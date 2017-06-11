The transfer window hasn't even swung open for business yet but that hasn't stopped teams up and down the country getting their business done early.
Manchester City are the biggest spenders so far, having already blown £43m on the Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva, as well as a world-record amount on a goalkeeper: £35m for Benfica's Ederson. They've also dumped a number of older players on free transfers, including Willy Caballero, Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta.
Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but it looks unlikely they will be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.
Manchester United have money to spend too but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for one of Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti as they chase a new No.9. Meanwhile Chelsea's main man, Diego Costa, looks to be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.
