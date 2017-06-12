It's transfer season once again!

Manchester United have money to spend too - and have already signed Victor Lindelof - but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for both Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti as they chase a new No.9 while Chelsea's main man, Diego Costa, looks to be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.

Manchester City already have two players with Monaco's Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson in through the door, while Arsenal have snapped up Schalke's Sead Kolasinac on a free.

How Manchester United could line up next season







11 show all How Manchester United could line up next season



















1/11 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

7/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Attacking midfield – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

10/11 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to help fill the void of the departing Zlatan and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but won't be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.

Live Updates 5 mins ago ↵ Diego Costa has publicly hit back at Antonio Conte after being told he has no future at Stamford Bridge after the summer. Conte text Costa saying “Hi Diego, I hope you are well. Thanks for the seasono [sic] we spent together. Good luck for next year but you are not in my plan.” Now Costa has opened up on their relationship, saying “in life there are good and bad people”. Read more: Diego Costa takes fresh swipe at Antonio Conte as Chelsea row rumbles on 11 mins ago Everton are hopeful on signing Sandro Ramirez and Davy Klaassen to kick off a huge summer of remodelling for Ronald Koeman. The Toffees believe they could finally win the rollercoaster ride for Sandro, having first thought they were in the box seat to sign him last month before Atletico Madrid entered the race. La Masia graduate Sandro appeared destined to sign for Atleti, only for Fifa's transfer ban to then throw a spanner in the works. The Madrid club were still keen to complete the deal but, with a renewed confidence that Diego Costa could return to the Spanish capital, have since cooled their interest. And Everton have taken advantage, inviting the Malaga forward to fly to England and complete a bargain £5.1m move this week. A deal for Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen is a little further away but the Merseyside club have received promising noises that the Dutch giants will sell the 24-year-old playmaker. 25 mins ago We have a done deal for you from Germany where RB Leipzig have continued their early summer business with the signing of French centre back Ibrahima Konate from Sochaux. He joins Yvon Mvogo and Philipp Kohn in joining the Bundesliga runners-up already this offseason. 37 mins ago Some more news on the future of Alvaro Morata, who has been linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea over the past couple of weeks. And the striker's Real Madrid and Spain captain has admitted that the striker could be making a move imminently. More: Ramos admits Morata could quit Real as United speculation intensifies 1 hour ago Andre Silva has plumped for a move to AC Milan over Arsenal and is having a medical at the Serie A club this afternoon. Arsenal have been repeatedly linked with the Porto forward but the 21-year-old has instead decided on a £33.5m move to Italy. Silva was on fire for Porto last season, scoring 21 goals in 44 appearances, with Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo even urging Real Madrid to make a move for the young striker. But he will instead be turning out for Milan next season and is likely to be unveiled by the club this week, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. 1 hour ago Diego Costa has issued a come-and-get-me plea to Atletico Madrid as he plots his future away from Chelsea. Antonio Conte has told Costa he is no longer in his plans despite being a key figure as the Blues swept all before them to win the Premier League title. Former club Atletico are Costa's favoured next club but their transfer ban for the illegal signing of underage players complicates matters somewhat with any signing made this summer unable to be registered to play until January. But Costa appears undeterred and seems open to moving elsewhere for six months to facilitate a switch back to Spain. "I have a contract of two years with Chelsea, they have to decide. If they sell me, I will look for the best choice," he said. "Atletico is among them, it would not mean not playing, they can loan me out to some team in Spain, Brazil or wherever, but I have to play. "Everyone knows that I have a lot of affection for them. Of course I rule out China, I have to think about the World Cup. Atletico is a club that I have a lot of affection for, independently of whether I go there or not, I will continue to love them." 2 hours ago Monaco midfielder-cum-fullback Fabinho has been linked with a number of European clubs over the past few weeks and months – but could Manchester United now be in pole position to sign the 23-year-old? United fans have been getting very excited because Fabinho’s wife, Rebeca Tavares, this weekend liked a comment on Instagram pleading with the player to quit the Stade Louis II for Old Trafford. Not long afterwards, Rebeca’s like quickly disappeared. The plot thickens... Juventus had previously been linked with the Brazilian but their interest is thought to have cooled, leaving the way open for Premier League clubs to test Monaco’s resolve by making a bid over £50m. TL;DR = Fabinho's wife has either confirmed her man is joining Manchester United or has poor thumb control when browsing Instagram comments. 2 hours ago Arsenal academy product Serge Gnabry has joined Bayern Munich, paving the way for in-demand winger Douglas Costa to leave the club. Gnabry left the Gunners last summer in search of first-team football, and found it with Werder Bremen where he shone for the Weserstadion club. But those performances alerted Bayern to the 21-year-old winger's undoubtable talent and the Munich giants have not delayed in activating a clause in the youngster's contract. Gnabry's arrival in Bavaria should smooth the path for Douglas Costa's departure. The Brazilian wideman is being monitored by Juventus, Barcelona and Liverpool this summer and is expected to leave the Allianz Arena. 3 hours ago Let's take a look around the back pages this morning then shall we. Morata might not be the only striker joining United imminently, or in this case, re-joining. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, released, will sign a short-term deal if his rehabilitation continues to go well, according to the Manchester Evening News. Joe Hart admits he has had no interest ahead of a likely Manchester City exit this summer, but the Sun claim West Ham will make an offer for the goalkeeper. Despite having their fingers burned in their pursuit of Virgil van Dijk, the Sun is also reporting that Liverpool will return to Southampton to try and sign Dusan Tadic in a £13million deal. The Reds will also try and bring bring Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to the club, writes the Express. 3 hours ago Joe Hart does not think Manchester City will hamper his chances of winning a move away from the Premier League club by putting a massive price tag on his head. "I certainly don't think they are going to try and price me out of a move," he said ahead of England's friendly against France on Tuesday. "I think there's enough respect between the player and club. "We're going to work together, there's no point in working against each other. There is no animosity between the two. They are going in their direction and I need to go in mine." 3 hours ago As well as Morata, United have at the same time made a bid of £70m for Belotti, despite Torino also having insisted on a figure that matches the 23-year-old’s buy-out clause of £84m. The Old Trafford hierarchy however an idea of what they think the Serie A club will accept. Progress has also been made with defensive midfielder Fabinho of Monaco, while the Portuguese also plans to bring in Ivan Perisic of Internazionale, although there a difference of over £15m between United’s offering price and the £50m the Milanese club are asking. 3 hours ago Manchester United are hopeful of doing a double striker deal for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Torino’s Andrea Belotti in the next two weeks, after agreeing terms with the Spanish striker and submitting a bid of around £70m for Belotti. Manager Jose Mourinho has been keen to completely upgrade his forward line, especially with the anticipated departures of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney, and The Independent understands that the Portuguese has decided to press away with trying to sign two forwards - as well as three other players. United in the end agreed personal terms with Morata “very quickly”, and are now hopeful that they can secure the signing of the player for a fee of around £60m. 3 hours ago Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window. It's been a busy few weeks already at the transfer coalface - and the window isn't even open yet. But never fear The Independent will provide the strong and stable leadership you need throughout and guide you through every piece of news, tidbit of gossip and those all important done deals all day so stick with us here. Without further ado, off we go.

