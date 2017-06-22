  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Kylian Mbappe gives Arsenal hope as Liverpool prepare to announce £35m Mohamed Salah deal

All the latest news, rumours and gossip from around the Premier League and the rest of Europe

The summer transfer window rumour mill is already spinning furiously as teams up and down the country try and get their business done early.

Liverpool are expected to announce a new record signing as soon as today with Mohamed Salah set to complete his £35m+ move from Roma, as Jurgen Klopp eyes seven new targets in total.

Cristiano Ronaldo has thrown a cat amongst the transfer pigeons with Manchester United the frontrunners for his signature, as they usually are, but they have other targets, with Alvaro Morata, Ivan Perisic and Andrea Belotti all wanted to follow Victor Lindelof into the club.

How could Liverpool line up next season?

  • 1/13 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season?

    Getty Images

  • 2/13 GK: Simon Mignolet

    Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently.

    West Ham United via Getty Images

  • 3/13 RB: Nathanial Clyne

    A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first.

    Liverpool FC via Getty Images

  • 4/13 CB: Ben Gibson

    After pulling out of the deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, the Reds have turned their attention to Ben Gibson, who is almost certain to leave Middlesbrough after their relegation. Boro want around £20m after his England call up but Liverpool are confident they can beat Tottenham to his signing.

    Getty Images

  • 5/13 CB: Joel Matip

    Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season.

    Liverpool FC via Getty Images

  • 6/13 LB: Benjamin Mendy

    L'Equipe reported on Saturday that Liverpool were now in pole position to sign Mendy from Monaco after overtaking Manchester City in negotiations. The left-back is rating at £40m and would become Liverpool's most expensive ever player, but they need someone to replace James Milner in that position.

    Getty Images

  • 7/13 LM: Dusan Tadic

    Liverpool are targeting yet another Southampton star but they are aware they can claim Tadic on the cheap as he has a reported £13m release clause - something he has refused to deny. He would jostle for position with Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho given the extra games the Reds will need to play with their Champions League return.

    Getty

  • 8/13 CM: Naby Keita

    The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term.

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 9/13 RM: Philippe Coutinho

    The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free.

    Getty Images

  • 10/13 LW: Sadio Mane

    One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards.

    Liverpool FC via Getty Images

  • 11/13 RW: Mohamed Salah

    Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season.

    Getty Images

  • 12/13 CF: Timo Werner

    The 21-year-old made his full German debut in the friendly against England in March and is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers, having scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga for Leipzig last season. “If you were to play at Anfield and hear the fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ it would certainly be something special,” Werner told Sport Bild earlier this season.

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 13/13 CF: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

    Liverpool initially targeted Timo Werner but have been frustrated in their attempts to sign the young German striker. Le Parisien have reported that the club may now turn their attention towards Aubameyang. They have claimed that Liverpool's US owners Fenway Sports Group are prepared to spend a club record £60m to land their man.

    Getty

Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters when it comes to new signings, as Bernardo Silva and Ederson have both already joined the club.

Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m while Ajax's Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest news in the blog below…

Mohamed Salah is set to sign for Liverpool in what could rise to a club record deal.
 
Here's why he's worth every penny:

Let's take a look around today's back pages.

Chelsea are close to signing Monaco midfielder TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO for £35million, reports the Daily Mail, a move that would allow NEMANJA MATIC to move north to Manchester United. Bakayoko, 22, won Ligue 1 and reached the Champions League semi-finals to capture Antonio Conte's imagination and the Blues boss would listen to United offers for Serbian schemer Matic, once a title-winner under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

KELECHI IHEANACHO could leave Manchester City if Craig Shakespeare's Leicester are successful with a £25million bid. The Daily Telegraph claim Iheanacho will be deemed surplus to requirements if City boss Pep Guardiola lands a world-class striker to play alongside SERGIO AGUERO and former Premier League champions Leicester would gladly take the 20-year-old to the King Power Stadium.

JOSE REINA could be reunited with his former manager at Liverpool, Rafael Benitez, as Newcastle consider an approach for the Spanish goalkeeper. The Northern Echo reports that the Magpies are watching contract extension talks between Reina and his current club Napoli with keen interest.

The Liverpool Echo writes that Everton are willing to listen for offers for OUMAR NIASSE, who was successful during a loan spell with Hull but who looks to be persona non grata at Goodison Park.

 

Juventus have agreed Dani Alves can leave the club this summer and talks are under way to secure an early release from his contract.

The Brazilian right-back, formerly of Barcelona, has been widely linked with a possible switch to Manchester City.

And Alves will be clear to make his next career move providing an arrangement can be struck for his exit from Juventus, the Italian champions confirmed.

Juventus will allow Dani Alves to leave this summer amid Manchester City interest

 

Juventus are nearing their deal for Czech striker Patrik Schick.
 
He's in for a medical today ahead of his move from Sampdoria.
 

Southampton and Crystal Palace are battling to appoint Mauricio Pellegrino as manager, with both clubs moving towards making the Argentinean the preferred candidate for their managerial vacancy.

Pellegrino has now impressed in talks with both Saints and Palace, and is close to having his pick of either job.

Southampton are still working through their short-list following last week’s dismissal of Claude Puel, while Palace have been searching for a new manager for almost one month.

Both clubs are also interested in Frank De Boer, who has impressed Palace with his vision for refreshing their first team with young players.

Southampton and Palace battling for Pellegrino, De Boer waits

 

Manchester City’s bid to sign Kyle Walker will drag on into next week as Tottenham Hotspur dig their heels in over the price for the England right-back.

The two clubs have been locked in talks this week and City have been frustrated by Spurs’ valuation which is close to £50million. Pep Guardiola has made Walker a priority and after quickly tying up the signatures of Bernardo Silva and Ederson, City wanted a deal done quickly.

But Daniel Levy knows that he has no reason to sell for anything less than his asking price. Walker has four seasons left on the contract he signed last autumn and Tottenham will not be pushed into anything.

More here:

Tottenham want world record fee for Manchester City transfer target Kyle Walker

 

Kylian Mbappé is considering a move to ‘stepping-stone’ clubArsenal because he would love the chance to work with Arsene Wenger, it has been claimed.

The 18-year-old is one of the most sought after players in Europe after a breakthrough season for Ligue 1 champions Monaco in which he scored 26 goals in all competitions.

Some of the Premier League's biggest clubs - including Arsenal,Liverpool and Manchester United - have all been linked with the young striker, who is also now a regular for the French national team.

More here:

Kylian Mbappe keen on 'stepping-stone' move to Arsenal

 

Good morning and welcome to The Independent's transfer news live blog.
 
Liverpool are expected to announce a new record signing as soon as today with Mohamed Salah set to complete his £35m+ move from Roma, as Jurgen Klopp eyes seven new targets in total.
 
Cristiano Ronaldo has thrown a cat amongst the transfer pigeons with Manchester United the frontrunners for his signature, as they usually are, but they have other targets, with Alvaro Morata, Ivan Perisic and Andrea Belotti all wanted to follow Victor Lindelof into the club.

Manchester City already have two big names in, as do Everton, as clubs battle to get their business done early.
 
We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.
 

