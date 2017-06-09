It's not even open yet but clubs up and down the country getting their transfer business done early.
Manchester City already have two players with Monaco's Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson in through the door, while Arsenal have snapped up Schalke's Sead Kolasinac on a free.
Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but won't be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.
Manchester United have money to spend too but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for one of Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti as they chase a new No.9 while Chelsea's main man, Diego Costa, looks to be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.
We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.
Follow all the latest with our live blog...
Please allow a moment for the blog to load
- More about:
- Premier League