It's nearly here ladies and gentlemen, the summer transfer window will officially open next week!
The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti,Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.
Still, a number of clubs have set about their business early.Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool in a £34.3m move from Roma.
How could Manchester City line up next season?
1/11 Ederson
Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.
2/11 Dani Alves
Alves enjoyed several years of success under Pep Guardiola at the Nou Camp and has already confirmed that he will leave his current club, Juventus, this summer.
3/11 Nicolas Otamendi
Not everyone's idea of a solid presence at the back, but Guardiola has shown more faith in Otamendi than most. His place may be under threat if City bring in another centre-half, as expected.
4/11 John Stones
Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.
5/11 Benjamin Mendy
Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy would be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.
6/11 Yaya Toure
One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.
7/11 Leroy Sané
After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.
8/11 Kevin de Bruyne
On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.
9/11 Bernardo Silva
A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.
10/11 Alexis Sanchez
With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?
11/11 Gabriel Jesus
Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.
Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m and Ajax’s Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.
