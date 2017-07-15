  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Arsenal waiting on Kylian Mbappe as Liverpool prepare club-record Naby Keita bid

Live Blog

Keep up with the latest from the crazy world of the summer transfer window

Will any big transfer deals be completed on Saturday?

The transfer window is open so, naturally, every man and his dog has been linked to Manchester United while champions Chelsea have had to watch their rivals strengthen their arsenals without restocking theirs.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti, and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City were the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, but rivals United have caught them up landing the summer's biggest deal so far, Romelu Lukaku from Everton. The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

Chelsea finally got their hands on Antonio Rudiger while Alexandre Lacazette joined ArsenalLiverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

We will have all the latest transfer news and reports throughout the day right here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Live Updates

Swansea take aim at Everton over pursuit of Sigurdsson

Swansea have taken aim at Everton and said that they will not be “bullied” into selling their star player Gylfi Sigurdsson, after the playmaker pulled out of the club’s pre-season tour to the US just hours before the team’s flight to Philadelphia.

Walker reveals the main reason he decided to leave Spurs

Kyle Walker has revealed that his desire to work with Pep Guardiola was one of the main factors behind his decision to quit Tottenham Hotspur for Manchester City. On Friday afternoon City announced that they had signed Walker from Tottenham on a five-year deal, for a fee possibly rising to £53m.

More money, more problems as Premier League clubs find completing transfers increasingly difficult

When it came to negotiating Douglas Costa’s move from Bayern Munich to Juventus in the last week, there was very little fuss between the two clubs, and very little money asked.

Mourinho has no Lukaku beef

 
Jose Mourinho has denied he fell out with Manchester United new-boy Romelu Lukaku while the pair were at Chelsea together – but refused to compare him to Didier Drogba.
 
Lukaku joined United this week for £75m, which could eventually rise to a world-record fee, from Everton, with Mourinho being the one who sold him to the Goodison Park club.
 
"It's quite a great experience the fact we worked together already for a few months," said Mourinho.
 
"During the time when I was at Chelsea and then United, and he was at Everton, our relationship was always very close, despite not working together.
 
"He's intelligent, he's polite, we kept the contact, the feeling, and now we are back together in different moments and I have no doubts it is going to work."
 
READ MORE:
 

Liverpool's record bid for Naby Keita rejected by RB Leipzig

Liverpool have had a club-record £57.3m bid rejected for Naby Keita, with RB Leipzig once again stating the midfielder is not for sale.

Mourinho reveals Morata details

 
“I don’t like to speak about players who aren’t ours because Morata is not our player. I am nobody to speak about players from Real Madrid,” Mourinho said.
 
“Yes, we have had interest, that is obvious and it’s public. We have not come to an economic agreement, that is obvious as well. But it’s a Real Madrid’s right to ask for their players the amount of money that they want.
 
“We do not determine what the price is of a player of Real Madrid, Real Madrid do that.
 
“And we didn’t arrive at an agreement with Real Madrid. I do not criticise Madrid and I am not going to criticise my board because my board has made the offer, and they have tried to reach an agreement during a time, and they didn’t come to an agreement. It’s simple.”
 
READ MORE:
 

Leonardo Bonucci leaving Juventus sees him become part of a very exclusive club

In some respects, the most surprising transfer of the summer window in European football shouldn’t come as a surprise at all. Leonardo Bonucci isn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last player to move from Juventus to AC Milan. In fact, his international teammate Mattia de Sciglio is expected to head in the opposite direction next week. 

Sanchez to stay?

 
Arsene Wenger has revealed he is in constant contact with Alexis Sanchez and is certain he will remain at Arsenal this summer.
Sanchez is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates and is wanted by Manchester City, with the player wanting to make the move.
 
The Independent revealed this week that although Sanchez wanted to reunite with former manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, he and his representatives were bracing themselves for another season in north London as Wenger digs his heels in over and move away from the club.
 
He is aware of the enormity of selling Sanchez to a direct rival, so much so that even an offer of around £90m would not be enough to convince the Frenchman.
 
And Wenger is adamant that the Chilean will stay for at least another season after revealing he has been texting Sanchez throughout the summer.
 
“Of course,” Wenger said when asked if Sanchez will remain at Arsenal. “There is not a lot to resolve with the player. I have spoken through text and it was very positive. My thoughts are always positive.”
 
READ MORE:
 

Why United are relaxed about Real's interest in David De Gea and feel they already have his replacement

He is likely to stay but the threat of leaving, well, hasn’t gone away. Despite strategic leaks that the Spanish side had given up their interest, despite ongoing discussions between the clubs on a range of subjects, and perhaps partly because of a hint of tension out of all that, the threat of Real Madrid coming back in for David De Gea with extreme prejudice has always lingered for Manchester United.

Why Nemanja Matic may have to force a move to Manchester United

The IndependentJuventus have joined Internazionale in making a play to sign Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic, although the 28-year-old’s first choice remains Manchester United.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could play for Manchester United again, says Jose Mourinho

Here are the stories making the back pages today...
 
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been texting forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, to try to persuade him to stay. (Sun)

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, has indicated that he could leave Monaco as interest from Arsenal increases. (Marca - in Spanish)

Chelsea are confident of beating Liverpool to the signing of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, from Borussia Dortmund, who have begun talks with Arsenal about 30-year-old forward Olivier Giroud. (Daily Mirror)

Nemanja Matic, 28, could join Juventus after Chelsea have given the Serbia midfielder permission to miss pre-season trips to China and Singapore alongside Diego Costa. (Guardian)

Arsenal have also shown interest in Matic and could offer Chelsea a swap deal with England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23. (Calcio Mercato)

Kasper Schmeichel, 30, has seen his hopes of joining Manchester United grow amid the possibility of a fresh bid from Real Madrid for fellow goalkeeper David de Gea, 26. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are confident Real Madrid will not have enough money to buy De Gea. (ESPN)
Hello and welcome to The Independent's live transfer coverage for Saturday 15 July. 
 
Join us throughout the day to keep up to date with the latest transfer news, updates, gossip and rumours.
 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

