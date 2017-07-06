  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Alvaro Morata shocked by Manchester United as Naby Keita attempts to force Liverpool move

All the latest news from the crazy world of the summer transfer window

This summer's transfer window could be one of the most exciting ever with some of world football's biggest names set for moves.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Alexis Sanchez, Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Morata are just a handful of big-name players tipped for a move this summer, with the likes of Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte all eager to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool in a £34.3m move from Roma.

How Manchester United could line up next season

  • 1/12 How could United line up?

    Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season?

    Getty

  • 2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea

    Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell.

    Getty

  • 3/12 Right back – Fabinho

    Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season.

    Getty

  • 4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly

    Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

    Getty

  • 5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof

    Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney

    Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera

    A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband.

    Getty

  • 8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic

    The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line.

    Getty

  • 9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba

    Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field.

    Getty

  • 10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford

    The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term.

    Getty

  • 11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic

    United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through.

    Getty

  • 12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku

    Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice.

    Getty Images

Arsenal finally completed the club record deal for Alexandre Lacazette to go with left-back Sead Kolasinac while Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Michael Keane for a club-record £30m and Sandro Ramirez to add to Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m and Ajax’s Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

We will have all the latest news and reports throughout the day right here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest in our live blog...

Morata-Lukaku latest

 
Manchester United’s surprise move for Romelu Lukaku has left Alvaro Morata in limbo.
 
The Real Madrid striker was convinced as late as Wednesday that he was days away from being a United player and that he would soon be on a plane on their tour of the USA next week.
 
But as United now close in on a £75m deal for Lukaku instead, Morata has been left surprised and stranded at Real.
 
Morata is now hoping that Chelsea will come back in for him and spend the money that they had intended to spend on Lukaku.
 
READ MORE:
 

Juventus to join Lemar race

 
Juventus are ready to fight with Arsenal for the signature of Monaco's Thomas Lemar, according to Metro.
 
Lemar remains Arsenal's top transfer target after signing another French international - Alexandre Lacazette - yesterday.
 
Juventus eye double swoop as they monitor situation of both Lemar and Djibril Sidibe from Monaco.
 
The French champions, however, remain reluctant to sell their forward, setting £80m price tag on Lemar hoping it will put potential buyers off.

Middlesbrough loan out Antonio Barragan

 
The very latest on the Romelu Lukaku transfer saga from our chief football writer Miguel Delaney.
 
Details below:
 

Hughes will accept Walters departure

 
Mark Hughes has said he is aware of Jonathan Walters' plans to join Burnley, although he would welcome the deal to fall through.
 
Hughes says Stoke were not prepared to match what Burnley can offer Walters.
 
The 34-year-old Irishman is set to have a medical ahead of the £2m move.
 
"It seems that maybe Jon could take the option of a move to Burnley," he told Stoke Sentinel.
 
"I haven't had the opportunity to speak to him about it. I think it's something that maybe he wants to make happen – but irrespective of that, if it falls through we would be more than happy because Jon coming back to the club would be fine.
 
"Maybe at this point of his career Jon feels that he needs a bit more security in terms of length of contract which maybe we weren't prepared to match what he's got on the table."
 
 
 
 
 

Stoke to bid £12m for Delph

 
Stoke City are preparing a £12m offer for Fabian Delph, according to The Telegraph.
 
Pep Guardiola does not see Delph in his plans for the next season.The England international managed to feature just 24 times during his two-year spell at Manchester City.
 
Stoke will face competition from West Brom,who also monitor Delph's situation.
 
The Potters are said to have stepped up in their pursuit for the signature of the 27-year-old player in the last 48 hours, and now are favourites to land the midfielder.
  
Liverpool are chasing £70million-rated Naby Keita as one of Jurgen Klopp's top targets this summer.
 
But...

Costa's farewell to his Chelsea teammates 

 
Diego Costa has started to say goodbye to his teammates at Chelsea, as he grows confident his return to Atletico looms, according to The Telegraph.
 
