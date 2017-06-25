  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Arsenal line up £40m bid for Manchester United's Anthony Martial as Chelsea plot double swoop

All the latest news and reports from around the Premier League and the rest of Europe

The summer transfer window may not have opened but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from working into overdrive.

Every man and his dog has been linked to Manchester United in the last few weeks while Arsenal’s search for a much-needed forward continues.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.

Still, a number of clubs have set about their business early. Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool in a £34.3m move from Roma.

Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m and Ajax’s Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Antonio eager to keep improving at West Ham

 
West Ham United midfielder Michail Antonio knows footballers can be "forgotten in two weeks" and is determined to keep improving to avoid that fate.
 
Antonio started his senior career at semi-professional team Tooting and Mitcham United before joining Reading in 2008 and rising up the divisions, moving to West Ham in 2015. The winger has since made over 50 league appearances for the Hammers.
 
The 27-year-old had his best campaign in 2016-17 where he won the club's Player of the Year award after scoring nine goals in 29 league starts to help the London side secure a 11th placed finish but Antonio aims to improve further.
 
"I never think 'I've made it' because, in football, you can be forgotten within two weeks and I don't ever want to be forgotten. I want to always be better and make my career last as long as possible," Antonio told the club's official website.
 
"It does make me proud to know where I've come from and how hard I have worked, but I'm also scared of it, because I know what I've had to do, and I don't ever want to go back to that situation. It drives me more to be better."
 
Antonio is recovering from a hamstring injury that ended his season in April but signed a new four-year contract at West Ham in May and is confident that he can achieve his target of scoring more goals next season.
 
"I am so determined to have a great season, especially after the injury. My target at the start of last season was to improve and score more goals than I had the previous year," Antonio said.
 
"So next season... I want to get to that mark as soon as possible so that I can make it higher, keep pushing myself and keep getting better."

Aguero's agent speaks out

 
The Manchester City man has been repeatedly linked with a move to PSG this summer.
 
But his agent has other ideas...
 
Read more:
 

Lukaku to Chelsea off?

​Arsenal want Martial

 
Arsene Wenger will turn to another young French talent if Kylian Mbappe opts against joining the Gunners this summer.
 
Manchester United’s Anthony Martial is a £40m target, according to the Mail on Sunday, after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho last term.
 
While Wenger believes he could persuade the player to come to the Emirates, he is concerned that such is the animosity between himself and Mourinho that the United boss would refuse to do business with him.
 
He would therefore request that discussions be carried out at board level, rather than managerial level, in the hope that the United hierarchy would regard it as folly to turn down such a large offer for a player not in the first team.
Here are some of the stories making the headlines on Sunday 25th June:
 
Manager Jose Mourinho has told Manchester United bosses he wants £100m-rated Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 23, and not former United favourite Cristiano Ronaldo, 32. (Sunday Mirror)
 
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is planning a £105m double swoop at his former club Juventus for defenders Alex Sandro, 26, and Leonardo Bonucci, 30. (Sunday Express)
 
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will consider signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, 21, should the Gunners lose out to Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe, 18. (Mail on Sunday)
 
Southampton have told Liverpool they will need to pay £70m to prise defender Virgil van Dijk, 25, away this summer. (Sunday Express)
 
Newcastle fans are concerned Rafael Benitez could walk away from the club after the breakdown of a series of transfer moves. (Sunday Times)
 
Borussia Moenchengladbach are keen to sign Tottenham forward Vincent Janssen, 23, who failed to make an impression in his first season at White Hart Lane following a £17m move from AZ Alkmaar. (Sunday Mirror)
Hello and welcome to The Independent's live coverage of today's transfer activity.
 
Join us throughout the day to keep up to date with all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours from the Premier League and around the rest of Europe.

