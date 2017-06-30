  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Liverpool want Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but Manchester United slow on Ivan Perisic

All the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours throughout the day from around the Premier League and across Europe

Will any big deals be completed on Friday?

It's nearly here ladies and gentlemen, the summer transfer window will officially open next week!

The likes of Kylian MbappeAlvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti,Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.

Still, a number of clubs have set about their business early.Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool in a £34.3m move from Roma.

How could Manchester City line up next season?

  • 1/11 Ederson

    Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

  • 2/11 Dani Alves

    Alves enjoyed several years of success under Pep Guardiola at the Nou Camp and has already confirmed that he will leave his current club, Juventus, this summer.

  • 3/11 Nicolas Otamendi

    Not everyone's idea of a solid presence at the back, but Guardiola has shown more faith in Otamendi than most. His place may be under threat if City bring in another centre-half, as expected.

  • 4/11 John Stones

    Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

  • 5/11 Benjamin Mendy

    Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy would be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

  • 6/11 Yaya Toure

    One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

  • 7/11 Leroy Sané

    After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

  • 8/11 Kevin de Bruyne

    On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

  • 9/11 Bernardo Silva

    A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

  • 10/11 Alexis Sanchez

    With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

  • 11/11 Gabriel Jesus

    Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m and Ajax’s Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Swansea sign goalkeeper Erwin Mulder on free transfer from Heerenveen

Bertrand Traore speaks out on leaving Chelsea for Lyon

Manchester United will not sell Ander Herrera to Barcelona this summer

Jermain Defoe 'looking forward to the challenge' after signing three-year deal with Bournemouth

This is why Thomas Lemar is unlikely to join Arsenal or Tottenham

Saul wants 'a bit more money'

 
Manchester United have been put on red alert after long-term midfield target Saul Niguez revealed he wants “a bit more money”  from Atletico Madrid, although is not actively looking to leave the La Liga side.
 
Atletico are under a transfer ban at the moment until January, meaning they are desperate to hold on to all their key players as they are unable to replace them, as shown with Antoine Griezmann earlier this month.
 
Therefore Saul could well be using the transfer ban to his advantage in looking for an improved contract, given his current deal will not expire until 2021.
 
Barcelona are also interested in the 22-year-old and see him as another back-up option to PSG’s Marco Verratti should the deal fall through, but he has moved to insist he is still happy at Atletico as they prepare to move to their new stadium.
 
READ MORE:
 

Manchester City lead race for Alexis Sanchez after Bayern Munich rule out move

The IndependentBayern Munich have seemingly ruled out a move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, leaving Manchester City unrivalled in the race to sign the player, understood to be for around £50m.

Gabriel Jesus speaks to Dani Alves about potential Manchester City move

Will we finally see the best of Kevin De Bruyne at City this season?

Here's the top stories making the back pages today:
 

ANDER HERRERA has no desire to join Barcelona this summer, writes the Daily Mail, with the midfielder eager to concentrate on his Manchester United career. Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti remains top of the Catalan giants' wishlist this summer but should they fail to land the Italy international, Herrera has been earmarked as a back-up option. The 27-year-old Herrera is fully focused on next season in the Premier League, however, and is unmoved by Barcelona's interest in him.

Staying in Manchester and United have been given a setback in their efforts to sign IVAN PERISIC for a reduced fee, claims the Daily Telegraph. Inter Milan, the Croatian forward's club, allegedly need to break even for the financial year or face UEFA sanctions. But Inter are confident they will narrowly avoid punishment without having to sell Perisic, scuppering United's hopes of taking advantage of Inter's predicament.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports KIERAN GIBBS has become a target for new Watford boss Marco Silva. The Arsenal left-back is out of contract in 12 months' time so the Hornets are unwilling to meet the Gunners' £15million valuation. Gibbs started just eight Premier League matches last season and may find his opportunities at the Emirates Stadium this season limited following the arrival of Sead Kolasinac from Schalke on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss ANTONIO CONTE is frustrated the club have prioritised the signing of ROMELU LUKAKU over ANDREA BELOTTI, says the Daily Star. Conte would prefer to bring Torino ace Belotti to Stamford Bridge but is unhappy owner Roman Abramovich and technical director Michael Emenalo would prefer to land Everton striker Lukaku.

Finally, Southampton have joined the race to sign Manchester City's £25m-rated striker KELECHI IHEANACHO, according to The Sun. Iheanacho is already on the radars of Saints' Premier League rivals West Ham, Everton and Leicester, but the south coast club may hold the edge in the race to land the 20-year-old if they are willing to include Ryan Bertrand as part of any deal, with City boss Pep Guardiola a huge fan of the England left-back.

We've already had one done deal today as Bournemouth have signed defender Nathan Ake from Chelsea after a successful loan period last season before being recalled to Stamford Bridge in the new year.
 
Good morning and welcome to The Independent's live transfer blog for Friday 30th June. 
 
Join us throughout the day to keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news, rumours, updates and gossip.
 

