The transfer window hasn't even swung open for business yet but that hasn't stopped teams up and down the country getting their business done early.

Manchester City are the biggest spenders so far, having already blown £43m on the Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva, as well as a world-record amount on a goalkeeper: £35m for Benfica's Ederson. They've also dumped a number of older players on free transfers, including Willy Caballero, Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but it looks unlikely they will be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.

Manchester United have money to spend too but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for one of Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti as they chase a new No.9. Meanwhile Chelsea's main man, Diego Costa, looks to be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Live Updates 2 mins ago Liverpool step up interest in Mbappé Liverpool have been one of the clubs linked with Monaco forward Kylian Mbappé ever since May, when Spanish newspaper Marca speculated that the side had seen a £64m bid for the star striker rejected by the Ligue 1 side. The rumours died down shortly after that, but French newspaper L'Equipe this morning report that Liverpool are preparing another huge bid to underline the club’s ‘aggressive’ recruitment strategy. The paper doesn't mention any figures but with Arsenal rumoured to have made a bid of over £100m for the 18-year-old, Liverpool would almost certainly have to smash their transfer budget.

Follow all the latest with our live blog...