m deal with Lyon to sell Memphis Depay, having already allowed Morgan Schneiderlin to leave the club. The news comes after The Independent revealed their interest in Antoine Griezmann, although a move looks to be on hold until the summer. Follow the latest here.
- United agree to sell Memphis Depay to Lyon in £21m deal
- United also reach verbal agreement on summer move for Antoine Griezmann
- Jose Mourinho linked with £70m offer for Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva
- Marseille ready to make third offer for West Ham’s Dimitri Payet
- Arsenal yet to open contract talks with Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gibbs
- Crystal Palace to make £10m bid for Tottenham’s Ben Davies
