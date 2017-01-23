West Ham and Stoke both completed transfers over the weekend as the January transfer window begins to tick towards deadline day with just seven days remaining. Manchester City remain the only top-six side to move for a new player this month but will there be any late big-name deals elsewhere? Follow the latest here.

West Ham have completed the £8m signing of former Southampton captain Jose Fonte

Stoke finally succeed in their pursuit of Saido Berahino after signing the West Brom striker for £15m

AC Milan announce loan deal for Gerard Deulofeu, but Everton reject claim and confirm deal isn’t done

Atletico Madrid president vows not to sell Antoine Greizmann to Manchester United

Marseille continue interest in West Ham’s Dimitri Payet despite reports of collapsed talks

Follow the live news below...

Premier League results:

Liverpool 2 Swansea 3

Bournemouth 2 Watford 2

Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1

Middlesbrough 1 West Ham 3

Stoke 1 Manchester United 1

West Brom 2 Sunderland 0

Manchester City 2 Tottenham 2

Southampton 3 Leicester 0

Arsenal 2 Burnley 1

Chelsea 2 Hull 0