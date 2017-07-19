The transfer window is open so, naturally, Arsenal have been linked with Karim Benzema while Manchester United are seemingly set to sign every player in the world.

The likes of Kylian Mbappé, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti, and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.

Sanchez has made his first public push to get out of the club by admitting he wants Champions League football - but where will he end up next season?

How could Arsenal line up next season?







12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 CB: Rob Holding After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him. Getty Images

10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since RVP's departure. Industrious and physical, he'd bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line. Getty

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City were the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, but rivals United have caught them up landing the summer's biggest deal so far, Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

Chelsea finally got their hands on Antonio Rudiger while Alexandre Lacazette has joined Arsenal. Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Live Updates 17 mins ago Could Arsenal be closing in on Thomas Lemar? More: Thomas Lemar drops hint he's willing to join Arsenal 28 mins ago Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has remained coy on the club's move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa. Cerezo described Costa as a "magnificent player" to Spanish publication AS but was keen to reiterate that the club cannot sign any players this summer. "Costa is a Chelsea player at the moment, and you know for a long time we cannot sign anyone (this summer)" the 69-year-old stated. Cerezo also told the publication that he hasn't spoken to the Spain forward in a year. 50 mins ago Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka is interesting Arsenal and Manchester City, according to SportBild. The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer, but Schalke have stood firm against the German champions' advances this summer. It is however expected that Goretzka will walk for free next summer, with suggestions of an agreement with Bayern Munich already in place. However, the midfielder's impressive displays at the Confederations Cup supposedly caught the eye of Pep Guardiola, while Arsene Wenger has supposedly been tracking the player for a while. 59 mins ago West Ham are confident of completing a deal to sign Mexican Javier Hernandez, according to The Evening Standard. The Hammers are reportedly willing to trigger the £13m release clause in the player's Bayer Leverkusen contract, and do not consider personal terms to be an issue. The former Manchester United forward could join Marko Arnautovic at the London Stadium, after they agreed a £24m fee with Stoke City for the Austrian. 2 hours ago Manchester City have gazumped Chelsea for Real Madrid right-back Danilo, according to MARCA. The report states that there is an agreement between the Brazilian and the Manchester club, and are hopeful of a similar accord between the two clubs, which "in principle should cause no problem" despite the Spanish club's asking price of €30-35m. City's purchase of Kyle Walker is also not thought to have hampered negotiations, with City's hard push for the player enough to convince him to turn down London for Manchester. 2 hours ago Paris Saint-Germain are working on a deal for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, according to Le Parisien. Despite heavy rumours regarding a €220m move for Neymar, the French club are also thought to be pursuing the 28-year-old Chilean, and are preparing to offer him wages comparable to Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani, according to the report. 2 hours ago Done deal! Leeds have signed defender Matthew Pennington on a season-long loan deal from Everton. Centre-half Pennington, 22, has joined up with Leeds' squad in Austria and is expected to be confirmed as head coach Thomas Christiansen's ninth summer signing later on Wednesday. Christiansen has been in the hunt for a central defender since Kyle Bartley returned to parent club Swansea following his season-long loan at Elland Road and Pennington will vie with Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper for a starting place. Leeds have also been linked with Bristol City centre-half Aden Flint, but Robins boss Lee Johnson confirmed at the weekend that no offers had been received for the player. Pennington progressed through Everton's academy and, after making his Premier League debut towards the end of the 2015/16 season, has made a total of nine first-team appearances. He scored for Everton in the Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield in April and has also had loan spells at Tranmere, Coventry and Walsall. Leeds have signed Mateusz Klich, Felix Wiedwald, Vurnon Anita, Caleb Ekuban, Samuel Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski since Christiansen arrived last month and have turned the loan spells of Hadi Sacko and Jansson into permanent deals. 2 hours ago Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has moved to quash reports of the club selling forward Thomas Muller. SportBild in Germany have recently claimed that three clubs in England are interested in signing the Germany forward this summer. The report mentions Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool as the three English parties interested, as well as Juventus, in the 27-year-old, who failed to reach double-digit Bundesliga goals last season for just the second time in his career at the Allianz Arena. However Rummenigge maintained that Muller remains "unsellable because he fits perfectly with Bayern." "There is no discussion about this," the 61-year-old added. 3 hours ago Aubameyang going nowhere German side Borussia Dortmund will not sell prolific striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the 28-year-old failed to make a decision within a deadline provided by the club, the team's sporting director Michael Zorc has said. British and German media reports on Sunday said that Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke had given Aubameyang, who scored 31 league goals in 32 games last season, a deadline to decide on his future, which has now expired. "We consider the transfer window closed. The timing (of it all) was decisive in the end," Zorc told German magazine Kicker on Tuesday. The Gabon international scored twice in Dortmund's 3-1 win over Italy's AC Milan in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday. 3 hours ago Done deal! Eldin Jakupovic has been speaking about his transfer to Leicester from Hull. The 32-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Foxes for a reported fee which could rise up to £2.25million. He becomes the club's third summer signing and joins them in Hong Kong for the Premier League Asia Trophy, with Leicester facing West Brom on Wednesday. Jakupovic told LCFC TV: "I'm very happy and excited that the deal is finally done. I'm very excited to be a part of something special here and I can't wait for the first game. "I knew from the beginning that it will be difficult for myself because Kasper (Schmeichel) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. "I'm going to fight and I'm here to push. A healthy competition is always good and that's only a positive thing. For sure, I'll wait for my chance but I am here and I'm very excited." 3 hours ago Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart has flown home from the club's pre-season trip to Hong Kong to complete a move to Hull. The 23-year-old left the squad, who are in the Far East to play in the Premier League Asia Trophy, to finalise the details of a move which, the Press Association report, could eventually cost the Tigers up to £8million. However, it is understood the move is not tied in with a deal for the Sky Bet Championship side's left-back Andrew Robertson to go in the opposite direction and Liverpool will pursue that separately. 3 hours ago Leicester have completed the signing of Eldin Jakupovic from Hull. He'll back up Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks at the King Power. 3 hours ago Another player to be repeatedly linked with a move away from his club this summer is Brazilian star Neymar. There is talk PSG could trigger the player's £197m release clause ahead of the new season, but the striker has claimed that he is happy at his current club and looking forward to the new season. More: Neymar speaks out over Barcelona future 4 hours ago Some news from Germany, where RB Leipzig have turned down a huge offer for their midfielder Naby Keita... RB Leipzig turn down £66m offer for Liverpool target Naby Keita 5 hours ago



