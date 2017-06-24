  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Arsenal open talks for Alexandre Lacazette as Chelsea agree £35.1m fee for midfielder

Live Blog

All the latest news and reports from around the Premier League and the rest of Europe

Alexandre Lacazette has been linked with a move to Arsenal Getty

The summer transfer window may not have opened but that has stopped the rumour mill from working into over drive.

Every man and his dog has been linked to Manchester United in the last few weeks while Arsenal’s search for a much-needed forward continues.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.

Still, a number of clubs have set about their business early. Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool in a £34.3m move from Roma.

Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m and Ajax’s Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

Transfer news, but of the managerial kind...
 
Omer Riza has reapplied for the role of first-team manager at Leyton Orient following the relegated club's takeover.

The Vanarama National League side were on Thursday sold to a business consortium headed by Nigel Travis, a lifelong fan and chief executive of the Dunkin' Brands Group.

Under previous owner Francesco Becchetti, Orient's 112-year stay in the Football League came to an end when they finished bottom of Sky Bet League Two last season.

Former Arsenal youth striker Riza took control of the first team in March but, at a Friday meeting with new director of football Martin Ling and temporarily appointed chief executive Marshall Taylor, he was not offered a position at the Matchroom Stadium.
 
 
In a statement, Riza said: "I was thanked for all my hard work, and invited to reapply for one of three roles available at the club. It is my understanding these positions will be filled in the near future."

He added: "I have made the decision to reapply for the role of first-team manager. My decision is based on the support, passion and drive shown by the players, the staff and the fans.

"My aim for the next season would be to incorporate senior players with the immense talent we have in our younger players, to work our way out of the National League."

Dani Alves sparks fresh speculation of Manchester City move

A reminder of yesterday's United news:

Good morning and welcome to the Independent's live coverage of the latest transfer news and reports.
 

Saturday round-up:

 
The Daily Telegraph claims Arsenal have held further talks with Lyon over signing ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE for what would be a club-record £49million. The Gunners do not expect to win the race for Monaco sensation KYLIAN MBAPPE and are therefore channelling their energy and funds into capturing his fellow France striker, who scored 37 times for Lyon last season.

Another Telegraph story says Manchester City will insist on the presence of a buy-back option should they agree to sell KELECHI IHEANACHO to either West Ham or Leicester. The Nigeria forward is valued at around £25million and it is understood City want the option to sign him back for £35million in the future.

FLORIAN LEJEUNE could join Newcastle imminently as the city's Evening Chronicle is reporting that Eibar are started to look for a replacement for the £8.7million-rated defender. The Frenchman, who was briefly on the books at Manchester City, is said to be keen to link up with Rafael Benitez on Tyneside.

STEWART DOWNING has been told he can leave Middlesbrough on a free transfer and the Sun claims Brighton are leading the chase for the former England midfielder. Now 34 years old, Downing reportedly has suitors in Major League Soccer but could choose to have another crack at a Premier League campaign.

Stoke have issued a 'hands-off' warning as the likes of Arsenal begin to sniff around goalkeeper JACK BUTLAND, according to the Sentinel. The point was stressed during a transfer summit meeting involving chairman Peter Coates, chief executive Tony Scholes and manager Mark Hughes.


Players to watch:


YANNICK CARRASCO is on Bayern Munich's radar, according to Spanish newspaper AS. Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to be a big fan of the Atletico Madrid striker, whose club will want 50million euros (£43.7million) in exchange for the Belgian.

STEVE MOUNIE could be the next striker to move to Huddersfield after the newly promoted Terriers signed Laurent Depoitre from Porto on Friday. Montpellier man Mounie could soon be the subject of an £11.5million bid from David Wagner's side, if a report in the Daily Mirror is to be believed.

MARIO PASALIC might leave Chelsea for Galatasaray this summer, reports Turkish newspaper Milliyet. The 22-year-old Croatian is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blues, three years after joining from Hajduk Split, and he spent last season on loan with AC Milan.

