Transfer news live: Liverpool receive Naby Keita boost and Manchester United target Spurs and Chelsea players

All the latest transfer news from the crazy world of the summer transfer window

The Independent Football

It's the summer transfer window and Premier League clubs are splashing the cash.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Alexis Sanchez, Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Morata are just a handful of big-name players tipped for a move this summer, with the likes of Jose MourinhoArsene Wenger and Antonio Conte all eager to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City were the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, but rivals United have caught them up landing the summer's biggest deal so far, Romelu Lukaku from Everton. The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

How Manchester United could line up next season

How Manchester United could line up next season

  • 1/12 How could United line up?

    Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season?

    Getty

  • 2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea

    Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell.

    Getty

  • 3/12 Right back – Fabinho

    Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season.

    Getty

  • 4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly

    Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

    Getty

  • 5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof

    Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney

    Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera

    A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband.

    Getty

  • 8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic

    The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line.

    Getty

  • 9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba

    Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field.

    Getty

  • 10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford

    The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term.

    Getty

  • 11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic

    United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through.

    Getty

  • 12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku

    Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice.

    Getty Images

Chelsea finally got their hands on Antonio Rudiger while Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal. Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

We will have all the latest transfer news and reports throughout the day right here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Paris Saint-Germain have officially unveiled Dani Alves as their latest signing.
 
The French club saw off competition from Manchester City to seal a two-year deal for the Brazilian, who will wear the no.32 shirt at the club.
 
Alves is PSG's second signing of the summer, with left-back Yuri Berchiche having already joined from Real Sociedad earlier in the window. 
 
Former Blackburn and England under-21 midfielder Jason Lowe is in training with West Brom. 
 
The 25-year-old was released from Ewood Park at the end of last season and will play for the Baggies in a pre-season friendly this evening. 
Manchester United have reportedly opened up contract talks with Ander Herrera. 
 
The Spaniard has played a pivotal role under Jose Mourinho and reports suggest the club are ready to reward the midfielder with an estimated £175,00-per-week contract. 
 
Mourinho will hope the new deal can fend off interest from Barcelona, who have been strongly linked with a move for Herrera. 

West Brom in talks for Zouma

 
Sevilla striker Vitolo, who, according to reports, was interesting Chelsea, has agreed to join Atletico Madrid.
 
The 27-year-old will register with the Spanish side once their registration ban, imposed by FIFA, is lifted on New Year's Day next year.
 
Until that date, Vitolo, who had to buy out the remainder of his Sevilla contract to complete the move, will play for fellow La Liga side Las Palmas on loan.  
Everton are set to sign defender Cuco Martina from Southampton. 
 
The 27-year-old will join on a free after making 24 league appearances during two years at St Mary's. 
 
Martina is expected to formally complete his move over the weekend and act as cover for Ronald Koeman's defense. 
Olivier Giroud has cast further doubt over his Arsenal future by admitting he "doesn't know" where he will be playing next season. 
 
The Frenchman has been often criticized during his time at the Emirates and the signing of Alexandre Lacazette suggests his time may be up. 
 
When asked about his future, Giroud told Sky Sports: "I honestly don't know, at the moment I'm still an Arsenal player so I'll try to be professional like always and prepare well for next season". 
 

Keita drops Liverpool hint?

 
Chelsea are reportedly in talks to sign Real Madrid full-back Danilo. 
 
The Blues are expected to agree a deal which could reach £28 million. 
 
The 25-year-old is eager for more game time as he eyes a place in Brazil's squad for the 2018 World Cup. 
Crystal Palace have signed Chelsea starlet Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a season-long loan.
 
The 21-year-old becomes Frank de Boer's first signing since taking over as Eagles boss.
 
Loftus-Cheek said: “I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace is good club so I thought it’s a good chance to play here and be a part of the team." 
 

The midfielder has increased speculation he could be on his way to Liverpool by, wait for it, ‘liking’ an Instagram post that includes him being mocked up in a Liverpool shirt.
 
