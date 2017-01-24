With deadline day a week today, the January transfer window is finally starting to heat up after yet more movement yesterday.

Hull signed Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic on loan until the end of the season as Marco Silva continued his revolution at the Tigers, while Everton’s Gerard Deulofeu left the Premier League for AC Milan, also on loan.

Manchester City remain the only top-six side to complete a move for a new player this month but will there be any late big-name deals elsewhere? Follow the latest here.

West Ham reject third Dimitri Payet bid, this time worth £22.5m

Gerard Deulofeu joins AC Milan until the end of the season

Ashley Young has offers from three Premier League clubs and one Chinese Super League club

Watford to sign Mauro Zarate but West Brom cool interest in Odion Ighalo

Lazar Markovic joins Hull from Liverpool until the end of the season

