It's not even open yet but clubs up and down the country getting their transfer business done early.

Manchester City already have two players with Monaco's Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson in through the door, while Arsenal have snapped up Schalke's Sead Kolasinac on a free.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but won't be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.

Summer transfer window: Likely deals and biggest rumours

Manchester United have money to spend too but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for one of Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti as they chase a new No.9 while Chelsea's main man, Diego Costa, looks to be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here

Live Updates 12 mins ago Julian Nagelsmann has extended his contract with Hoffenheim to 2021 after leading them to a club-best fourth place in the Bundesliga. The 29-year-old took over Hoffenheim at the age of 28 in February of last year without a proper senior licence but his success has since seen him linked to a number of bigger clubs, notably Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. But he has committed his future to the club for the next four years at least. 27 mins ago Southampton are targeting former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel as a replacement for Claude Puel, with Mauricio Pellegrino and Roger Schmidt also under consideration. The Saints hierarchy have spent the past fortnight deliberating over Puel’s future following unrest from supporters and fallings-out with several senior players. It’s understood the club are now close to sacking the Frenchman, who took charge just one year ago, with the two parties currently in the process of negotiating a pay-off over the remaining two years of the manager’s contract. Tuchel, who left Dortmund late last month after falling out with the club’s hierarchy, has now emerged as a target for Southampton but would need convincing to make what would be seen as a step down from the German giants. 54 mins ago Premier League clubs have agreed to changes that will tighten rules around ownership. At the league's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, it is understood it was decided unanimously by all the clubs that legislation changes would be made, including the introduction of provisions to bar particular individuals or groups from buying a club. Specifically, anyone found to have misled the Premier League when attempting to purchase a club could be stopped from taking ownership. Examples could include a failure to provide relevant information to the league or false information relating to finance. 1 hour ago The future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United could become clearer once the Premier League's retained list is released later today. Veteran Swede Ibrahimovic was one of the stars of the 2016/17 season - his first in England after a decorated career on the continent - but is soon to be out of contract at Old Trafford. He scored 28 goals in total for Jose Mourinho's men, including Wembley strikes as they won the Community Shield and EFL Cup. But a season-ending knee-injury in the April 20 Europa League quarter-final with Anderlecht puts the one-year option on the 12-month deal he signed last summer in some doubt. 1 hour ago Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window. It's been a busy few weeks already at the transfer coalface - and the window isn't even open yet. But never fear The Independent will provide the strong and stable leadership you need and guide you through every piece of news, tidbit of gossip and those all important done deals throughout the day so stick with us here. Without further ado, off we go.

