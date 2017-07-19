The transfer window is open so, naturally, Arsenal have been linked with Karim Benzema while Manchester United are seemingly set to sign every player in the world.
The likes of Kylian Mbappé, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti, and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.
Sanchez has made his first public push to get out of the club by admitting he wants Champions League football - but where will he end up next season?
How could Arsenal line up next season?
2/12 GK: Petr Cech
Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players.
3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin
Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing.
4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi
The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt.
5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny
His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell.
6/12 CB: Rob Holding
After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign.
7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac
Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on.
8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka
Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball.
9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla
One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him.
10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil
Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world.
11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez
Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing.
12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette
The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since RVP's departure. Industrious and physical, he'd bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line.
Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City were the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, but rivals United have caught them up landing the summer's biggest deal so far, Romelu Lukaku from Everton.
The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.
Chelsea finally got their hands on Antonio Rudiger while Alexandre Lacazette has joined Arsenal. Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.
Follow all the latest updates below...
