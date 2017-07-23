18 mins ago
Inter send United Perisic message
Manchester United must come up with a serious offer if they are to sign Ivan Perisic, according to Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti. Perisic was named in Inter’s squad for their preseason tour of Asia after United failed to meet their valuation of the winger.
READ MORE:
1 hour ago
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reaffirmed his commitment to the club after vowing not to leave amid speculation of a big-move away from the north Londoners, and expressed his excitement for the years to come.
On the back of three impressive seasons at Tottenham, the latter two of which saw him win the Golden Boot award, Kane’s stock has risen on the continent. Since breaking through in the 2014/15 season, the 23-year-old has been a model of consistency for both club and country and has subsequently caught the attention of Europe’s biggest sides. But Kane, who has scored 78 league goals for Spurs in 116 appearances, has stressed he has no desire to leave the club. More below:
2 hours ago
Neymar happy to stay
Huge news from Spain, where Neymar has been mulling over his future...
3 hours ago
Another Chelsea signing?
Antonio Conte has revealed that Chelsea could make a fifth summer signing next week.
After a frustrating start to the transfer window which saw the Premier League champions gazumped in their attempts to sign Romelu Lukaku by Manchester United.
The Independent revealed how furious Conte was at missing out on the Everton striker which kicked Chelsea into gear leading to deals for Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata which has seen the Stamford Bridge side’s summer spending surpass £100m already.
They have also signed former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero on a free transfer but Conte has hinted that a fifth new face is around the corner.
Juventus’ Alex Sandro has been linked throughout the summer, but
The Independent reported that Conte wants to secure a back-up striker to Alvaro Morata, with Diego Costa set to leave for Atletico Madrid.
READ MORE:
4 hours ago
Coutinho 'comfortable'
Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Philippe Coutinho remains “comfortable” at Liverpool amid heightened interest from Barcelona.
READ MORE:
4 hours ago
Poch 'happy' with no signings
Mauricio Pochettino insists he is “calm and quiet” about the lack of business Tottenham have done so far in the transfer window because of the belief he has in Spurs’ young squad.
Spurs are looking to build upon their second-place Premier League finish last season but have so far only been weakened as a squad, with Kyle Walker moving to Manchester City for £50m. In comparison, the team they are chasing at the top, Chelsea, have so far spent over £100m on the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Morata.
4 hours ago
Van Dijk forcing move
Virgil van Dijk has been training alone “for days”, sources have told The Independent, having informed new Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino that he wanted to leave the club in one of their first meetings. The Argentine took over at St Mary’s at the end of June, and one of his first tasks has been to handle the Van Dijk situation, as he chose to publicly reveal that the 26-year-old had asked to leave.
READ MORE:
5 hours ago
Van Dijk and Keita back ON?
Liverpool are set to ramp up their summer transfer activity with a concerted effort to land both of Jurgen Klopp's top two targets. And here's how they could line up...
5 hours ago
City keep spending
Manchester City are set to sign Monaco's Benjamin Mendy after the two clubs finally agreed a fee believed to be in the region of £52m.
READ MORE:
5 hours ago
Wenger says foreign clubs do not have advantage
Arsene Wenger has once again sought to ward off interest in Alexis Sanchez, insisting that Arsenal won’t listen to any offers for the Chilean as he dismissed recent reports linking the player to Paris Saint-Germain as “media imagination”. PSG have stepped up their pursuit of the 28-year-old in recent weeks, with the Ligue 1 giants poised to launch a £70m bid for Sanchez.
READ MORE:
6 hours ago
United 'open' to selling De Gea
David De Gea will remain a Manchester United player next season and can be better than ever, Jose Mourinho as promised, as the goalkeeper prepares to face Real Madrid on Sunday – who have for so long been linked with bringing the Spanish international back to his homeland.
But Mourinho has admitted the club were ready to let him leave for Real.
READ MORE:
6 hours ago
Here are the top stories making the sports pages this morning:
Barcelona are ready to offer £80m for Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25. (Sunday Mirror)
Barcelona believe signing playmaker Coutinho could help keep his 25-year-old international team-mate Neymar, who has been linked with a move to Paris St-Germain. (Mail on Sunday) Liverpool and Manchester City are still in the race to sign 18-year-old Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe. (Le 10 Sport, via Star on Sunday) Chelsea will make a formal offer for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain within the next 48 hours but face competition from Manchester City for the 23-year-old. (Sunday Express) Manchester United are confident of signing Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, 28, after missing out on Tottenham's Eric Dier, 23. (Guardian)
United's £60m pursuit of Paris St-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, 24, is on hold, because the French club want 21-year-old forward Anthony Martial in return. (Sunday Mirror)