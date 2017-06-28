  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Transfer news live: Manchester United target Fabinho and Nemanja Matic as Chelsea close on first signings

Live Blog

All the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours throughout the day from around the Premier League and across Europe

Click to follow
The Independent Football

It's nearly here ladies and gentlemen, the summer transfer window is almost upon us.

The likes of Kylian MbappeAlvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti,Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.

Still, a number of clubs have set about their business early.Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool in a £34.3m move from Roma.

How could Liverpool line up next season?

How could Liverpool line up next season?

  • 1/13 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season?

    Getty Images

  • 2/13 GK: Simon Mignolet

    Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently.

    West Ham United via Getty Images

  • 3/13 RB: Nathanial Clyne

    A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first.

    Liverpool FC via Getty Images

  • 4/13 CB: Ben Gibson

    After pulling out of the deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, the Reds have turned their attention to Ben Gibson, who is almost certain to leave Middlesbrough after their relegation. Boro want around £20m after his England call up but Liverpool are confident they can beat Tottenham to his signing.

    Getty Images

  • 5/13 CB: Joel Matip

    Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season.

    Liverpool FC via Getty Images

  • 6/13 LB: Benjamin Mendy

    L'Equipe reported on Saturday that Liverpool were now in pole position to sign Mendy from Monaco after overtaking Manchester City in negotiations. The left-back is rating at £40m and would become Liverpool's most expensive ever player, but they need someone to replace James Milner in that position.

    Getty Images

  • 7/13 LM: Dusan Tadic

    Liverpool are targeting yet another Southampton star but they are aware they can claim Tadic on the cheap as he has a reported £13m release clause - something he has refused to deny. He would jostle for position with Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho given the extra games the Reds will need to play with their Champions League return.

    Getty

  • 8/13 CM: Naby Keita

    The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term.

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 9/13 RM: Philippe Coutinho

    The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free.

    Getty Images

  • 10/13 LW: Sadio Mane

    One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards.

    Liverpool FC via Getty Images

  • 11/13 RW: Mohamed Salah

    Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season.

    Getty Images

  • 12/13 CF: Timo Werner

    The 21-year-old made his full German debut in the friendly against England in March and is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers, having scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga for Leipzig last season. “If you were to play at Anfield and hear the fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ it would certainly be something special,” Werner told Sport Bild earlier this season.

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 13/13 CF: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

    Liverpool initially targeted Timo Werner but have been frustrated in their attempts to sign the young German striker. Le Parisien have reported that the club may now turn their attention towards Aubameyang. They have claimed that Liverpool's US owners Fenway Sports Group are prepared to spend a club record £60m to land their man.

    Getty

Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m and Ajax’s Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest with our live blog...

Live Updates

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window.
 
The window is about to creak open and the rumour mill is whirring into gear as managers up and down the country try to get their business done early.
 
We will have all the latest throughout the day right here.
 

Cristiano Ronaldo is “angry” at Real Madrid but Florentino Perez believes his star man will stay at the Bernabeu this summer.

The Portuguese is accused of defrauding Spanish authorities of €14.7m (£12.95m) between 2011 and 2014, a move which apparently caused the Ballon d’Or winner to decide his future lay away from Spain.

Manchester United have been linked with bringing the 32-year-old back to Old Trafford but, while refusing to deny Ronaldo is unhappy, Perez revealed he believes he will stay in the Spanish capital.

Florentino Perez: Cristiano Ronaldo is angry but I think he will stay

 

Jose Mourinho will still try to sign Monaco midfielder Fabinhoeven after recruiting Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.

The Manchester United manager wants to keep upgrading his squad and sees Fabinho as a valuable player who can do more than just play in holding midfield.

Fabinho has also played for Monaco at right-back and Mourinho wants to improve his options in that role too. Last season, Mourinho primarily deployed Antonio Valencia, a specialist winger, at right-back instead.

More details here:

Manchester United to pursue Fabinho even after signing Nemanja Matic

 

Manchester City are working to bring Spanish side Girona FC into City Football Group this summer.

Girona have just been promoted to the Spanish top flight for the first time in their history and have enjoyed close ties with Manchester City for years.

City have been keen to formalise those ties since last year and while reports in Spain said that a deal has already been completed, City denied those on Tuesday, insisting nothing has been done yet.

City also denied that they would be buying Girona joint with Media Base Sports, Pere Guardiola’s agency. Pep’s brother has been a senior adviser to Girona FC over recent years.

