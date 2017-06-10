The transfer rumour mill is in full swing - and the window isn't even open yet!
Manchester United have money to spend too but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for both Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti as they chase a new No.9 while Chelsea's main man, Diego Costa, looks to be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.
Manchester City already have two players with Monaco's Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson in through the door, while Arsenal have snapped up Schalke's Sead Kolasinac on a free.
How Manchester United could line up next season
1/11 Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero
With David De Gea expected to leave this summer, Romero looks set to nab the No 1 jersey, with Mourinho’s priorities lying elsewhere. The United boss sees Romero as a more-than-capable successor to De Gea given his trust in the Argentine throughout the Europa League campaign.
Getty
2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia
Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet.
Getty Images
3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly
Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.
Getty Images
4/11 Centre-back – Michael Keane
Keane was allowed to leave under Louis van Gaal but has established himself as one of the best English centre-backs since. Chelsea and Liverpool are interested but it is understood Keane favours a return to Old Trafford.
Getty Images
5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw
Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season.
Getty Images
6/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera
A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date.
Getty Images
7/11 Centre-midfield – Blaise Matuidi
Matuidi is a more viable option to Bakayako, given United’s long-term interest in him, which began under David Moyes. Bakayako is more likely to be pinched by Chelsea.
AFP/Getty Images
8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba
Mourinho is known to want to bring in Pogba’s countryman Matuidi in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field.
Man Utd via Getty Images
9/11 Right forward – Marcus Rashford
Rashford’s pace has terrified defences this season and despite him looking his best as a centre-forward it is likely that new signings will see him pushed out wide again to accommodate them, as he did at the start of this season.
Man Utd via Getty Images
10/11 Left forward – Antoine Griezmann
Griezmann’s role will likely change throughout the season, given that he can operate equally as well as a central striker as he can out wide. Now United have Champions League football, he is more likely to leave than not but it’s whether Atletico can pull on his heartstrings and get him to stay or not.
Getty Images
11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti
The Torino striker is wanted to play just ahead of Griezmann and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to.
Getty Images
Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but won't be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.
