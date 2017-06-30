Here's the top stories making the back pages today:

ANDER HERRERA has no desire to join Barcelona this summer, writes the Daily Mail, with the midfielder eager to concentrate on his Manchester United career. Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti remains top of the Catalan giants' wishlist this summer but should they fail to land the Italy international, Herrera has been earmarked as a back-up option. The 27-year-old Herrera is fully focused on next season in the Premier League, however, and is unmoved by Barcelona's interest in him.

Staying in Manchester and United have been given a setback in their efforts to sign IVAN PERISIC for a reduced fee, claims the Daily Telegraph. Inter Milan, the Croatian forward's club, allegedly need to break even for the financial year or face UEFA sanctions. But Inter are confident they will narrowly avoid punishment without having to sell Perisic, scuppering United's hopes of taking advantage of Inter's predicament.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports KIERAN GIBBS has become a target for new Watford boss Marco Silva. The Arsenal left-back is out of contract in 12 months' time so the Hornets are unwilling to meet the Gunners' £15million valuation. Gibbs started just eight Premier League matches last season and may find his opportunities at the Emirates Stadium this season limited following the arrival of Sead Kolasinac from Schalke on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss ANTONIO CONTE is frustrated the club have prioritised the signing of ROMELU LUKAKU over ANDREA BELOTTI, says the Daily Star. Conte would prefer to bring Torino ace Belotti to Stamford Bridge but is unhappy owner Roman Abramovich and technical director Michael Emenalo would prefer to land Everton striker Lukaku.

Finally, Southampton have joined the race to sign Manchester City's £25m-rated striker KELECHI IHEANACHO, according to The Sun. Iheanacho is already on the radars of Saints' Premier League rivals West Ham, Everton and Leicester, but the south coast club may hold the edge in the race to land the 20-year-old if they are willing to include Ryan Bertrand as part of any deal, with City boss Pep Guardiola a huge fan of the England left-back.