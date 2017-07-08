  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Manchester United announce Romelu Lukaku agreement as Tottenham issue warning over Eric Dier

All the latest news from the crazy world of the summer transfer window

The summer transfer window is wide open with a host of world football's biggest names apparently on the move.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Morata are just a handful of big-name players tipped for a move this summer, with the likes of Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte all eager to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool in a £34.3m move from Roma.

The Reds' pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action. And then there's Charlie Taylor, Roque Mesa and a bunch of other guys signing deals at Premier League clubs.

We will have all the latest transfer news and reports throughout the day right here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Liverpool have been dealt a huge setback in their chase for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita with the club’s sporting director insisting even a bid in the “three-figure range” will not be enough anymore.

The 22-year-old is one of Jurgen Klopp’s primary targets during the summer transfer window with the club prepared to make him their club record signing – albeit it have so-far baulked at the Bundesliga runners-up’s £70m valuation of the Guinean.

It is understood Keita himself wants to leave the club after helping Leipzig into the Champions League for the first time but the German club have so far been resolute in their stance.

More here:

Leipzig deal Liverpool another major setback in Naby Keita chase

 

Chinese Super League clubs are expected to rival Ligue 1 giants Lille for the signing of Manchester City forward Wilfried Bony.

The Ivorian striker rose to prominence after stunning seasons with Vitesse Arnhem and then Swansea City, but his move to Manchester City has been nothing short of a disaster and a loan spell at Stoke was little better.

Bony's camp would prefer him to remain in the Premier League, and there has been interest from a couple of clubs.

Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony attracting interest from China

 

Manchester United have stepped up discussions over the signing of James Rodriguez this summer, in yet another move that involvesReal Madrid.

The Independent has been told that Jose Mourinho had instructed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward this week to move on from striker target Alvaro Morata and on to Everton’s Romelu Lukakuafter growing impatient with the Spanish club’s refusal to budge from their €90m asking price.

However, that hasn’t yet affected talks over the Colombian star, as Mourinho seeks to solve one of United’s main problems last season and make them more productive in front of goal.

More here:

Manchester United step up James Rodriguez talks as they look to replace Wayne Rooney

 

Arsenal may have been handed an opportunity to avoid sellingAlexis Sanchez to Manchester City this summer, as Inter Milanare “dreaming” of signing the Chilean international.
The relationship between Real Madrid and Manchester United has always been fascinating.
 
Here Miguel Delaney analyses how it has evolved.
 
Wolves have completed the signing of Porto's Ruben Neves for a fee believed to be in the region of £15m.
 
A statement of intent from the Championship club who are very much targeting promotion this season.

Manchester United have announced they have agreed a fee with Everton for Romelu Lukaku despite late interest from Chelsea.

The Old Trafford club will pay a basic fee of £75m, with the two clubs ironing out disagreements over bonuses that could well take any final deal up to £90m or £100m. 

United have already agreed healthy personal terms with the 24-year-old and his agent, and will pay Lukaku up to £200,000 a week, in the hope of getting the deal done more quickly.

Manchester United announce Romelu Lukaku agreement

 

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome toThe Independent's transfer news live blog.
 
The transfer window is well and truly open and the rumour mill is spinning ever faster with some of world football's biggest names set for summer moves.
 
We will have all the latest news and reports throughout the day right here so don't touch that dial.
 
 
 

