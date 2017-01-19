  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Manchester United want Bernardo Silva as well as Antoine Griezmann, Arsenal trio await talks

Follow the latest from the transfer window on Thursday 19 January

Bernardo Silva is a reported £70m target for Manchester United Getty

Manchester United look set to sell another one of Louis van Gaal’s signings after agreeing a £21m deal with Lyon to sell Memphis Depay, having already allowed Morgan Schneiderlin to leave the club. The news comes after The Independent revealed their interest in Antoine Griezmann, although a move looks to be on hold until the summer. Follow the latest here.

The January transfer window closes at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January.

