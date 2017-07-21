  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Transfers news live: Arsenal star wants West Ham move as Liverpool fight to keep Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona

Live Blog

Follow live updates on the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals

Click to follow
The Independent Football

Alvaro Morata is bound for Chelsea rather than Manchester United but Jose Mourinho does not seem to care having wrapped up a deal for "amazing" striker Romelu Lukaku.

Just weeks ago it had appeared that the Real Madrid frontman would be heading to Old Trafford, while Lukaku would return to Stamford Bridge three years after joining Everton.

Instead, United gazumped Chelsea to the signing of their former player and Antonio Conte's men have now agreed a deal for Morata, subject to a medical and personal terms.

How Manchester United could line up next season

How Manchester United could line up next season

  • 1/12 How could United line up?

    Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season?

    Getty

  • 2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea

    Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell.

    Getty

  • 3/12 Right back – Fabinho

    Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season.

    Getty

  • 4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly

    Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

    Getty

  • 5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof

    Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney

    Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera

    A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband.

    Getty

  • 8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic

    The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line.

    Getty

  • 9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba

    Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field.

    Getty

  • 10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford

    The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term.

    Getty

  • 11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic

    United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through.

    Getty

  • 12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku

    Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice.

    Getty Images

Chelsea also got their hands on Antonio Rudiger earlier in the window while Alexandre Lacazette has joined Arsenal.

Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Live Updates

Klopp reacts to Coutinho

 
Jurgen Klopp has warned Barcelona that Liverpool “are not a selling club” after the La Liga side bid £72m for Philippe Coutinho.
 
“Yes (he is not for sale), but that's not since this morning or yesterday, it's not been any different,” said Klopp.
 
“I'm not surprised but it's not a compliment.
 
“It's not that I need it but a few people obviously see that Liverpool have a few good players. So, that's how it is.
“But, a very important message – maybe we're not a selling club. That's how it is.
 
“We believe in working together, we believe in development together, we believe in using the basis that we want to work together, we want to make the next step together and for this we need to stay together."
 
READ MORE: 
 
  

Monaco are not happy

 
AS Monaco have accused "important" European clubs of tapping up star striker Kylian Mbappe and has threatened to report them to Fifa. The 18-year-old has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG this summer but the French champions have held firm.
 

Guardiola on why City didn't sign Bonucci

 

Guardiola has admitted City "need defenders" and was asked why he had not moved for Leonardo Bonucci - a target last summer who recently left Juventus for AC Milan.

"What happened last season was last season," he said. "Bonucci is an exceptional player - an exception in terms of character, personality and everything. That's why he played in one of the best teams in the world, Juventus, now in Milan.

"But it is what it is. Sometimes it happens, situations happen. Sometimes not."

 

Morata update

Alvaro Morata has touched down in London ahead of his club-record move to Chelsea.

The Premier League champions have moved for the Spanish international with Diego Costa set to leave for Atletico Madridafter being told by boss Antonio Conte he was no longer part of his plans going forward.

Will we get confirmation today?

READ MORE:

 

United turn to Aurier 

 
Manchester United have turned their attention to Paris Saint-Germain’s Serge Aurier in their search for a right-back, due to the difficulty of getting a deal done for Monaco’s Fabinho.
 
READ MORE:
 

What happens if Sanchez stays?

 
Clubs are taking a stand against player power this summer, with Arsenal insisting on holding Alexis Sanchez to the last year of his contract while Spurs refuse to sell Eric Dier to Manchester United. It is a brave move but there have been times when clubs have taken that strong stance and, when the dust has settled, been rewarded with good performances as the player earns his move. But there are also times when the club would be better off taking the money on offer quickly.
 
But how did they get on? 
 
READ MORE:
 
Here are the stories doing the rounds from the back pages today:
 

Barcelona have set their sights on signing Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, according to the Daily Mail.

The Spanish club have bid £72million for the Brazil international and are keen to get their man. The Daily Telegraph, however, is reporting that Liverpool will not sell Coutinho at any price.

Tottenham are monitoring wantaway Leicester winger RIYAD MAHREZ, the Standard has written.

The 26-year-old is keen to move on from the King Power Stadium, though Leicester will have to reduce their £50million price tag if Spurs are to make a move.

The Sun are reporting that Arsenal now expect MESUT OZIL to sign a new contract at the Emirates.

Manchester City's pursuit of Monaco left-back BENJAMIN MENDY remains frustrated, as the Mail are reporting that they have had a £44.5million bid snubbed.

The Daily Star claims that Everton are eyeing a move for Arsenal striker OLIVIER GIROUD after a potential move to Borussia Dortmund looks to have gone cold for the Frenchman.

Good morning and welcome to The Independent's live transfer blog for Friday 21 July.
 
Stick with us all day to keep up to date with all the latest transfer news, updates, rumours and gossip from the Premier League and around the rest of Europe. 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load.

Comments