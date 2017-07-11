  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Arsenal to battle Liverpool for Van Dijk as Manchester United plot £60m bid for Tottenham star

Live Blog

All the latest news from the crazy world of the summer transfer window

The summer transfer window is well and truly open and Premier League clubs up and down the country are spending money like it's going out of fashion.

Romelu LukakuCristiano Ronaldo, Alexis Sanchez, Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Morata are just a handful of big-name players tipped for a move this summer, with the likes of Jose MourinhoArsene Wenger and Antonio Conte all eager to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City were the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, but rivals United have caught them up landing the summer's biggest deal so far, Romelu Lukaku from Everton. The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

Chelsea finally got their hands on Antonio Rudiger while Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal. Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

We will have all the latest transfer news and reports throughout the day right here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Manchester United are still a few million short of Internazionale’s asking price for Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, but those close to the deal expect it to be completed for a fee of around £45m to £50m over the next week.

The 28-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford club but - in something that has become a theme of the summer for United and all of the other top Premier League clubs when looking to buy from foreign sides - Inter have so far proved unmoving on their star player’s asking price.

United sources feel a deal will eventually be struck, however, and that the English club are likely to match Inter’s demands - possibly over the next few days.

Manchester United are now very confident of completing a deal for Ivan Perisic

 

Let''s take a look around today's back pages.

Chelsea are preparing a move for Real Madrid forward ALVARO MORATA, according to the Guardian. The Premier League champions are reportedly keen to get a deal done before flying to Beijing for a pre-season tour next Monday. Any move for Morata could push DIEGO COSTA closer to the Stamford Bridge exit, with Atletico Madrid favourites for his signature.

The Mirror reports that Manchester United will renew their attempt to sign Tottenham's ERIC DIER. Having secured the services of striker Romelu Lukaku, Jose Mourinho is keen to bolster his defensive options and is lining up a £60million bid for the England star.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking to hijack Leicester's pursuit of Manchester City striker KELECHI IHEANACHO, says the Sun. The Foxes are rumoured to have matched City's £20million valuation of the Nigerian, but Spurs, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco are also interested. Mauricio Pochettino may look to use full-back KYLE WALKER as a makeweight in any deal.

Burnley are keen to bring Swansea midfielder JACK CORK back to Turf Moor, claims the Lancashire Evening Telegraph, but the Clarets have cooled their interest in Stoke's GLENN WHELAN.

 
Wayne Rooney reveals how his return home to Everton came about.
 

Jose Mourinho has described Romelu Lukaku a “natural fit for Manchester United” after the Old Trafford club confirmed his signing from Everton.

The Belgian, who joined for an initial £75m fee which could rise to a world-record transfer, has signed a five-year deal with the club, with an option of a further year.

The 24-year-old will join the club in Los Angeles, where he has been holidaying alongside new teammate Paul Pogba, on United’s preseason tour of the United States.

Jose Mourinho calls Romelu Lukaku a 'natural fit' after his transfer to Manchester United was confirmed

 

Arsene Wenger is obstinately digging in over Alexis Sanchez’s future, leading many close to the player and manager to believe that the Chilean could yet stay at Arsenal next season.

While the 28-year-old is now widely believed to desire a move to Manchester City - and a reunion with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola - above all else, and is refusing to sign a new contract at the Emirates as his current deal runs out next year, there is still no willingness on the part of Wenger to let him go to a rival.

It had been felt that a move to Bayern Munich could be on, as they had been making progress in June over a prospective transfer that would at least have been more palatable to the Arsenal boss, but the German champions have ultimately baulked at the high price demanded by Wenger.

More here:

Alexis Sanchez preparing to stay as Arsenal hold out for at least £90m

 

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window.
 
Clubs up and down the country are scrambling to get their business done early with a host of world football's biggest names on the move this summer.
 
We will have all the latest news, views, rumours, gossip and innuendo - and, of course, all those done deals - for you right here throughout the day so don't touch that dial.
 
Without further ado, off we go...
 

