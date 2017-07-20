The biggest transfer in Italy so far this window has officially been announced...
Dani Ceballos has officially been presented as a Real Madrid player this afternoon.
The 20-year-old, who starred at the U21 Euros this summer with Spain, has joined on a six-year deal from Real Betis, and will wear the no.24 shirt at the Bernabeu.
Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has confirmed his interest in signing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and that the club will try and secure a deal for at least one of the high-profile names linked with a move away this summer.
In an exclusive interview with L'Equipe, the Spaniard admitted his interest in Sanchez and Kylian Mbappe, describing them as "great players."
"Furthermore, Mbappe is French. I want to have French players in a French team," he added.
Barcelona's Neymar has also been linked with a sensational €220m move to the French capital, with the PSG manager believing that a club of their stature "should have one of the top five players in the world."
Emery also confirmed that Grzegorz Krychowiak is free to move, but that he would like Serge Aurier to stay after speaking with the player.
Crystal Palace have made a fresh attempt to sign Arsenal defender Calum Chambers, according to The Daily Mail.
The club launched a £16m bid for the 22-year-old last week, but saw it rejected by The Gunners. The Eagles are now allegedly keen to submit an improved offer.
Arsenal value Chambers, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, at £20m, a figure £4m higher than the fee they paid to Southampton three years ago.
The clubs are still thought to be apart in terms of valuation, but hope exists that an agreement can be reached.
A week after the news broke that AC Milan were on the verge of signing Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, the Serie A champions have completed a move for full-back Mattia De Sciglio, who has moved in the opposite direction for €12m.
The 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Juventus, bringing an end to his seven-year stint in Milan.
Aston Villa have completed the signing of Stoke midfielder Glenn Whelan.
The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Steve Bruce's side, ending his nine-year association with the Premier League side.
Arsenal are monitoring Everton midfielder and Tottenham target Ross Barkley, according to The Evening Standard.
The 23-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract on Merseyside and is reported to be interested in working with Mauricio Pochettino and several of his England teammates at Tottenham.
However, Barkley is now thought to be on Arsenal's radar as well, but both clubs are hoping to halve Everton's £50m valuation of the player, especially given his current contract situation.
Rumours from Paris surrounding a possible move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez to the French capital have continued in today's Le Parisien.
The newspaper claims that Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Antero Henrique has flown back from the club's pre-season tour in the United States to Paris, and then to London in a bid to finalise a deal for the Chilean forward.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out on Liverpool's pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita:
Bournemouth forward Max Gradel is interested in a move to Ligue 1 side Toulouse, according to today's L'Equipe.
The 29-year-old failed to make a telling impact for Eddie Howe's side last season and desires a move back to France, having spent four years with Saint Etienne between 2011 and 2015.
Sunderland, Watford and Hull have all made concrete approaches for the player according to the report, but all were made in vain.
Toulouse's offer is supposedly a loan with an option to buy, and both the player and the buying club are willing to push through a deal, but Bournemouth have yet to be tempted by any offer made.
Chelsea are set to sign Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, in a move that could finally see Diego Costa leave the club for Atletico Madrid.
Badly in need of a front man due to manager Antonio Conte’s desire to replace last season’s top scorer, the English champions’ hands have been forced by the lack of available top-class options and the failure to sign Romelu Lukaku.
The Italian coach has had a long-term interest in Morata, having previously signed the 24-year-old for Juventus in 2014, but the club had stalled in pursuit of the player as it was felt a deal for Lukaku could be easier.
They will now likely have to pay Real Madrid’s asking price of £78m to get Morata, with the Spanish champions having previously been completely unmoving on price when in negotiations for the player with Manchester United, who then turned their attention to Lukaku.
But what do we know about the Madrid forward? Here's Miguel Delaney's profile on the Spanish international...
Liverpool are desperate to land Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita this summer and are set to make a new offer of £70m for the Guinea international.
But what if they miss out on the 22-year-old?
Here are five alternative options:
Could Manchester United be in for Marco Verratti, as well as Ross Barkley?
The rumour mill has gone into overdrive after the Italian hired Mino Raiola as his agent.
Raiola is well known for his links to the club and oversaw Paul Pogba’s world record £89million move, as well as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's moves to the club.
And now reports suggest that could mean Verratti could end up moving to Manchester.
Good morning transfer fans, here's a round-up of what the papers have to say this morning.
Barcelona are lining up a move for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe as a potential replacement for Neymar, reports the Daily Mail.
The Brazilian looks increasingly likely to join PSG for a world record fee of over £180million and the Spanish club could splash the cash on the young French striker.
The Mirror are reporting that Manchester United could be ready to swoop for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.
The paper claimed on Wednesday that Barkley wants to become Tottenham's highest-paid player, but they now suggest United are monitoring the situation.
Manchester City may just have spent £50million on Kyle Walker, but the Sun writes that they are chasing Real Madrid right-back Danilio, who can also play in midfield, in a £26million deal.
West Ham have been told they will have to fork out £20million if they are to lure Arsenal into selling Jack Wilshere.
Chelsea want to recoup £44million for Atletico Madrid-bound Diego Costa, according to the Independent (that's us).