The transfer rumour mill is in full swing - and the window isn't even open yet!

Manchester United have money to spend too but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for both Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti as they chase a new No.9 while Chelsea's main man, Diego Costa, looks to be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.

Manchester City already have two players with Monaco's Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson in through the door, while Arsenal have snapped up Schalke's Sead Kolasinac on a free.

How Manchester United could line up next season







11 show all How Manchester United could line up next season



















1/11 Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero With David De Gea expected to leave this summer, Romero looks set to nab the No 1 jersey, with Mourinho’s priorities lying elsewhere. The United boss sees Romero as a more-than-capable successor to De Gea given his trust in the Argentine throughout the Europa League campaign. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Michael Keane Keane was allowed to leave under Louis van Gaal but has established himself as one of the best English centre-backs since. Chelsea and Liverpool are interested but it is understood Keane favours a return to Old Trafford. Getty Images

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

7/11 Centre-midfield – Blaise Matuidi Matuidi is a more viable option to Bakayako, given United’s long-term interest in him, which began under David Moyes. Bakayako is more likely to be pinched by Chelsea. AFP/Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in Pogba’s countryman Matuidi in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Right forward – Marcus Rashford Rashford’s pace has terrified defences this season and despite him looking his best as a centre-forward it is likely that new signings will see him pushed out wide again to accommodate them, as he did at the start of this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/11 Left forward – Antoine Griezmann Griezmann’s role will likely change throughout the season, given that he can operate equally as well as a central striker as he can out wide. Now United have Champions League football, he is more likely to leave than not but it’s whether Atletico can pull on his heartstrings and get him to stay or not. Getty Images

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to play just ahead of Griezmann and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but won't be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest with our live blog...

Live Updates 4 mins ago Sunderland's Jordan Pickford is ready to put any transfer talks on hold to focus on England Under-21s' Euro 2017 bid. England fly out for the tournament on Monday ahead of Friday's opener against holders Sweden and while Pickford, the Young Lions' first-choice goalkeeper, admits he wants to stay in the top flight, he will wait to resolve his future. He said: "It's a hard one. I feel like I am proven in the Premier League but I have spoken to my agent and told him that I just want to concentrate on the Euros and be the best I can be. I'll see where it takes me. "You have to take (the transfer speculation) as a compliment. I have just got to keep concentrating on myself. I have had a good season but it is about doing it next season, the season after that and then the one after that. "But what will be will be. The Euros is massive for me and a lot of the other players. I feel it will be a great tournament. I feel we can go and win it. We won Toulon last year. All you lot (the media) were raving about Toulon, so we need to do that again." 51 mins ago Alexis Sanchez has said his future at Arsenal is in the hands of his agent amid mounting speculation of a summer move away from the Emirates. The Chilean, who has one year left on his current contract, has yet to sign an extension deal at Arsenal and has subsequently emerged as a top target for a number of clubs on the continent. Bayern Munich have been heavily linked to Sanchez in recent weeks, as have Chelsea and Manchester City. And in his latest revelation, the 28-year-old has said his agent is now dealing with the matter of his future as he turns his attention to the Confederations Cup with Chile. "I'm looking at what my agent is doing,” he said. “For now, I'm focused on the Confederations Cup in Russia and trying to do well. "The truth is that my agent will see to it. He knows and he will sit down with the club to look for the best option for me. I'd like a lot of things but I'm only thinking about the national team." 1 hour ago Mourinho wants the club to get a flurry of these key deals done quickly so he can begin planning for the season, and Benfica’s Swedish centre-half Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join United after this international break. Progress has also been made with defensive midfielder Fabinho of Monaco, while the Portuguese also plans to bring in Ivan Perisic of Internazionale, although there a difference of over £15m between United’s offering price and the £50m the Milanese club are asking. 1 hour ago Manchester United are hopeful of doing a double striker deal for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Torino’s Andrea Belotti in the next two weeks, after agreeing terms with the Spanish striker and submitting a bid of around £70m for Belotti. Manager Jose Mourinho has been keen to completely upgrade his forward line, especially with the anticipated departures of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney, and The Independent understands that the Portuguese has decided to press away with trying to sign two forwards - as well as three other players. United in the end agreed personal terms with Morata “very quickly”, and are now hopeful that they can secure the signing of the player for a fee of around £60m. 1 hour ago Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window. It's been a busy few weeks already at the transfer coalface - and the window isn't even open yet. But never fear The Independent will provide the strong and stable leadership you need throughout and guide you through every piece of news, tidbit of gossip and those all important done deals all day so stick with us here. Without further ado, off we go.

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...