28 mins ago
Neymar PSG's SECOND choice?
Arsene Wenger has claimed Paris Saint-Germain are only interested in Neymar because they could not sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this summer. Reports from France suggested the Chilean was in Paris last week to discuss a move to PSG – something that Wenger has vehemently denied.
1 hour ago
Coutinho 'comfortable' amid Barca bid
Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Philippe Coutinho remains “comfortable” at Liverpool amid heightened interest from Barcelona.
1 hour ago
Bale is a waste of time for United
Manchester United did not target Gareth Bale this summer as Jose Mourinho believes it would have been a waste of time. It is four years since the Wales international left Tottenham for the Bernabeu in what was a world-record move.
1 hour ago
Be serious!
Manchester United must come up with a serious offer if they are to sign Ivan Perisic, according to Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti. Perisic was named in Inter’s squad for their preseason tour of Asia after United failed to meet their valuation of the winger.
2 hours ago
Kane's not leaving
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reaffirmed his commitment to the club after vowing not to leave amid speculation of a big-move away from the north Londoners, and expressed his excitement for the years to come. On the back of three impressive seasons at Tottenham, the latter two of which saw him win the Golden Boot award, Kane’s stock has risen on the continent.
2 hours ago
Manchester United's new signings in action
Manchester United's perfect record Stateside this summer continued despite an afternoon to forget for Victor Lindelof as they edged out Real Madrid 2-1 in a dismal penalty shootout after an equally uninspiring 90 minutes ended in a 1-1 draw in baking conditions in Santa Clara, California.
2 hours ago
United were 'open' to selling De Gea
Jose Mourinho has admitted that Manchester United were prepared to sell David De Gea to Real Madrid this summer after seeing he wanted to leave... only for Real Madrid to pull the plug on the deal.
3 hours ago
Neymar stays
Gerard Pique has seemingly confirmed teammate Neymar is set to stay at Barcelona this summer admit reports of a £195m to Paris Saint-Germain.
The defender posted a message on Twitter which suggested the Brazilian would turn down PSG, who were willing to pay Neymar’s release clause, on Sunday night.
Pique posted a picture of himself with the Brazilian on Sunday night, along with the simple message "Se queda", which translates as "he stays".
3 hours ago
Who's next for Chelsea?
Antonio Conte has revealed that Chelsea could make a fifth summer signing next week. After a frustrating start to the transfer window which saw the Premier League champions gazumped in their attempts to sign Romelu Lukaku by Manchester United.
Who will it be though? Llorente? Sandro? Benteke?
3 hours ago
Yesterday, Manchester City took their summer spending on full-backs to over £70m... but it could go up to £130m today.
3 hours ago
One of the summer's longest transfer sagas looks like coming to an end, as NEYMAR is set to stay at Barcelona.
The Brazilian has been continually linked with a move to Paris St Germain but news website Sport claims that he has told team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez that he will remain at the Nou Camp.
Liverpool will not continue their pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder NABY KEITA this summer, reports the Daily Telegraph.
The Reds had a £66million bid rejected for Keita late last week but will revisit a potential deal next year.
Staying at Anfield, the Sun claim Liverpool have told Newcastle they must bid £10million for SHEYI OJO.
Rafael Benitez is keen on the winger but has been warned to make his move as other clubs are circling on loan.
Newcastle also want to sign Hull midfielder SAM CLUCAS, the Sun say.
French newspaper Le Parisien is claiming that ALEXIS SANCHEZ's protracted move to PSG is over.
The Arsenal man has been another long-term target for the Ligue 1 club, but negotiations with the player are said to have broken down.
4 hours ago
