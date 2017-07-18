  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Manchester United set final £60m bid as Ivan Perisic joins tour and Chelsea pull Alvaro Morata plug

The transfer window is open so, naturally, every man and his dog has been linked to Manchester United while champions Chelsea have had a frustrating start to the summer, which looks set to continue as they look for a striker.

The likes of Kylian Mbappé, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti, and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.

Sanchez has made his first public push to get out of the club by admitting he wants Champions League football - but where will he end up next season?

    Getty

    Getty

    Getty

    Getty

    Getty

    Getty

    Getty

    Getty

    Getty

    Getty

    Getty

    Getty Images

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City were the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, but rivals United have caught them up landing the summer's biggest deal so far, Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

Chelsea finally got their hands on Antonio Rudiger while Alexandre Lacazette has joined ArsenalLiverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Live Updates

Where will Perisic play?

 
Left? Right? Middle? Here's an analysis...
 

Palace making moves

 
Crystal Palace want more defensive reinforcements after completing the signing of Dutch starlet Jairo Riedewald on Monday - a move that should be formally announced in the next 48 hours.  The versatile Ajax defender has long been considered one of the best young talents in Europe, but has struggled for playing time and consistency over an injury-affected 18 months. 
 
READ MORE:
 

City hold firm on Aguero

 
Manchester City will unambiguously refuse to sell Sergio Aguero to Chelsea or to any other rival club this summer. The Argentina striker flew to the United States on Monday afternoon as part of City’s pre-season tour, but his City future has been in doubt ever since he was usurped as first choice striker by Gabriel Jesus in January.
 
READ MORE:
 

Perisic latest

 
Jose Mourinho this week joked that he “wouldn’t like to be in Ed Woodward’s position negotiating”, and part of that is because the Manchester United boss knows exactly what he wants his team to look like in every on-pitch position - but also how difficult it will be for the executive vice-chairman to get every deal over the line in this market.
 
Here are the stories making the back pages today:
 

Chelsea's search for a striker looks set to hit more problems, with the Daily Star reporting that they are ready to pull the plug on their pursuit of ALVARO MORATA.

The Blues appeared ready to pay £63million for the Real Madrid player, but the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have had second thoughts, leaving AC Milan as frontrunners for his signature.

Manchester United are enjoying a much better time of it in the transfer market and hope to tie up a £44million deal for Inter Milan's IVAN PERISIC, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Perisic is thought to be keen on a move to Old Trafford and hopes to get the deal done in time to join up with United for their tour of the United States.

Jose Mourinho looks like missing out on Tottenham's ERIC DIER but could be ready for one last-ditch attempt to get their man.

Spurs are holding firm in their desire to keep the England international, but the Daily Mirror claim that they are lining up a final offer of £60million.

The Sun are reporting that Crystal Palace are trying to sign Arsenal midfielder JACK WILSHERE on loan.

The Selhurst Park club are also closing in on Ajax defender JAIRO RIEDEWALD, who will cost around £8million, according to the Evening Standard.

Hello and welcome to The Independent's live transfer coverage for Tuesday 18 July. 
 
Stay with us throughout the day for all the latest news, updates, gossip and rumours from the Premier League and around the rest of Europe.

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

