Good morning and welcome to the Independent's live coverage of the latest transfer news and reports.

Saturday round-up:

The Daily Telegraph claims Arsenal have held further talks with Lyon over signing ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE for what would be a club-record £49million. The Gunners do not expect to win the race for Monaco sensation KYLIAN MBAPPE and are therefore channelling their energy and funds into capturing his fellow France striker, who scored 37 times for Lyon last season.



Another Telegraph story says Manchester City will insist on the presence of a buy-back option should they agree to sell KELECHI IHEANACHO to either West Ham or Leicester. The Nigeria forward is valued at around £25million and it is understood City want the option to sign him back for £35million in the future.



FLORIAN LEJEUNE could join Newcastle imminently as the city's Evening Chronicle is reporting that Eibar are started to look for a replacement for the £8.7million-rated defender. The Frenchman, who was briefly on the books at Manchester City, is said to be keen to link up with Rafael Benitez on Tyneside.



STEWART DOWNING has been told he can leave Middlesbrough on a free transfer and the Sun claims Brighton are leading the chase for the former England midfielder. Now 34 years old, Downing reportedly has suitors in Major League Soccer but could choose to have another crack at a Premier League campaign.



Stoke have issued a 'hands-off' warning as the likes of Arsenal begin to sniff around goalkeeper JACK BUTLAND, according to the Sentinel. The point was stressed during a transfer summit meeting involving chairman Peter Coates, chief executive Tony Scholes and manager Mark Hughes.



Players to watch:



YANNICK CARRASCO is on Bayern Munich's radar, according to Spanish newspaper AS. Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to be a big fan of the Atletico Madrid striker, whose club will want 50million euros (£43.7million) in exchange for the Belgian.



STEVE MOUNIE could be the next striker to move to Huddersfield after the newly promoted Terriers signed Laurent Depoitre from Porto on Friday. Montpellier man Mounie could soon be the subject of an £11.5million bid from David Wagner's side, if a report in the Daily Mirror is to be believed.



MARIO PASALIC might leave Chelsea for Galatasaray this summer, reports Turkish newspaper Milliyet. The 22-year-old Croatian is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blues, three years after joining from Hajduk Split, and he spent last season on loan with AC Milan.