Players to watch

Ashley Cole: Harry Redknapp will have a fight on his hands to get LA Galaxy to allow the former Chelsea left-back to join Birmingham, according to the Sun.

Eric Dier: The Mirror are reporting that Manchester United have turned their backs on a deal for the Tottenham midfielder after accepting Spurs' hands-off message.

Karim Benzema: The Real Madrid man has been lined up as a target for Arsenal, should they sell Alexis Sanchez, writes Spanish newspaper Don Balon. Which players could be on the move today? 5 hours ago To kick things off, here's a round-up of what the papers say this morning...



What the papers say

Ross Barkley is demanding a whopping £150,000 a week to join Tottenham, reports the Mirror.

The Everton midfielder, whose future looks certain to be away from Goodison Park, has been linked with a move to Spurs, but he wants to be paid more than Harry Kane if he is to join.

Barkley's potential arrival at the north London club could pave the way for Moussa Sissoko to leave.

The Daily Mail are reporting that the £30million midfielder is keen to leave Spurs, who must foot some of the bill to get him out of the club.

Brazilian website Esporte Interativo are claiming that Neymar has agreed to join Paris St Germain after a £195million deal was agreed between the French club and Barcelona. The Ligue 1 runners-up are distancing themselves from the deal, though, according to L'Equipe.

Marko Arnautovic looks set to get his move away from Stoke, with the Sun reporting that a £24million deal with West Ham has been agreed.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has signed a new deal and he wants to celebrate by signing a new left-back. The Daily Star is reporting that Conte is eyeing up potential moves for Monaco's Benjamin Mendy or Southampton's Ryan Bertrand. 5 hours ago Good morning and welcome to our transfer live blog!

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.