However, the Spain international's situation may get even more complicated after Manchester United have agreed a fee for the Blues' target Romelu Lukaku.
 
Atletico are expected to make their first bid for Costa, who hopes his move back to Vincente Calderon will be completed soon.
 
But Chelsea might be forced to keep Costa, facing a striker crisis should Lukaku sign for United.

Robson-Kanu stays at WBA

 
Hal Robson-Kanu has extended his contract with West Brom until 2020, WBA's official website announces.
 
Kanu signed with the Baggies after he shined for Wales during Euro 2016.
 
He netted times in 29 games for West Brom, and also won 'Goal of the Season' award.
 
“It was an easy decision. I’ve enjoyed my time here playing under Tony Pulis," Kanu said. "It was a strong season and I want to build on the good work and contribute to a more successful future.
 
“As soon as I arrived the fans took to me and that love grew over the course of the season.
 
WBA head coach Tony Pulis was satisfied with versatility and professionalism of the player, and was happy to see Kanu extending his stay at the Hawthorns.

“Hal’s a great lad, hard-working and an honest pro who fits in well with the group.

“I’m glad that we have been able to tie him down.”

Napoli star's agent warns Arsenal time is running out for any transfer

Real Madrid's legend Iker Casillas has agreed a one-year contract extension with Porto

 
Jose Gimenez appears to have handed Manchester United a transfer boost by admitting he 'dreams' of a move to the Premier League.
 
The 22-year-old has been on Jose Mourinho's radar for a while and this will no doubt come as music to his ears.
 
However, Gimenez also admits he loves life at Atletico Madrid and would be happy to stay for the rest of his career.
 
"I dream of playing in the Premier League because the games are very even. I would like to go [to England] but if Atletico makes me a lifetime contract I will stay," he told Direct TV.
 
"Atletico taught me a lot of things since the day I arrived to the club. I'm privileged to be here. I take with calmness the rumours about offers and I always speak about it with my agents."
 
The opening fixtures for the Premier League have been reschedule for TV - and it's mixed fortunes for Arsenal and Chelsea.
 
Check out who is on where below:
Leicester have completed the signing of Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra.
 
The Spanish midfielder arrives for a fee understood to be in the region of £12million.
 
The 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at the King Power.

Senior Everton sources insist no deal has been reached or fee agreed for the sale of striker Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.

It is understood a £75million transfer fee has been agreed for the 24-year-old Belgian striker.

However, the Press Association report that Everton maintain no deal or agreement has been reached for their star man.

The plot thickens.

 
Arsenal are yet to reveal what squad number club record signing Alexandre Lacazette will wear - but a closer look at the squad can offer a few clues.

PSG will match Arsenal and Real offers for Mbappe

 
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to bid £118m for Kylian Mbappe, the same amount Arsenal and Real have been offering, according to Le Parisien.
 
The 18-year-old forward's future remains unknown as both the player and the club still hesitate whether a move away from Monaco is the best option for Mbappe.
 
Liverpool, Arsenal and Real have all been mentioned to have an interest in paying a record-breaking fee for the youngster, and now PSG have joined the race.
 
Mbappe is returning from his holiday on July 10 and will join his current team in pre-season training. A decision on his future should be made around this time, too.
The latest on Naby Keita now and Liverpool's prolonged pursuit for him.
 
RB Leipzig are holding out for £70million for the midfielder who Jurgen Klopp sees as his No.1 target this summer.
 
Leipzig are reticent to let him go but reports in his native Guinea claim he has met with the club on two separate occasions to try and force the move.
 
We await and see how it plays out but this one looks like it could run and run.
 
Swansea have confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Roque Mesa from Las Palmas.
 
A shrewd addition for Paul Clement. Very tidy player.
A transfer from the women's game now - and it's a biggie.
 
Toni Duggan has moved from Manchester City... to Barcelona.
 
The England international becomes only the second English player ever to sign with the La Liga giants following a certain Gary Linkeker.
 
Massive.

