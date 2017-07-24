The transfer window is wide open and some of the biggest names in world football are on the move - or so their prospective buyers are hoping.

The Premier League has gone bananas with clubs shattering records left, right and centre - Chelsea broke theirs on Friday finally completing a deal for Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata while Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal earlier in the summer for a cool £52m.

Manchester United splashed a non-club record fee on Romelu Lukaku - but it was still £75m - while Neymar's world record £195m move to PSG from Barcelona is off after teammate Gerard Pique tweeted that the Brazilian was staying.

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger Getty

3/11 CB: David Luiz Getty

4/11 CB: Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 RWB: Victor Moses Getty

6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 RW: Pedro AFP/Getty Images

10/11 LW: Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata Getty

Manchester City have signed Danilo from Real Madrid for £26.9m and are expected to follow that up with the £53m purchase of Benjamin Mendy to take their spending on full-backs to nearly £130m in a week.

Chelsea also got their hands on Antonio Rudiger earlier this month but Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...