Keita was congratulated by the guineebuzz account on winning the African player of the season award, following a vote on StarAfrica’s Orange Football Club website, sponsored by the mobile phone operator.
Sunderland's hopes of signing Aiden McGeady have been given a boost after the winger was left out of Everton's pre-season squad. 
 
A deal is expected to be completed as soon as the 29-year-old resolves a contractual issue with the Toffees. 
 
Black Cats boss Simon Grayson said: "McGeady is talking to Everton about a few bits and bobs."

Ozil weighs in on Sanchez

 
Mesut Ozil has admitted he is unsure whether Arsenal teammate Alexis Sanchez will stay at the club this summer and has insisted it is up to the Chilean to decide what is best for him.
 
The Independent reported this week that Arsene Wenger was digging his heels in in the transfer market and is adamant he does not want to sell to a Premier League rival, and only an offer of more than £90m would persuade him to even consider it.
 
READ MORE:
Manchester United's Adnan Januzaj is currently undergoing a medical at Real Sociedad ahead of a £9.8m move to the Spanish club.
 
The 22-year-old was told he could find a new club after being left out of the squad for the Manchester club's pre-season tour to the United States.
 
The Belgian joined United in 2011 from Anderlecht, but has spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland respectively. 
Celtic have completed the signing of Manchester City midfielder Olivier Ntcham.
 
The playmaker has been in City's youth ranks since 2012 but has spent the last two seasons on loan at Genoa.  
 
The 21-year-old will join on a four-year deal.
 
Reports in Spain are suggesting Barcelona are searching for full-back reinforcements in England, but have had to turn their attentions at right-back from Arsenal's Hector Bellerin to Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta.
 
Catalonia-based Sport state that the Catalan giants have ended their pursuit of their 22-year-old academy product following a meeting between Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, sporting director Pep Segura and president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who raised concerns over Bellerin's general fitness and technical ability.
 
MARCA have gone one step further, not only reporting that their chase of Bellerin is over after Arsenal refused to negotiate, but that last year's La Liga runners-up have switched their focus to Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta. The publication states that initial contact with Azpilicueta's representatives was made back in May to establish his situation at the Premier League champions.

Andreas Pereira is delighted to be back at Manchester United and desperate to prove his worth to Jose Mourinho.

Last summer the 21-year-old was selected by the newly-appointed United boss for the pre-season trip to China, only to join Granada on a season-long loan later that summer.

Pereira was unable to prevent the Andalusians suffering relegation from LaLiga despite impressing on an individual level - form he is determined to continue at Old Trafford.

Taken to the United States on this summer's pre-season tour, the versatile midfielder wants to make an impression on manager Mourinho.

"I am very happy that I am back, and I can be part of this team," Pereira told MUTV. "I will try to do my best to stay here, get an important role for the season, to help my team-mates and to impress the manager.

"It boosts me that the people here trust the young players. I am very happy for the young players and I want to be a part of this team as well."

 
Arsenal youngster Daniel Crowley is on the verge of a move to Willem II in The Netherlands.
 
The 19-year-old joined the Gunners from Aston Villa in 2014 but will now seal a permanent move to Holland, having spent last season on loan at Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles.
 
Willem II have confirmed the signing of Crowley, who is expected to sign a three-year deal with the club, to the local Tilburg outlet Brabants Dagblad

A British football club has become the first to pay its men's and women's team the same.

As part of their Equality FC campaign aimed at raising awareness of gender inequality in the game, Lewes FC, whose men's team play in the Isthmian League Division One South, will pay both their teams the same amount from next season.

In addition they have also pledged to provide equal resources for coaching, equipment and facilities.

Football club become first to pay women's team the same as the men

 

Arsene Wenger has ruled out selling Olivier Giroud this summer amidst reports Everton want him as they continue their impressive summer recruitment.

The Toffees were reportedly looking to add the Frenchman to their cluster of new signings which already include strikers Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez.

But it is understood Ronald Koeman still wants more new signings with Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen all also on Merseyside.

Arsene Wenger warns Everton about approaching Arsenal over Olivier Giroud

 

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.