Manchester City seek to bring Girona into City Football Group network

 

Liverpool have been told they must pay £63m to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
 
This is what their CEO has had to say about it:

Alexis Sanchez has not been distracted by the uncertainty surrounding his Arsenal future, according to Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi.

Sanchez, who is currently on international duty with his national team at the Confederations Cup in Russia, has one year remaining on his contract with the north London club and is yet to indicate whether he will sign an extension.

The 28-year-old has been consistently linked with European football’s elite, and the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich are thought to be monitoring his situation, but Pizzi believes such speculation is not troubling Chile’s talisman.

Alexis Sanchez not distracted by Arsenal exit speculation

 

Bayern Munich still remain “the best club” for Robert Lewandowski despite interest from Manchester United after his comments about being upset with his teammates and coaching staff.

That led to Bayern Munich releasing a strong statement insisted they would not enter talks with any other club as “Lewandowski does not want to leave” and threatened those who did try and speak to him with “a Fifa penalty”.

And now his Polish agent has moved to bring an end to suggestions his client wants to leave Germany by supporting the Bundesliga champions’ stance.

Robert Lewandowski's agent moves to clarify future amid Manchester United interest

 

Wilfried Bony believes he could still have a future at Manchester City.

"I love the club, I love the fans. I want to try to show that Wilfried Bony is still the same player.

"I've been through a difficult time - (but from) leading the goalscoring two years ago, it's still me, nothing has changed, just a difficult time. I just want to show them I can do more than that, so I just need to get myself ready."

 
Arsenal’s summer transfer plans have been dealt another blow with Lyon expecting Alexandre Lacazette to stay at the club this summer.
 
The France international has been heavily linked with a move away from the French club this summer after scoring 127 goals in 274 appearances.
 
Atletico Madrid appeared favourites for his signature before the Rojiblancos were hit with a transfer ban, paving the way for the Gunners to come in and snap up a player that Arsene Wenger has long admired.
 
But club president Jean-Michel Aulas has poured cold water over the speculation, insisting Lacazette is likely to stay at Lyon.
 
"I do not think that Alexandre Lacazette will leave this summer,” he told Canal Plus.
 
Dani Alves has said goodbye to Juventus fans ahead of his move to Manchester City.
 
Pep Guardiola is keen to be reunited with the Brazilian whom he worked with at Barcelona with a move for Tottenham’s Kyle Walker stalling with Spurs holding out for close to £50m.
 
City will continue to pursue Walker but have turned to Alves who has chosen to leave the Serie A champions after just a single season in Italy.
 
But despite the riches on offer in the Premier League the 34-year-old insisted his next step is not motivated by money.
 
"I don't play football for money, I play football because I love the profession and those who are part of it,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I leave it up to you to judge what I have done and worked for. I LOVE FOOTBALL and money is never going to keep me somewhere."
Arsenal’s hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe have been dealt a blow with Florentino Perez dropping the biggest hint yet that Real Madrid will soon firm up their interest in the Monaco wonderkid.
 
The 18-year-old is one of the most sought-after young players in the world game after a sparkling breakout campaign where his goals helped Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and the semi-finals of the Champions League.
 
Such performances have caught the eye of a number of European heavyweights with Arsenal joining Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool amongst others in pursuing what would likely be a £100m plus world record transfer this summer.
 
But Real Madrid, long seen as Mbappe’s preferred destination, appear favourites for his signature with club president Perez confirming manager Zinedine Zidane is considering him despite his tender years.
 
"Mbappe is a very good player," he told esRadio. "This situation reminds me of last year when they told us to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus.
 
"The summer is long. Zidane has been close to him for several years. Not many players play for Real Madrid at 18 years old. We must be patient. Zidane has him in mind.
 
"It's not enough to say we can bring players in and then have them sitting on the bench. We are thinking about Mbappe, but his age makes it difficult to find a place."
 
Everton appear to have sealed their third signing of the summer after Nigerian international Henry Onyekuru posted an image of him next the club crest on Instagram.
 
The 20-year-old finished the season as joint-top scorer in the Belgian Super League with 22 goals in 38 matches with the Toffees now set to pay £7million for his services.
 
Arsenal and West Ham were reported to be interested in the youngster but Everton have moved quickly to tie up a deal for Onyekuru, who is understood to have had a medical at the club's Finch Farm training complex on Monday.
 
The club are yet to officially announce the move but Onyekuru appears to have let the cat out the bag posting the image online alongside the caption: “Thankful”.

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Comments