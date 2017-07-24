  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Transfer news live: Liverpool's move for Virgil van Dijk back on as Arsenal deliver PSG Alexis Sanchez warning

Live Blog

Follow live updates on the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals

Click to follow
The Independent Football

The transfer window is wide open and some of the biggest names in world football are on the move - or so their prospective buyers are hoping.

The Premier League has gone bananas with clubs shattering records left, right and centre - Chelsea broke theirs on Friday finally completing a deal for Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata while Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal earlier in the summer for a cool £52m.

Manchester United splashed a non-club record fee on Romelu Lukaku - but it was still £75m - while Neymar's world record £195m move to PSG from Barcelona is off after teammate Gerard Pique tweeted that the Brazilian was staying.

How Chelsea could line up next season

How Chelsea could line up next season

  • 1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois

    Getty

  • 2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger

    Getty

  • 3/11 CB: David Luiz

    Getty

  • 4/11 CB: Gary Cahill

    Getty

  • 5/11 RWB: Victor Moses

    Getty

  • 6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso

    Getty

  • 7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante

    Getty

  • 8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko

    Getty

  • 9/11 RW: Pedro

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/11 LW: Eden Hazard

    Getty

  • 11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata

    Getty

Manchester City have signed Danilo from Real Madrid for £26.9m and are expected to follow that up with the £53m purchase of Benjamin Mendy to take their spending on full-backs to nearly £130m in a week.

Chelsea also got their hands on Antonio Rudiger earlier this month but Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Live Updates

Neymar PSG's SECOND choice?
 
Arsene Wenger has claimed Paris Saint-Germain are only interested in Neymar because they could not sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this summer. Reports from France suggested the Chilean was in Paris last week to discuss a move to PSG – something that Wenger has vehemently denied.
 
​READ MORE:
Sanchez STAYS
 
Arsene Wenger has insisted that Alexis Sanchez has not asked to leave Arsenal this summer and reiterated his belief that the Chilean will stay at the Emirates for at least one more year.
 
“Has he asked to leave? No,” Wenger said.“My mind has been made up for a while now. I think I've made it clear a few times that he is not for sale and this is my stance.
 
“There's always something that comes in. If it's not Sanchez then it's me, but I think Sanchez has got one year to go and we have no need to make money.
 
“He will be part of the team next year and after that I can understand it. But you don't want to write that but that's a version I can give you.
“We are in a strong financial situation so we want to keep our best players.
 
“You can see there is a fight everywhere to get top players. Man United, Manchester City, all the big clubs. All the clubs have big money.”

Coutinho 'comfortable' amid Barca bid

 
Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Philippe Coutinho remains “comfortable” at Liverpool amid heightened interest from Barcelona.
 
READ MORE:
 

Bale is a waste of time for United

 
Manchester United did not target Gareth Bale this summer as Jose Mourinho believes it would have been a waste of time. It is four years since the Wales international left Tottenham for the Bernabeu in what was a world-record move.
 
READ MORE:
 

Be serious!

 
Manchester United must come up with a serious offer if they are to sign Ivan Perisic, according to Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti. Perisic was named in Inter’s squad for their preseason tour of Asia after United failed to meet their valuation of the winger.
 
READ MORE:
 

Kane's not leaving

 
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reaffirmed his commitment to the club after vowing not to leave amid speculation of a big-move away from the north Londoners, and expressed his excitement for the years to come. On the back of three impressive seasons at Tottenham, the latter two of which saw him win the Golden Boot award, Kane’s stock has risen on the continent.
 
READ MORE:
 
Manchester United's new signings in action
 
Manchester United's perfect record Stateside this summer continued despite an afternoon to forget for Victor Lindelof as they edged out Real Madrid 2-1 in a dismal penalty shootout after an equally uninspiring 90 minutes ended in a 1-1 draw in baking conditions in Santa Clara, California.
 
See how they got on here:
 
United were 'open' to selling De Gea
 
Jose Mourinho has admitted that Manchester United were prepared to sell David De Gea to Real Madrid this summer after seeing he wanted to leave... only for Real Madrid to pull the plug on the deal.
 
READ MORE:
 

Neymar stays

 
Gerard Pique has seemingly confirmed teammate Neymar is set to stay at Barcelona this summer admit reports of a £195m to Paris Saint-Germain.
 
The defender posted a message on Twitter which suggested the Brazilian would turn down PSG, who were willing to pay Neymar’s release clause, on Sunday night.
 
Pique posted a picture of himself with the Brazilian on Sunday night, along with the simple message "Se queda", which translates as "he stays".
 
READ MORE:
 

Who's next for Chelsea?

 
Antonio Conte has revealed that Chelsea could make a fifth summer signing next week. After a frustrating start to the transfer window which saw the Premier League champions gazumped in their attempts to sign Romelu Lukaku by Manchester United.
 
Who will it be though? Llorente? Sandro? Benteke?
 
READ MORE: 
 

In case you missed it:

 
Yesterday, Manchester City took their summer spending on full-backs to over £70m... but it could go up to £130m today.
 
READ MORE:
 
Here are all the top stories making the back pages today: 
 

One of the summer's longest transfer sagas looks like coming to an end, as NEYMAR is set to stay at Barcelona.

The Brazilian has been continually linked with a move to Paris St Germain but news website Sport claims that he has told team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez that he will remain at the Nou Camp.

Liverpool will not continue their pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder NABY KEITA this summer, reports the Daily Telegraph.

The Reds had a £66million bid rejected for Keita late last week but will revisit a potential deal next year.

Staying at Anfield, the Sun claim Liverpool have told Newcastle they must bid £10million for SHEYI OJO.

Rafael Benitez is keen on the winger but has been warned to make his move as other clubs are circling on loan.

Newcastle also want to sign Hull midfielder SAM CLUCAS, the Sun say.

French newspaper Le Parisien is claiming that ALEXIS SANCHEZ's protracted move to PSG is over.

The Arsenal man has been another long-term target for the Ligue 1 club, but negotiations with the player are said to have broken down.

Good morning and welcome to The Independent's live transfer coverage for Monday 24 July.
 
Stick with us throughout the day to keep up to date with all the latest news, updates, gossip and rumours from the Premier League and around the rest of Europe.

Please allow a moment for the blog to load... 

Comments