The transfer window is well and truly open and the rumour mill is spinning ever faster with some of world football's biggest names set for summer moves.

Alexis Sanchez, Kylian Mbappe, Alvaro Morata and Alexandre Lacazette are just a handful of big-name players tipped for a move this summer, with the likes of Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte all eager to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool in a £34.3m move from Roma.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Michael Keane for a club-record £30m and Sandro Ramirez to add to Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m and Ajax’s Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

Live Updates 1 min ago Liverpool’s pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has been described as “boring” by the Bundesliga club’s chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff. Leipzig have told the Reds that they must make the Guinean the most expensive Bundesliga export ever by making a £70m bid for him in a hope of pricing Jurgen Klopp’s, despite only signing him from sister club Red Bull Salzburg last summer. Liverpool’s proposed deal of £45m would still represent a huge profit for Leipzig, but having qualified for the Champions League for the first time last season, the Bundeliga upstarts we thought to be in no mood to sell. RB Leipzig CEO speaks out on Liverpool's £70m pursuit of Naby Keita 9 mins ago ​Let's take a look around today's back pages. The Sun reports Manchester United captain WAYNE ROONEY has been left out of the club's pre-season tour of the United States and will complete a move back to Everton this week. Rooney will be allowed to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer with Everton paying him his current £250,000 a week wages. Rooney could form a new-look strikeforce at Goodison with OLIVIER GIROUD with the Sun also reporting that he is set to join the Toffees from Arsenal in a £20m deal to replace ROMELU LUKAKU, who is set to rejoin Chelsea in a £90m deal. Roma defender ANTONIO RUDIGER has arrived in London to complete a £36million move to Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror. The Blues have beaten off a bid by Manchester City for the Germany international and Rudiger will undergo a medical before the deal, for an initial £31m with £5m in add-ons, is completed. And finally, the Daily Mail reports that Burnley have had an £8m bid for Nottingham Forest striker BRITT ASSOMBALONGA rejected by the Championship side. The 24-year-old, who has scored 30 goals in 47 starts for Forest, previously worked with Clarets manager Sean Dyche at Watford. Forest are unlikely to allow their leading scorer last season to leave the club for anything less than £10m. 24 mins ago Manchester United will make a renewed, final push for Álvaro Morata this week as Jose Mourinho's frustration at a lack of signings begins to bubble over. The Spanish forward has been United's top attacking target since Antoine Griezmann decided to remain with Atletico, and has his mind set on moving to Old Trafford. But Real Madrid are holding firm over a €90m (£72m) fee, frustrating United's efforts to have their squad complete by the beginning of pre-season. More here: Jose Mourinho's transfer frustrations begin to boil over 30 mins ago Good morning and welcome to The Independent's transfer live blog for Wednesday 5th July. It's finally here and the summer transfer window hasn't disappointed with a number of world football's biggest names set for pastures new this offseason. Join us throughout the day to keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news, updates, rumours and gossip from the Premier League and around the rest of Europe. Without further ado, off we go.

