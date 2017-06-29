  1. Sport
It's nearly here ladies and gentlemen, the summer transfer window is days away from officially opening.

The likes of Kylian MbappeAlvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti,Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.

Still, a number of clubs have set about their business early.Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool in a £34.3m move from Roma.

Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m and Ajax’s Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest with our live blog...

Mbappe priceless?

 

Sanchez not heading to Bayern

Bayern Munich have seemingly ruled out a move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, leaving Manchester City unrivalled in the race to sign the player, understood to be for around £50m.
 
The Bundesliga champions have been heavily linked with a move for the Chilean, with Arturo Vidal even admitting he had been trying to persuade Sanchez to move the Munich while the pair were on international duty together.
 
But Club president Uli Hoeness has claimed the club must focus on building around youth rather than experience, thus ruling out the signing of 28-year-old Sanchez, who only has 12 months remaining on his contract at the Emirates.
 
“Everyone is talking about building a new team and how Bayern Munich's future must be shaped,” he told Kicker.
 
“And then Bayern does exactly that - signs young players between 20 and 22 - and is criticised once again.
 
“But you can't build a new team with €100m transfers for 29 and 30-year-olds. That isn't a policy.
 
“Either we go down this road with all these young players, all getting a chance to play, or we don't go down this road.”
 

Martial is RED

 
Anthony Martial has moved to commit his future to Manchester United and make clear he will stay at Old Trafford. 
 
The Frenchman was linked with a move to Arsenal recently.
 
READ MORE:
 

Keita wants City over Liverpool?

 
He's dropped a hint after saying he wants to play for one of the world's biggest clubs...
 

Aubameyang to China?

 
Liverpool want him, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could well be on his way to China after saying he is "ready for new challenges".
 
READ MORE:
 

Who is on Wenger's shopping list?

Mbappe, Lemar and Lacazette, but to name a few...
 

Liverpool's Van Dijk interest ended

 
First he was, then he wasn't, then he was again and now it finally appears that Southampton have shut down any move for Virgil van Dijk.
 
After the Reds pulled out of the move after being reported to the Premier League by Saints, there were reports they were back in for the Dutchman.
 
READ MORE:
 

Coventry starlet attracting plenty

 

Newcastle making moves?

 
There were reports that Rafa Benitez was so unhappy with how the club were conducted their transfer business that he is considering quitting the club. Hopefully this will help him with his frustrations.
 
READ MORE:
 

Liverpool and Tottenham shunned

 

Perez at it again

 
And as if it wasn't enough to deliver Manchester United a huge blow in their pursuit of a new star striker, Florentino Perez has decided to deliver Arsenal one, too.
 
Real Madrid want Kylian Mbappe, meaning Arsenal are left to pursue the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Lemar.
 
READ MORE:
 

Nothing in Morata?

 
Florentino Perez has stirred the pot again as he likes to do by insisting the Manchester United have not held talks with Alvaro Morata. Hmmm...
 
READ MORE:
 
Here are the top stories making the back pages for Thursday 29 June:
 
The Daily Mirror says Manchester City have become the favourites to sign ALEXIS SANCHEZ after Bayern Munich were put off by the Arsenal forward's wage demands.
 
Sanchez wants in excess of £350,000-a-week to leave the Gunners, who will ask for around £50million for the Chilean even though his contract expires in 12 months, and the astronomical figures seem to have cooled Bayern's interest.
 
While Arsenal would be loath to allow Sanchez join a Premier League rival, they fear they are fighting a losing battle to keep the frontman, who has a fan in City boss Pep Guardiola.
 
Arsenal are already lining up a replacement for Sanchez with Monaco winger THOMAS LEMAR top of their list, according to The Sun.
 
The Ligue 1 champions have already rejected an opening bid of £28m for one of their star players but are taking an improved £35m offer into consideration.
 
The 21-year-old France international, who scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists for Monaco last season, has been on compatriot Arsene Wenger's wishlist for some time but, with Sanchez potentially on the way out, the Arsenal boss has decided now is the time to act on his interest.
 
Moving across London and the Daily Telegraph claims Chelsea could make a last-ditch attempt to swipe defender KOSTAS MANOLAS from under the noses of Zenit St Petersburg.
 
The Greek centre-half was due to complete a £26m move from Roma to the Russian club on Wednesday but a dispute over his wages has put the move in jeopardy and alerted Chelsea.
 
The Blues will release long-serving captain John Terry this weekend and are preparing to sell Nathan Ake to Bournemouth, so may opt to shore up their defensive options - even though manager Antonio Conte has his heart set on signing either Virgil van Dijk or Leonardo Bonucci this summer.
 
Elsewhere, Everton midfielder GERARD DEULOFEU is attracting the attentions of Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus after turning down the chance of rejoining Barcelona, writes the Daily Mail.
 
The Catalan giants triggered a buy-back clause in Deulofeu's contract but the winger, a product of the La Masia academy, wants regular first-team football and is unlikely to get that at the Nou Camp, while he is not part of Toffees boss Ronald Koeman's long-term plans either.
 
He impressed in a loan spell with Milan during the second half of last season and his performances for the Rossoneri have led to Juventus making their interest clear.
 
Finally, Manchester United look set to lose out in the chase for Monaco's versatile midfielder FABINHO, who is closing in on a move to Paris St Germain, reports the Daily Record.
 
While Fabinho, who can also play at full-back, has expressed an interest in working with United boss Jose Mourinho, PSG are the favourites to seal his signature as they bid to prise a key asset away from their biggest domestic rival.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent's transfer live blog for Thursday 29th June. 
 
Join us throughout the day as we bring you all the latest transfer news, updates, gossip and rumours from the Premier League and around the rest of Europe.

