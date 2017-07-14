  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Transfer news live: Liverpool and Chelsea's striker battle, Manchester United braced for Real Madrid interest

Live Blog

Keep up with the latest from the crazy world of the summer transfer window

The transfer window is open so, naturally, every man and his dog has been linked to Manchester United while champions Chelsea have had to watch their rivals strengthen their arsenals without restocking theirs.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti, and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City were the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, but rivals United have caught them up landing the summer's biggest deal so far, Romelu Lukaku from Everton. The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

How Manchester United could line up next season

How Manchester United could line up next season

  • 1/12 How could United line up?

    Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season?

    Getty

  • 2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea

    Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell.

    Getty

  • 3/12 Right back – Fabinho

    Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season.

    Getty

  • 4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly

    Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

    Getty

  • 5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof

    Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney

    Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera

    A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband.

    Getty

  • 8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic

    The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line.

    Getty

  • 9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba

    Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field.

    Getty

  • 10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford

    The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term.

    Getty

  • 11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic

    United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through.

    Getty

  • 12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku

    Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice.

    Getty Images

Chelsea finally got their hands on Antonio Rudiger while Alexandre Lacazette joined ArsenalLiverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

We will have all the latest transfer news and reports throughout the day right here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Manchester United will be left disappointed in their attempts to sign winger Ivan Perisic according to Internazionale’s sporting director, who insisted the move is “not happening”.

The Independent revealed this week that United were still a few million short of Inter’s £50m asking price for the 28-year-old, despite personal terms having already agreed between player and club.

Old Trafford sources felt a deal would be struck eventually though, for somewhere between £45m and £50m, and that it would be done over the coming days so Perisic could fly out to the United States to join his new teammates on their preseason tour.

Manchester United's £50m move for Ivan Perisic is 'not happening'

 

Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita appears increasingly as if it could be doomed to failure after RB Leipzig communicated to the Premier League club that Keita is not for sale.

The focus now falls on the 22-year-old Guinea midfielder to formally ask for a transfer and force a move if he is to get the switch to Anfield that he so desires. 

While the Reds know the player would like to join them this summer, Leipzig want to keep together the side that finished second in the Bundesliga last season. 

Liverpool must hope Keita forces through transfer or else deal is off

West Ham United are closing in on a deal to take Manchester Citygoalkeeper Joe Hart on loan for the forthcoming season.

Hart is not wanted by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and spent last season in Italy on loan at Torino.

West Ham have beaten off competition from Newcastle United to reach a deal which will see Hart become their number one goalkeeper.

West Ham closing in on Joe Hart loan deal after beating Newcastle

 

Barcelona have given up on Hector Bellerin and are closing on Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo.

The Portuguese defender was considered by Manchester United but is now the subject of a €30m (£27m) offer from the Nou Camp club that could rise to €35m with variables.

Arsenal have been steadfast in their refusal to entertain offers for Bellerin and though Barca had been confident of a deal, the Gunners' stance was eventually respected by Barcelona.

Barcelona turn to Plan B after Arsenal stand firm on Hector Bellerin

 

Let's take a look around the back pages, shall we?

Juventus are preparing to join Manchester United in a bidding war for Chelsea midfielder NEMANJA MATIC, says the Daily Mail. Matic will be allowed to depart Stamford Bridge once the Blues tie up a deal for Monaco's TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO.

However, the Daily Express claims that Arsenal are prepared to offer ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN in a part-exchange deal to bring Matic to north London.

QPR defender STEVEN CAULKER looks set to rebuild his career at Celtic, claims the Mirror. The 25-year-old, who won a solitary England cap in 2012, previously worked under Brendan Rodgers during a season-long loan spell with Swansea.

The same paper reports that, having secured the services of KYLE WALKER, Manchester City will move to fill their full-back spot on the left flank by pursuing Monaco's BENJAMIN MENDY.

 

Kyle Walker will undergo a medical at Manchester City on Friday before completing his deal to become the most expensive English player of all time.

Walker travelled up to Manchester on Thursday after City and Tottenham Hotspur finally agreed a fee for him of £50million, with potential add-ons that could see the fee rise to £53m.

That brought to an end months of negotiations between the two clubs with Tottenham pleased that City have paid what they see as the going rate for an England international right-back.

Manchester City closing on Kyle Walker after meeting Tottenham's asking price

 

  

When finishing the usual forensic analysis of his squad for summer transfer planning, Jose Mourinho last season decided he wanted to enhance five areas of the Manchester United team, but there were two specific positions he saw as higher priority than the rest.

One was obviously a goalscorer, and that has now been sorted with the signing of Romelu Lukaku - amid some sensation. The other is beginning to generate the same amount of commotion as that search given the situation of the targets, and is by many accounts even more important to Mourinho, the task he is most concerned with.

That is the pursuit of a defensive midfielder, a fulcrum, and is about so much more for the Portuguese than just necessarily filling a position in his team. It is about filling one of his real key positions, from where so much of the manager’s idea of football emanates.

Why Jose Mourinho is so desperate to bring in a defensive midfielder at Manchester United

 

