  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Transfer news live: Arsenal attempt to hijack Tottenham's bid for Ross Barkley as Liverpool hit Naby Keita roadblock

Live Blog

Follow live updates on the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals

Click to follow
The Independent Football

Alvaro Morata is bound for Chelsea rather than Manchester United but Jose Mourinho does not care having wrapped up a deal for "amazing" striker Romelu Lukaku.

Just weeks ago it had appeared that the Real Madrid frontman would be heading to Old Trafford, while Lukaku would return to Stamford Bridge three years after joining Everton.

Instead, United gazumped Chelsea to the signing of their former player and Antonio Conte's men have now agreed a deal for Morata, subject to a medical and personal terms.

How Chelsea could line up next season

How Chelsea could line up next season

  • 1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois

    Getty

  • 2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger

    Getty

  • 3/11 CB: David Luiz

    Getty

  • 4/11 CB: Gary Cahill

    Getty

  • 5/11 RWB: Victor Moses

    Getty

  • 6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso

    Getty

  • 7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante

    Getty

  • 8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko

    Getty

  • 9/11 RW: Pedro

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/11 LW: Eden Hazard

    Getty

  • 11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata

    Getty

Chelsea also got their hands on Antonio Rudiger earlier in the window while Alexandre Lacazette has joined Arsenal">Arsenal. 

Liverpool">Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Live Updates

Monaco have released a statement confirming that they are considering reporting several unnamed clubs to FIFA over "unauthorised" approaches to the representatives of striker Kylian Mbappe and to the player himself. 
 
Sky Sports News believe the statement has been issued following approaches from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. 
Monaco have rejected a £44.5m (€50m) bid from Manchester City for left-back Benjamin Mendy, according to Sky Sports News.
 
The Ligue 1 champions are believed to want to recoup a transfer fee for Mendy that is greater than what City paid for Kyle Walker.
 
The biggest transfer in Italy so far this window has officially been announced...
 
Dani Ceballos has officially been presented as a Real Madrid player this afternoon.
 
The 20-year-old, who starred at the U21 Euros this summer with Spain, has joined on a six-year deal from Real Betis, and will wear the no.24 shirt at the Bernabeu.
 
Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has confirmed his interest in signing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and that the club will try and secure a deal for at least one of the high-profile names linked with a move away this summer.
 
In an exclusive interview with L'Equipe, the Spaniard admitted his interest in Sanchez and Kylian Mbappe, describing them as "great players." 
 
"Furthermore, Mbappe is French. I want to have French players in a French team," he added.
 
Barcelona's Neymar has also been linked with a sensational €220m move to the French capital, with the PSG manager believing that a club of their stature "should have one of the top five players in the world."
 
Emery also confirmed that Grzegorz Krychowiak is free to move, but that he would like Serge Aurier to stay after speaking with the player.
Crystal Palace have made a fresh attempt to sign Arsenal defender Calum Chambers, according to The Daily Mail.
 
The club launched a £16m bid for the 22-year-old last week, but saw it rejected by The Gunners. The Eagles are now allegedly keen to submit an improved offer.
 
Arsenal value Chambers, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, at £20m, a figure £4m higher than the fee they paid to Southampton three years ago.
 
The clubs are still thought to be apart in terms of valuation, but hope exists that an agreement can be reached. 
 
A week after the news broke that AC Milan were on the verge of signing Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, the Serie A champions have completed a move for full-back Mattia De Sciglio, who has moved in the opposite direction for €12m.
 
The 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Juventus, bringing an end to his seven-year stint in Milan.
 
Aston Villa have completed the signing of Stoke midfielder Glenn Whelan. 
 
The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Steve Bruce's side, ending his nine-year association with the Premier League side.
 
Arsenal are monitoring Everton midfielder and Tottenham target Ross Barkley, according to The Evening Standard.
 
The 23-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract on Merseyside and is reported to be interested in working with Mauricio Pochettino and several of his England teammates at Tottenham.
 
However, Barkley is now thought to be on Arsenal's radar as well, but both clubs are hoping to halve Everton's £50m valuation of the player, especially given his current contract situation. 
Rumours from Paris surrounding a possible move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez to the French capital have continued in today's Le Parisien.
 
The newspaper claims that Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Antero Henrique has flown back from the club's pre-season tour in the United States to Paris, and then to London in a bid to finalise a deal for the Chilean forward.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out on Liverpool's pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita:
 
Bournemouth forward Max Gradel is interested in a move to Ligue 1 side Toulouse, according to today's L'Equipe.
 
The 29-year-old failed to make a telling impact for Eddie Howe's side last season and desires a move back to France, having spent four years with Saint Etienne between 2011 and 2015. 
 
Sunderland, Watford and Hull have all made concrete approaches for the player according to the report, but all were made in vain.
 
Toulouse's offer is supposedly a loan with an option to buy, and both the player and the buying club are willing to push through a deal, but Bournemouth have yet to be tempted by any offer made.  

Chelsea are set to sign Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, in a move that could finally see Diego Costa leave the club for Atletico Madrid.

Badly in need of a front man due to manager Antonio Conte’s desire to replace last season’s top scorer, the English champions’ hands have been forced by the lack of available top-class options and the failure to sign Romelu Lukaku.

The Italian coach has had a long-term interest in Morata, having previously signed the 24-year-old for Juventus in 2014, but the club had stalled in pursuit of the player as it was felt a deal for Lukaku could be easier.

They will now likely have to pay Real Madrid’s asking price of £78m to get Morata, with the Spanish champions having previously been completely unmoving on price when in negotiations for the player with Manchester United, who then turned their attention to Lukaku.

But what do we know about the Madrid forward? Here's Miguel Delaney's profile on the Spanish international...

 

Why Alvaro Morata has what it takes to become one of the world's best at Chelsea

 

Liverpool are desperate to land Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita this summer and are set to make a new offer of £70m for the Guinea international. 
 
But what if they miss out on the 22-year-old?
 
Here are five alternative options:
 

Players to watch today...

Naby Keita: Liverpool are willing to pay £70million to snare the RB Leipzig midfielder, according to the Mirror.

Javier Hernandez: Sky Sports are reporting that West Ham are closing on on the former Manchester United striker.

Ivan Peresic: Manchester United must be willing to let Anthony Martial head the other way if they are to sign the Inter midfielder, our sources understand.

Could Manchester United be in for Marco Verratti, as well as Ross Barkley?
 
 
The rumour mill has gone into overdrive after the Italian hired Mino Raiola as his agent.
 
Raiola is well known for his links to the club and oversaw Paul Pogba’s world record £89million move, as well as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's moves to the club.
 
And now reports suggest that could mean Verratti could end up moving to Manchester.
Good morning transfer fans, here's a round-up of what the papers have to say this morning.

Barcelona are lining up a move for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe as a potential replacement for Neymar, reports the Daily Mail.

The Brazilian looks increasingly likely to join PSG for a world record fee of over £180million and the Spanish club could splash the cash on the young French striker.

The Mirror are reporting that Manchester United could be ready to swoop for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

The paper claimed on Wednesday that Barkley wants to become Tottenham's highest-paid player, but they now suggest United are monitoring the situation.

Manchester City may just have spent £50million on Kyle Walker, but the Sun writes that they are chasing Real Madrid right-back Danilio, who can also play in midfield, in a £26million deal.

West Ham have been told they will have to fork out £20million if they are to lure Arsenal into selling Jack Wilshere.

Chelsea want to recoup £44million for Atletico Madrid-bound Diego Costa, according to the Independent (that's us).

Please allow a moment for the blog to load.

Comments