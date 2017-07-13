The summer transfer window may not have opened but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from working into overdrive.

Every man and his dog has been linked to Manchester United in the last few weeks while Arsenal’s search for a much-needed forward continues.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti, and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City were the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, but rivals United have caught them up landing the summer's biggest deal so far, Romelu Lukaku from Everton. The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

Chelsea finally got their hands on Antonio Rudiger while Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal. Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

Live Updates 22 mins ago Giroud speaks out on future: Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is unsure about his immediate future at the Premier League club but remains focused on preparing for the team's pre-season fixtures, the France international said. Manager Arsene Wenger used Giroud primarily as a substitute last season as the 30-year-old made 18 of his 29 league appearances off the bench and started in just three of Arsenal's eight Champions League matches.

The North London club's new signing Alexandre Lacazette will increase competition for starting places up front and while Giroud welcomes the added pressure, he remains uncertain about extending his five-year stay at the Emirates.

"At the moment I'm still an Arsenal player so I'll try to be professional like always and prepare well for next season," Giroud told Sky Sports in Sydney. "Obviously, there will be more competition, even more than last year, but it's always nice for a striker to feel the pressure and I always deal with it. "I've been through some difficulties these last years but always succeeded to bounce back, but this one I don't know. I don't know about my future so I can't tell you more. I'm focused on my pre-season." 40 mins ago Today could be a busy day in the transfer window, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all keen to complete deals. Want to know a little bit more about that mysterious process? We have you covered... Agents, fees and WhatsApp chats: How a transfer really works 55 mins ago Good morning transfer fans! Here is your morning round-up:



What the papers say... Chelsea are favourites to sign PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG, claims the Daily Mail, after Tianjin Quanjin pulled out of a move for the Gabon forward, although AC Milan remain interested. The Mirror reports that Borussia Dortmund are weighing up a move for Arsenal's OLIVIER GIROUD as a replacement for Aubameyang. Remaining with Chelsea, the Daily Express reports that EDEN HAZARD has contacted Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to tell him he will be remaining at Stamford Bridge for at least one more season. The Daily Telegraph says that Leicester are planning a clear out of last summer's transfer failures, with ISLAM SLIMANI, AHMED MUSA, NAMPALYS MENDY and BARTOSZ KAPUSTKA all set to follow Ron-Robert Zieler in leaving the Foxes. The paper reports that Musa has attracted interest from the Premier League and abroad, while Bordeaux are pursuing Mendy. Real Madrid have given up on their attempts to sign Manchester United goalkeeper DAVID DE GEA, and will now turn their attention to Athletic Bilbao's KEPA ARRIZABALAGA, according to the Daily Star. Online round-up... FabrizioRomano: Bakayoko-Chelsea, agreement is getting closer tonight with Monaco: here we go! £CFC £transfers DailyStar-Sport: Finally! Spurs reportedly nearing FIRST signing of the summer with Juan Foyth deal close Players to watch... NATHANIEL CHALOBAH: The England Under-21 midfielder is wanted by Swansea and Watford, according to the Sun, with Chelsea ready to listen to offers of £5million. DANILO: The Mirror reports that Chelsea and Juventus are both keen on the Real Madrid full-back. THOMAS LEMAR: Arsenal are preparing a £45million raid for the Monaco winger, reports the Daily Mail.

