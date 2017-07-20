Alvaro Morata is bound for Chelsea rather than Manchester United but Jose Mourinho does not care having wrapped up a deal for "amazing" striker Romelu Lukaku.

Just weeks ago it had appeared that the Real Madrid frontman would be heading to Old Trafford, while Lukaku would return to Stamford Bridge three years after joining Everton.

Instead, United gazumped Chelsea to the signing of their former player and Antonio Conte's men have now agreed a deal for Morata, subject to a medical and personal terms.

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger Getty

3/11 CB: David Luiz Getty

4/11 CB: Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 RWB: Victor Moses Getty

6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 RW: Pedro AFP/Getty Images

10/11 LW: Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata Getty

Chelsea also got their hands on Antonio Rudiger earlier in the window while Alexandre Lacazette has joined Arsenal">Arsenal.

Liverpool">Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

