The summer transfer window is just around the corner but clubs up and down the country are already getting their business done early.

Manchester United have money to spend - and have already signed Victor Lindelof for £35m - but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for both Alvaro Morata, while Andrea Belotti looks like he will stay at Torinio.

Chelsea's main man, Diego Costa, looks like he will be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.

Manchester City already have two players with Monaco's Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson in through the door, while Arsenal have snapped up Schalke's Sead Kolasinac on a free.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but won't be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.

