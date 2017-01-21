West Ham and Stoke both completed transfer late on Friday night as the January transfer window begins to tick towards deadline day with just 10 days remaining, with Manchester City being the only top-six side to move for a new player this month. Will there be any late big-name deals? Follow the latest here.

West Ham have completed the £8m signing of former Southampton captain Jose Fonte.

Stoke finally succeeded in their pursuit of Saido Berahino after signing the West Brom striker for £15m.

AC Milan announce loan deal for Gerard Deulofeu, but Everton reject claim and confirm deal isn’t done.

Atletico Madrid president vows not to sell Antoine Greizmann to Manchester United

Marseille continue interest in West Ham’s Dimitri Payet despite reports of collapsed talks

The January transfer window closes at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January.