Transfer news live: Manchester United ponder £60m bid as Arsenal and Liverpool wrestle over Virgil van Dijk

Follow live updates on the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals

Will any big transfer deals be completed on Monday?

The transfer window is open so, naturally, every man and his dog has been linked to Manchester United while champions Chelsea have had a frustrating start to the summer.

The likes of Kylian Mbappé, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti, and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.

Sanchez has made his first public push to get out of the club by admitting he wants Champions League football - but where will he end up next season?

How Manchester United could line up next season

  • 1/12 How could United line up?

    Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season?

    Getty

  • 2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea

    Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell.

    Getty

  • 3/12 Right back – Fabinho

    Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season.

    Getty

  • 4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly

    Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

    Getty

  • 5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof

    Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney

    Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera

    A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband.

    Getty

  • 8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic

    The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line.

    Getty

  • 9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba

    Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field.

    Getty

  • 10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford

    The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term.

    Getty

  • 11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic

    United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through.

    Getty

  • 12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku

    Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice.

    Getty Images

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City were the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, but rivals United have caught them up landing the summer's biggest deal so far, Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

Chelsea finally got their hands on Antonio Rudiger while Alexandre Lacazette has joined ArsenalLiverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Live Updates

Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic is set for a move to Leicester City, with the Hull Daily Mail stating that the 32-year-old is to arrive in Hong Kong tomorrow to have a medical.
 
Leicester have taken a 24-man squad to Hong Kong for pre-season, and expect Jakupovic to join that squad after completing his medical.
 
Jakupovic will replace Ron-Robert Zieler, who joined German side VFB Stuttgart on a three-year deal last week after just one season in English football.
Sport in Catalonia state that Barcelona will make their final offer to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande today for Brazilian midfielder Paulinho.
 
The Catalan giants hope that the offer, believed to be slightly above €30m, will convince the Chinese side to sell due to the new variables included in the offer, according to the report.
 
Alvaro Morata is pushing for a move to AC Milan, which would see him snub Antonio Conte's Chelsea, according to Gazzeta dello Sport.
 
The striker was linked with a move to Manchester United, but is now looking to return to Italy, having already represented Juventus in his career.
 
A fee of €70m has been mentioned by the publication.
Arsenal could be set to miss out on top target Thomas Lemar, according to the BBC.
 
The 21-year-old is Arsene Wenger's preferred option, having already secured the signatures of Sead Kolasinac and record signing Alexandre Lacazette earlier in the window.
 
However, the report states that a move to Arsenal for Lemar has become less likely due to Tiemoue Bakayoko's transfer to Chelsea and Benjamin Mendy's expected arrival at Manchester City.

Roma winning Mahrez race

 
Roma is beginning to look like Riyad Mahrez’s most likely destination with the Italian club prepared to make an offer to Leicester City. The Serie A giants are looking for a replacement for Mohamed Salah this summer, after the Egyptian winger left to join Liverpool in a club-record deal.
 

West Ham want Arnautovic

 
West Ham believe they will complete the signing of Austrian international Marko Arnautovic this week, and hope to be successful with a third bid of £22m.  Arnautovic has made no secret of his desire to leave the Potteries and, with Bojan returning from loan and the emergence of Egyptian starlet Ramadan Sobhi, the funds raised from Arnautovic’s sale will be used to strengthen Mark Hughes’ defence. 
 
READ MORE:
 

Stoke still hope

 
Stoke remain hopeful that Bruno Martins Indi will return to the club amid interest from Crystal Palace and Everton.  The Dutch international spent last year on loan with Mark Hughes’ side, but the Potters inexplicably refused to take up the option to buy him before July 1.
 
READ MORE:
 

Mission Impossible

 
Jose Mourinho has ruled out bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United this summer, saying a move for the Portuguese star is “mission impossible”. Last month Ronaldo gave United hope he would consider a return, when news leaked that he wanted to quit Real Madrid over a tax evasion row with the Spanish authorities. But that stance seems to have softened and talk of a summer return to United - the club where he made his name - has dissipated.
 
READ MORE: 
 

Lucas leaves Liverpool

 
Lucas Leiva appears to be closing in on a move from Liverpool to Lazio after the Italian club posted a picture of the Brazilian on their official Twitter account.

The Brazilian, who had been the subject of a £5million bid, was pictured holding a Lazio scarf at an airport.

Lucas is Liverpool's current longest-serving player after a decade on Merseyside, but was left out of the squad for a friendly against Wigan last week as he considers his future.

The 30-year-old, who made 19 starts in all competitions last season and 346 for the club in total, had recently entered the final year of his contract.
 
lucas-lazio.jpg

Costa  partying in Atletico shirt

 
Diego Costa has been pictured partying in an Atletico Madrid shirt as his exit from Chelsea appears closer than ever. Costa has been allowed to miss the beginning of the Premier League champions' pre-season and isn't part of the squad that is jetting out to the Far East following a falling out with manager Antonio Conte.
 
READ MORE:
 

Sanchez wants Arsenal exit

 
Alexis Sanchez has reiterated his desire to play in the Champions League as he made his latest plea to Arsenal to let him leave the club. The 28-year-old forward was the Gunners’ shining star in a disappointing campaign last season where they finished fifth and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in Arsene Wenger’s reign.
 
READ MORE:
 

Aubameyang deadline

 
Pierre-Emerick Aubamyang’s potential suitors have only “a few more days” to submit offers for the Borussia Dortmund striker, according to the Bundesliga club’s chief executive.
 
READ MORE:
 

De Gea for Kroos?

 
Manchester United are willing to let David De Gea finally move to Real Madrid – but only if Toni Kroos comes in the opposite direction, according to The Sun.
 
United know they don’t need to sell but are happy with their goalkeeper options should he leave after Real were rumoured to have launched a £50m bid.
 
Kroos was due to join United back in 2014 when David Moyes was in charge but the move fell through after the Scot’s sacking and the German joined Real Madrid instead.
 
Anything to this? He will have to wait and find out…
 

City lining up big double signing

 
Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy.

After signing Kyle Walker from Tottenham on Friday, City are now targeting a similar player on the other flank and France international Mendy is the man that they want.
 
READ MORE:
 

Barkley to Spurs?

 
Tottenham Hotspur are preparing another push to sign Everton midfielder Ross Barkley. The two clubs have been unable to agree a fee so far this summer but Everton are happy to sell a player who has just one year left on his contract and is not signing a new one.
 
READ MORE:
 
Here are some of the top stories doing the rounds on the back pages this morning:
 
Southampton defender VIRGIL VAN DIJK is considering handing in a transfer request in an effort to force through a move to Liverpool, according to the Sun. However, the Daily Express claims that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is keen to sign the Dutchman.

The Sun reports that Jose Mourinho wants TONI KROOS as part of any deal that takes DAVID DE GEA to Real Madrid. The Spanish champions have renewed their interest in goalkeeper De Gea recently, and Mourinho has insisted that German midfielder Kroos is included as a makeweight should the transfer go through.

Chelsea are preparing a bid for SERGIO AGUERO - with Pep Guardiola having already sanctioned the Argentine striker's Manchester City exit, claims the Daily Star. Meanwhile LOIC REMY is heading for the Chelsea exit, with Southampton and Everton both keen on the forward, according to Metro.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent's transfer live blog for Monday 17th July.
 
Stay with us throughout the day to keep up to date with the latest news, updates, gossip and rumours from the Premier League and around the rest of Europe. 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

