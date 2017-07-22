Meanwhile, in the actual football...
How has Manchester United's new-signing Romelu Lukaku been doing since moving to Old Trafford? Pretty well by the looks of it.
Here he sets his sights high for United's next pre-season game against Real Madrid:
Stoke have signed Kurt Zouma on a season-long from Chelsea, who have tied the France international to a new six-year contract.
The 22-year-old centre-half has made 71 appearances for the Blues since joining from St Etienne in 2014, but suffered a serious knee injury in February 2016, halting his progress.
He was restricted to 13 appearances for the first team last season and the arrival of Antonio Rudiger has increased competition at Stamford Bridge.
Manchester City are set to sign Monaco's Benjamin Mendy after the two clubs finally agreed a fee believed to be in the region of £52m.
The French champions rejected City’s £44.5m bid last week and held out for the same as what City paid Tottenham for Kyle Walker.
Last week City finally signed Walker, after months of negotiations, for a fee of £50m that could rise to £53m including add-ons.
Let's round-up what's been happening on Saturday morning then, shall we?
Manchester United appear to finally be closing in on Chelsea's Nemanja Matic. The Mirror report Roman Abramovich has personally OK'd a £50m switch to Old Trafford.
Sky Sports report that PSG are ready to test Arsenal's resolve over Alexis Sanchez with an offer of £35m. It's likely to take double that for the Gunners to come to the negotiating table, however.
Manchester City are finally set to get their hands on Monaco's Benjamin Mendy, according to reports in France, in what could be another world record deal for a defender.
And Neymar has apparently told his Barcelona teammates that he is leaving for PSG after a last-ditch attempt from Josep Maria Bartomeu to change his mind fell on deaf ears.
Liverpool are set to ramp up their summer transfer activity with a concerted effort to land both of Jurgen Klopp's top two targets.
The Reds have so far been frustrated in their pursuit of both RB Leipzig's Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk of Southampton but are ready to redouble their efforts with the new Premier League season now just around the corner.
Here's how they could look this season:
Matteo Darmian insists he is happy at Manchester United, despite reports linking the full-back with a summer return to Italy.
Two years ago the full-back took the plunge by leaving his homeland for the first time in his career, swapping Torino for Old Trafford in a deal worth £12.7million.
Darmian struggled to fulfil expectations in his first season and took his time to win over Jose Mourinho last term, eventually returning from the cold towards the end of the campaign.
Bayern Munich are ready to sell teenage midfielder Renato Sanches this summer according to chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge – but only if they receive at least £43m for him.
The Portuguese international joined the German champions on the back of helping his country lift the European Championships in France last summer, with Bayern poaching him from under the noses of Manchester United for £35m from Benfica.
But he failed to establish himself in the first team at the Allianz Arena and has fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of fellow midfielders Corentin Tolisso, James Rodriguez and Sebastian Rudy.
Mauricio Pochettino insists he is “calm and quiet” about the lack of business Tottenham have done so far in the transfer window because of the belief he has in Spurs’ young squad.
Spurs are looking to build upon their second-place Premier League finish last season but have so far only been weakened as a squad, with Kyle Walker moving to Manchester City for £50m.
In comparison, the team they are chasing at the top, Chelsea, have so far spent over £100m on the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Morata.
Chelsea will turn their attention to a back-up striker once they have signed Alvaro Morata, but have already faced a similarly tricky situation in their initial pursuits of Swansea City’s Fernando Llorente and Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke.
The Spanish striker on Friday passed his medical in London to complete a move from Real Madrid worth around £70m, with the Italian already having looked to bring in the regular back-up option that Chelsea had been missing last season.
Spanish international Llorente has been their main target, having worked with both Conte and Morata before at Juventus, and is seen by the younger forward as something of a mentor given how he talked him through his time at Turin. Swansea would however demand a very high fee for Llorente, which Chelsea are so far unwilling to rise to.
Here's Miguel Delaney on why Alvaro Morata has what it takes to be a success at Stamford Bridge.
Virgil van Dijk has been training alone “for days”, sources have told The Independent, having informed new Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino that he wanted to leave the club in one of their first meetings.
The Argentine took over at St Mary’s at the end of June, and one of his first tasks has been to handle the Van Dijk situation, as he chose to publicly reveal that the 26-year-old had asked to leave.
There is now a belief on many sides that Liverpool is where the centre-half wants to go, although the Merseyside club are understandably treading carefully and not looking to push the situation, having previously been forced to apologise to Southampton over a complaint about illegal approaches and contritely stating that their interest in the player had ended.
Liverpool are planning a third bid of £75m, with £40m to be paid up front, for RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita, in what is likely to be a final offer.
The Merseyside club however feel that could finally be enough to persuade Leipzig, who have so far been completely unmoving in their stance that the player is not for sale.
German sources close to the negotiations feel it has become almost a matter of principle to keep Keita, and have been steadfast in their attitude, but a bid of that size could prove extremely persuasive.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window.
We will have all the latest news, views, gossip, rumours, water-cooler chatter, innuendo and those all important done deals so don't touch that dial.
Without further ado, off we go.