The summer transfer window is just around the corner but clubs up and down the country are already getting their business done early.

Manchester United have money to spend - and have already signed Victor Lindelof for £35m - but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for both Alvaro Morata, while Andrea Belotti looks like he will stay at Torinio.

Chelsea's main man, Diego Costa, looks like he will be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.

1/10 Gareth Bale - Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward would be a marquee signing, the type that the Manchester United boardroom are keen to make, and The Independent has been told by sources from both United and Madrid that a deal is 'much likelier' than ever before. The player himself though is happy in the Spanish capital. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

2/10 Alvaro Morata - Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward fits the mould of the out and out No.9 Mourinho is looking for. Strong, quick and good in the air Morata figures to fit well in United's system in Ibrahimovic's place. A £60million deal could be done soon. Likelihood: 9/10 Getty

3/10 Andrea Belotti - Torino Another of Europe’s most promising players, Belotti is fast becoming well-known after his outstanding performances at Torino, where he has scored 37 goals in 64 appearances since 2015. His best years are still ahead of him aged just 23, which contributes to the incredible €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, negotiated into his contract. Torino are in no hurry to sell and will drive a hard bargain with any deal likely to start at upwards of £70m. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

4/10 Victor Lindelof - Benfica United have been monitoring Lindelof for over a year with a deal now closer than ever. The young Swede nearly made the switch from Benfica back in January but United are confident the move will finally be completed soon. Likelihood: 9/10 Getty

5/10 Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan United want to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter are holding out for closer to £50m. That said, Mourinho is a big fan and may be willing to go the extra mile to get him. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

6/10 Willian - Chelsea Mourinho is a huge admirer of Willian, who he signed in 2013 while at Chelsea. The pair won a Premier League title and League Cup double together the following year and it is believed that the United manager will do his best to sign the player, who has not been a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s system. Whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, particularly to join Mourinho at their rivals is yet to be seen. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

7/10 Fabinho - Monaco An extremely versatile player Mourinho sees him more as a defensive midfielder and could be used to give Paul Pogba, last summer's big addition, more freedom. Monaco aren't in any rush to lose any more first team stars this summer though and are likely to demand a hefty fee. Likelihood: 7/10 AFP/Getty Images

8/10 Michael Keane - Burnley Once seen as the ideal signing due to his Premier League experience and the presence of a buy-back clause which effectively gives United a 25% discount, interest in Keane has cooled with Lindelof now the preferred central defensive option. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

9/10 James Rodriguez - Real Madrid Rodriguez signed for Real Madrid in 2014 after taking over the World Cup in Brazil the same summer, where he won the goal of the tournament and golden boot awards. Despite his undoubted talent, he has failed to hold down a regular spot under Zinedine Zidane this season and Madrid will sanction a sale this summer. Likelihood: 3/10 Getty

10/10 Marquinhos - PSG Mourinho is in the market for defensive additions with Jones, Smalling, Blind and Rojo all largely failing to convince. But, understandably, PSG are extremely reluctant to let Marquinhos leave and would demand in excess of £50m. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

Manchester City already have two players with Monaco's Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson in through the door, while Arsenal have snapped up Schalke's Sead Kolasinac on a free.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but won't be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.

Everton are the big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m while Ajax's Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

Live Updates 5 mins ago Hello and welcome to The Independent's live transfer blog! Join us throughout the day to keep up to date with the latest transfer news, updates gossip and rumours from the Premier League and around the rest of Europe. Here's a quick round-up of the news making the headlines in the morning newspapers: Scotland's Daily Record claims Antonio Conte could quit the club if other demands, including a direct line to owner Roman Abramovich and greater financial backing, are not met while Italy's Gazzetta Dello Sport reports tension on both sides. Chelsea could also face losing goalkeeper THIBAUT COURTOIS, with the Times reporting that contract talks with the Belgium international have stalled. Across London, Chelsea's FA Cup final conquerors Arsenal are looking to build towards a sustained title challenge next season and could be looking to add a former Blues player, with the Sun reporting they have offered £17.6million to bring JUAN CUADRADO from Juventus. The Gunners are also linked in Turkey with a £10.5m move for Fenerbahce defender SIMON KJAER. Liverpool seem set to sell before they buy, with defenders MAMADOU SAKHO and ALBERTO MORENO and winger LAZAR MARKOVIC all made available according to the Times. Markovic has been linked with Watford, whose manager Marco Silva had him on loan last season at Hull. The Sun reports Manchester City forward PATRICK ROBERTS could be a loan target for French club Nice, while former City full-back BACARY SAGNA could also be heading to Ligue 1 if the Mirror's reports of an offer from Marseille come to fruition.

