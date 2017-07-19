The transfer window is open so, naturally, Arsenal have been linked with Karim Benzema while Manchester United are seemingly set to sign every player in the world.

The likes of Kylian Mbappé, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti, and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.

Sanchez has made his first public push to get out of the club by admitting he wants Champions League football - but where will he end up next season?

How could Arsenal line up next season?







12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 CB: Rob Holding After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him. Getty Images

10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since RVP's departure. Industrious and physical, he'd bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line. Getty

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City were the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, but rivals United have caught them up landing the summer's biggest deal so far, Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

Chelsea finally got their hands on Antonio Rudiger while Alexandre Lacazette has joined Arsenal. Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Live Updates 33 mins ago Some news from Germany, where RB Leipzig have turned down a huge offer for their midfielder Naby Keita... RB Leipzig turn down £66m offer for Liverpool target Naby Keita 1 hour ago



Players to watch

Ashley Cole: Harry Redknapp will have a fight on his hands to get LA Galaxy to allow the former Chelsea left-back to join Birmingham, according to the Sun.

Eric Dier: The Mirror are reporting that Manchester United have turned their backs on a deal for the Tottenham midfielder after accepting Spurs' hands-off message.

Karim Benzema: The Real Madrid man has been lined up as a target for Arsenal, should they sell Alexis Sanchez, writes Spanish newspaper Don Balon. Which players could be on the move today? 1 hour ago To kick things off, here's a round-up of what the papers say this morning...



What the papers say

Ross Barkley is demanding a whopping £150,000 a week to join Tottenham, reports the Mirror.

The Everton midfielder, whose future looks certain to be away from Goodison Park, has been linked with a move to Spurs, but he wants to be paid more than Harry Kane if he is to join.

Barkley's potential arrival at the north London club could pave the way for Moussa Sissoko to leave.

The Daily Mail are reporting that the £30million midfielder is keen to leave Spurs, who must foot some of the bill to get him out of the club.

Brazilian website Esporte Interativo are claiming that Neymar has agreed to join Paris St Germain after a £195million deal was agreed between the French club and Barcelona. The Ligue 1 runners-up are distancing themselves from the deal, though, according to L'Equipe.

Marko Arnautovic looks set to get his move away from Stoke, with the Sun reporting that a £24million deal with West Ham has been agreed.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has signed a new deal and he wants to celebrate by signing a new left-back. The Daily Star is reporting that Conte is eyeing up potential moves for Monaco's Benjamin Mendy or Southampton's Ryan Bertrand. 1 hour ago Good morning and welcome to our transfer live blog!

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.