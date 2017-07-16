  1. Sport
The transfer window is open so, naturally, every man and his dog has been linked to Manchester United while champions Chelsea have had to watch their rivals strengthen their arsenals without restocking theirs.

The likes of Kylian Mbappé, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti, and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City were the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, but rivals United have caught them up landing the summer's biggest deal so far, Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

Chelsea finally got their hands on Antonio Rudiger while Alexandre Lacazette has joined ArsenalLiverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Live Updates

N'Jie staying in Marseille

 
Tottenham have agreed a deal to sell Clinton N'Jie to Marseille.
 
The Cameroonian forward enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Ligue 1 side last season.

Stoke nearing Martins Indi deal

 
Stoke remain hopeful that Bruno Martins Indi will return to the club amid interest from Crystal Palace and Everton.
 
Read more... 
 

Stoke remain hopeful over Bruno Martins Indi despite interest from Crystal Palace and Everton

Mahrez heading for Rome?


Roma is beginning to look like Riyad Mahrez’s most likely destination with the Italian club prepared to make an offer to Leicester City.
 

Roma ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for Riyad Mahrez

Brannagan set for Anfield exit


Liverpool starlet Cameron Brannagan is likely to leave the club this summer after being left out of the squad to play in the Premier League Asia Trophy.
 
Read more...
 

Arnautovic on the move 


West Ham are closing in on one of their priority summer targets, Stoke's Marko Arnautovic.
 
Here's all you need to know... 
 

West Ham closing in on £22m deal for Marko Arnautovic

Victor Lindelof made his Manchester United debut last night.
 
Here's how his move is helping out his former lower league club...
 

How Victor Lindelof single-handedly saved one third-tier Swedish club

Morata situation is a 'shame'

Any chance of Alvaro Morata joining Manchester United now seems to be over.

Jose Mourinho has described the situation surrounding the striker's future as a "shame".

Jose Mourinho admits defeat in Manchester United's hunt for Alvaro Morata

Nolito on the move

 
Sevilla have announced they have reached an "agreement in principle" with Manchester City for Nolito, the 30-year-old Spain international and that he would be undergoing a medical with the club.
 
If all goes to plan, Nolito will then sign a three-year contract at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
 
Nolito became the newly-appointed Pep Guardiola's second signing - after Ilkay Gundogan - when he joined City from Celta Vigo last July for a reported fee of around £14million.
 
Nolito, who played under Guardiola at Barcelona, signed a four-year contract at the Eithad but found opportunities limited last season and now looks to be on his way back to Spain.

Huddlestone returns to Derby

 
Derby have signed midfielder Tom Huddlestone from Sky Bet Championship rivals Hull on a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.
 
The Tigers confirmed a release clause in the 30-year-old's contract had been activated and despite their best efforts to keep him at the KCOM Stadium, Huddlestone has opted to leave.

Fazio finally leaves Tottenham

 
Three years on from arriving in north London, Federico Fazio has finally left Tottenham after Roma took up the option to sign the loanee permanently.
 
The 30-year-old moves in a £2.8m deal after making 48 appearances for the Serie A runners-up last season.
 

Lukaku makes United bow


A week after completing his move to Old Trafford, Romelu Lukaku made his Manchester United debut last night.
 
Take a look at Chris Young's match report below to find out how he got on...
 

Romelu Lukaku fails to find net against LA Galaxy

Chelsea face Danilo competition


Chelsea have Tiemoué Bakayoko through the door safely, but they face some new competition for one of their other targets.
 
According to The Sunday Times, Manchester City have joined the race to sign Real Madrid full-back Danilo as they continue their full-back revamp.
 
Danilo is expected to cost at least €25m (£21.9m) and Juventus are also believed to be interested in the 26-year-old.

Sanchez wants Champions League


In quotes that will not please the ears of Arsenal fans, Alexis Sanchez has all but confirmed that he wants to leave the club as he seeks Champions League football this season.
 

Reds to improve Keita bid


Liverpool are preparing to improve their initial bid for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.
 
According to the Sunday Mirror, the Merseyside club are willing to table £70m for the Guinea international, who is keen on moving to Anfield.
 
Leipzig have insisted time and again that Keita is not for sale but that has not deterred Liverpool, who are willing to break their transfer record by some margin to sign the 22-year-old.
Welcome to The Independent's live coverage of all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip.
 
Pre-season is starting to get into full swing, but plenty of clubs have business left to do in the market before the Premier League season gets under way in just under a month's time.
 
We'll be casting our eye over the Sunday morning back pages and bringing you up to speed with the latest goings-on.
 
Stay with us for more...

