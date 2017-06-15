  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Manchester United turn attention to Alvaro Morata after completing Victor Lindelof deal

All the latest news, rumours and gossip from around the Premier League and the rest of Europe

The summer transfer window is just around the corner but clubs up and down the country are already getting their business done early.

Manchester United have money to spend - and have already signed Victor Lindelof for £35m - but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for both Alvaro Morata, while Andrea Belotti looks like he will stay at Torinio.

Chelsea's main man, Diego Costa, looks like he will be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.

Manchester City already have two players with Monaco's Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson in through the door, while Arsenal have snapped up Schalke's Sead Kolasinac on a free.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but won't be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Liverpool in Dominic Solanke setback as Chelsea increase compensation demands

Koulibaly to Chelsea?

 
The agent of Chelsea’s other big summer target Kalidou Koulibaly has also been speaking on a potential move to Stamford Bridge.
 
Antonio Conte tried to sign him before settling on David Luiz last summer.
 
His agent said: “Koulibaly? The transfer market is long as it will be open until August 31, something might happen before then.
 
“Chelsea? They are a world class team that many players would like to join but I don’t want to talk about this now.”

Chelsea's interest in Insigne

 
The agent of Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne has poured cold water on his client’s move to Chelsea by saying they will need to bid a lot more than the £45m bid they are reported to have made.
 
Chelsea are rumoured to have made a joint bid for both Insigne and his Napoli teammate Kalidou Koulibaly.
 
Insigne’s agent Della Monica said: “I would start by saying the offer reported in The Sun would be low and he has always been in the sights of many clubs.
 
“The priority for Lorenzo, though, is to be wearing the Napoli shirt and to be rewarded in an important way by his team. Now he has both and he is happy as well.”
 
 

Manchester United transfer news

 

​Looks like the roundabout is beginning to move after that Victor Lindelof signing!
 
Chris Smalling is set to leave Manchester United this summer after the £31m signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica.
 
Although Jose Mourinho has not yet explicitly told Smalling whether he is part of his plans for the 2017-18 season, he is expecting to be able to leave.
 
Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United are at the front of the queue to sign the 27-year-old.
 

Jose Mourinho has forensically analysed United's squad and knows exactly who he wants this summer

Arsenal refusing to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City or Chelsea

 

Hello and welcome to The Independent's live transfer blog for Thursday 15th June.
 

