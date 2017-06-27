  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Liverpool make move for Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as Nemanja Matic nears Man United

Live Blog

All the latest news and reports from around the Premier League and the rest of Europe

The transfer window is very nearly open and the rumour mill is whirring into action.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.

Still, a number of clubs have set about their business early. Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool in a £34.3m move from Roma.

Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m and Ajax’s Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest news below…

Live Updates

So what's all the fuss about Naby Keita?
 
German football expert Archie Rhind-Tutt explains why RB Leipzig want a whopping £70m for him.
Let's take a look around today's back pages.

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 23-year-old has only 12 months left to run on his current contract and Liverpool could take advantage of the delay in signing a new deal by swooping for the £25million-rated England international.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is also attracting the attention of Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star writes West Ham want to lure Arsenal pair THEO WALCOTT and OLIVIER GIROUD across London and hope the Gunners will be receptive to a £50m bid for the duo.

Walcott and Giroud have struggled to perform consistently during their time in north London, but while Arsene Wenger would not stand in their way if they want to leave for Upton Park, a lot may depend on whether the Frenchman could replace them.

Finally, the Sun reports Claudio Ranieri is plotting to raid his old club Leicester for midfielder PAPY MENDY.

The new Nantes boss is keen to reunite with Mendy, a player he brought to the King Power Stadium last summer but who has only made nine appearances for the Foxes after struggling with injury.

 

Naby Keita wants to join Liverpool, but the Premier League side may be priced out of a move for one of Jurgen Klopp's top targets.

The Guinean international had a stand-out debut season in the Bundesliga after signing for RB Leipzig last summer, but is already keen to move amid interest from the Merseyside club. 

His dream move to Anfield, however, is being obstructed by Leipzig's demands of a £70m fee.

More details here:

Naby Keita wants to join Liverpool - but there's a but

 

It will likely be the least exciting £35m signing of the summer, but should, as expected, Manchester United complete their deal for Nemanja Matic then Jose Mourinho will have another key piece of his transfer business done.

The Portuguese told United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in March the positions that he wanted to strengthen this summer and gave him multiple names for each role.

In defensive midfield, the likes of Radja Nainggolan and Eric Dier were considered but Matic, a reliable operator who Mourinho has already worked with twice, is something of a known quantity - even if he wasn't first choice. 

More here:

Manchester United close in on £35m deal for Chelsea's Nemanja Matic

 

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window.
 
The window is yet to creak open but that hasn't stopped a number of teams from getting their business done early and managers up and down the country are trying to do the same with competition for the top stars bigger than ever.
 
We will have all the latest transfer news throughout the day right here so don't touch that dial.
 
Without further ado, off we go.
 

