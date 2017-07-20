Alvaro Morata is bound for Chelsea rather than Manchester United but Jose Mourinho does not care having wrapped up a deal for "amazing" striker Romelu Lukaku.

Just weeks ago it had appeared that the Real Madrid frontman would be heading to Old Trafford, while Lukaku would return to Stamford Bridge three years after joining Everton.

Instead, United gazumped Chelsea to the signing of their former player and Antonio Conte's men have now agreed a deal for Morata, subject to a medical and personal terms.

Chelsea also got their hands on Antonio Rudiger earlier in the window while Alexandre Lacazette has joined Arsenal">Arsenal.

Liverpool">Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

Live Updates 46 mins ago Liverpool are desperate to land Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita this summer and are set to make a new offer of £70m for the Guinea international. But what if they miss out on the 22-year-old? Here are five alternative options: If not Naby Keita then who? Five alternative options for Liverpool 52 mins ago Players to watch today... Naby Keita: Liverpool are willing to pay £70million to snare the RB Leipzig midfielder, according to the Mirror. Javier Hernandez: Sky Sports are reporting that West Ham are closing on on the former Manchester United striker. Ivan Peresic: Manchester United must be willing to let Anthony Martial head the other way if they are to sign the Inter midfielder, our sources understand. 1 hour ago Could Manchester United be in for Marco Verratti, as well as Ross Barkley? The rumour mill has gone into overdrive after the Italian hired Mino Raiola as his agent. Raiola is well known for his links to the club and oversaw Paul Pogba’s world record £89million move, as well as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's moves to the club. And now reports suggest that could mean Verratti could end up moving to Manchester. 1 hour ago Good morning transfer fans, here's a round-up of what the papers have to say this morning.



Barcelona are lining up a move for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe as a potential replacement for Neymar, reports the Daily Mail. The Brazilian looks increasingly likely to join PSG for a world record fee of over £180million and the Spanish club could splash the cash on the young French striker. The Mirror are reporting that Manchester United could be ready to swoop for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley. The paper claimed on Wednesday that Barkley wants to become Tottenham's highest-paid player, but they now suggest United are monitoring the situation. Manchester City may just have spent £50million on Kyle Walker, but the Sun writes that they are chasing Real Madrid right-back Danilio, who can also play in midfield, in a £26million deal. West Ham have been told they will have to fork out £20million if they are to lure Arsenal into selling Jack Wilshere. Chelsea want to recoup £44million for Atletico Madrid-bound Diego Costa, according to the Independent (that's us).

